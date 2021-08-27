Clear

Judge rules against Florida Gov. DeSantis' ban on mask mandates in schools

Judge rules against Florida Gov. DeSantis' ban on mask mandates in schools

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Leyla Santiago and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates in schools will not remain in place, Leon County's 2nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Cooper ruled Friday.

The court said that under the law the defendants "did not have the authority for a blanket mandatory ban against face mask policy, that does not provide a parental opt-out. They simply do not have that authority," the judge said.

The order will not take effect until the written order is issued, Judge Cooper said. The court expected the written order to be issued early next week.

Judge Cooper cited evidence presented, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for universal masking of students and teachers. He called the health care agency "the gold standard" as part of his decision.

"I have heard significant evidence concerning the medical and scientific basis for face mask policies and I conclude this evidence demonstrates that face mask policies that follow CDC guidance at this point in time are reasonable," he said.

One of the plaintiffs, Lesley Abravanel of Boca Raton, said she was elated.

"The judge clearly went on the side of science and medicine and our children and democracy," Abravanel said during a virtual news conference.

A spokesperson for DeSantis issued a statement saying the state will appeal the judge's decision.

"It's not surprising that Judge Cooper would rule against parent's rights and their ability to make the best educational and medical decisions for their family, but instead rule in favor of elected politicians. This ruling was made with incoherent justifications, not based in science and facts -- frankly not even remotely focused on the merits of the case presented."

The ruling comes after a four-day hearing in the case of parents from Miami-Dade, Orange, Hillsborough, Palm Beach, Pinellas and Alachua counties who filed a lawsuit against DeSantis, Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education, and the Florida Board of Education over the executive order banning mask mandates in schools.

The governor's executive order directed the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Department of Health to issue emergency rules that give parents a choice on whether their children should wear masks in class.

The ruling comes as a growing number of Florida school districts have issued local mask mandates that do not include a parental opt-out, as is required by the governor's executive order.

Ten districts so far, including Broward, Alachua, Hillsborough, Leon, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Duval, Indian River, Orange have mask mandates without parent opt-out options.

"While we are sure this is the first of many legal proceedings, the judge in this case basically echoed what Superintendent Hanna said to the school board Tuesday night: that we were in compliance with the Parents Bill of Rights," said Chris Petley, Leon County Public Schools communications coordinator.

"The actions of this school board when they adopted mandatory face coverings in schools is consistent with the judge's ruling. We will continue to make the health and safety of students and staff top priority," Hillsborough County Public Schools said in part in a written statement to CNN.

So far, the Florida State Board of Education had said it will cut funding to 2 of the 10 counties that issued mask mandates, Broward and Alachua.

The US Secretary of Education sent a letter to the districts last Friday stating that any financial penalties could be covered with federal dollars. It is unclear what effect -- if any -- cutting funds would have on the districts.

The legal team representing the parents suing the state has scheduled a news conference for Friday.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Education echoed DeSantis' statement saying the ruling conflicts with parental rights.

"We will continue to fight to make sure every child has access to education. We are committed to the fundamental rights of parents and will push forward on appeal to ensure that this foundation of democracy is upheld," the department said in the statement.

Judge Cooper spent two hours laying out his ruling today.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 642288

Reported Deaths: 7886
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1336281829
Ramsey55811922
Dakota49480486
Anoka45407471
Washington29085303
Stearns23605230
St. Louis19047324
Scott18564140
Wright17301157
Olmsted14632108
Sherburne1272598
Carver1135650
Rice8658113
Clay859492
Blue Earth809946
Crow Wing7267100
Kandiyohi710187
Chisago663655
Otter Tail624488
Benton608098
Goodhue515976
Mower515034
Winona505852
Douglas503383
Itasca483869
Isanti463168
McLeod459761
Beltrami447368
Morrison443962
Steele440720
Nobles425650
Polk405475
Becker403758
Freeborn384537
Lyon378954
Carlton372459
Pine355323
Nicollet349446
Mille Lacs332758
Brown325241
Le Sueur316330
Cass306534
Todd301633
Meeker283246
Waseca263523
Martin245733
Wabasha22144
Roseau219321
Dodge21373
Hubbard208741
Renville189746
Houston188516
Redwood185841
Fillmore174710
Cottonwood171524
Wadena170723
Pennington165820
Faribault164422
Chippewa162339
Sibley159710
Kanabec154829
Aitkin146437
Watonwan143310
Rock134119
Jackson130412
Pope12098
Pipestone119326
Yellow Medicine119320
Swift113018
Murray111110
Koochiching100419
Stevens96411
Marshall95418
Clearwater94118
Lake87821
Wilkin86514
Lac qui Parle79022
Big Stone6254
Grant6178
Lincoln6043
Mahnomen6049
Norman5839
Kittson50722
Unassigned49493
Red Lake4177
Traverse3985
Lake of the Woods3584
Cook1930

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
More thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Afternoon Weather (8/27/21)

Image

Minnesota National Guard at Kabul during explosion

Image

Rochester public school COVID-19 case

Image

University of Minnesota-Rochester bridge program

Image

The road ahead in Afghanistan, and reaction from Rochester veterans following Kabul bombings

${item.thumbnail.title}

2 escape injury after house fire in NE Rochester

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (8/26/21)

Image

History Center holds "Tracks to the Future" event

Image

Just a dog? I think not.

Image

The road ahead for Afghanistan

Community Events