Clear

Perseverance rover readies for another sampling attempt on Mars

Perseverance rover readies for another sampling attempt on Mars

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

The Perseverance rover isn't letting any Martian dust settle under its wheels. It's preparing to collect a core sample from another rock on Mars after its first attempt earlier this month amounted to a crumbly pile.

The rover has moved on and driven 1,493 feet (455 meters) to a ridge called "Citadelle," which is French for "castle," that overlooks the floor of Jezero Crater. Billions of years ago, a lake filled this crater. Samples collected from the crater will eventually be returned to Earth by future missions and could reveal if ancient life ever existed on Mars.

This week, Perseverance will use a tool on its robotic arm to abrade, or scrape away, at a rock nicknamed "Rochette." Abrading the rock and taking photos of what lies beneath its surface will allow Perseverance's science team on Earth to assess if the rock can withstand being cored by the rover's drill.

If the rock shows promise, Perseverance will attempt to take a core sample from it next week.

"There are potentially older rocks in the 'South Séítah' region ahead of us, so having this younger sample can help us reconstruct the whole timeline of Jezero," said Vivian Sun, one of the mission's scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, in a statement.

Scientists have a better feeling about Citadelle than the rover's previous attempt of the Roubion rock on the crater floor. The ridge is topped with a rock layer that seems more resistant to wind erosion than the rock within the crater floor that Perseverance tried to sample on August 6.

"The boulders of Citadelle provide good targets for another coring attempt because they are very solid in appearance, a conclusion supported by the fact that they stand high in the landscape even after eons of erosive action," wrote Ken Farley, Perseverance's project scientist at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California, in an update.

The flat polygonal-shaped rock Perseverance initially tried to sample is an example of a "paver stone." The rock crumbled and broke apart into powder that couldn't remain in the sample tube. However, the tube was filled with a sealed up sample of Martian atmosphere -- something scientists were planning to capture anyway.

"By returning samples to Earth, we hope to answer a number of scientific questions, including the composition of Mars' atmosphere," Farley said. "That's why we're interested in an atmospheric sample along with rock samples."

For the next sampling attempt, the team has added a new step to the process. Once the sample is collected, the team will use the rover's cameras located on its mast to look inside the tube and then take a pause. This will allow the team to make sure there is a rock core in the tube before it's sealed and stored on the rover.

While Perseverance is parked on Citadelle, it will use its radar to peer down beneath the rock layers and train its cameras on other potential rocks of interest in the area.

Looking ahead

Once Perseverance explores Citadelle to the team's satisfaction, it will likely trek west to South Séítah, which is expected to have different types of rocks.

The Ingenuity helicopter recently conducted some aerial scouting of this area during its 12th flight on August 16. Ingenuity captured 10 images from a height of 33 feet (10 meters) over 169.5 seconds during its most complex flight yet.

"From a science perspective, these images of South Séítah are the most valuable Ingenuity has taken to date," Farley said. "And part of their value may be in what they are not showing. Sedimentary layers in rocks are not readily apparent in the image, and there may be areas that could be difficult to negotiate with the rover. There is work to do by our science and rover driving teams to understand better how to respond to the new data."

And the science team hasn't given up on trying to sample those Martian paver stones, even after the first unsuccessful attempt. The rover will encounter them again when it loops back around to the landing site.

Many of the paver stones are "light colored and heavily wind-polished 'whalebacks' that protrude upward from the sandy Martian surface," Farley said. The others are orange.

"The orange color is from iron being leached from primary minerals and reprecipitated (to precipitate again). as iron oxide. Basically, rusting rock," Farley said. "My suspicion is that had we attempted coring on a whaleback the result would have been different."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 642288

Reported Deaths: 7886
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1336281829
Ramsey55811922
Dakota49480486
Anoka45407471
Washington29085303
Stearns23605230
St. Louis19047324
Scott18564140
Wright17301157
Olmsted14632108
Sherburne1272598
Carver1135650
Rice8658113
Clay859492
Blue Earth809946
Crow Wing7267100
Kandiyohi710187
Chisago663655
Otter Tail624488
Benton608098
Goodhue515976
Mower515034
Winona505852
Douglas503383
Itasca483869
Isanti463168
McLeod459761
Beltrami447368
Morrison443962
Steele440720
Nobles425650
Polk405475
Becker403758
Freeborn384537
Lyon378954
Carlton372459
Pine355323
Nicollet349446
Mille Lacs332758
Brown325241
Le Sueur316330
Cass306534
Todd301633
Meeker283246
Waseca263523
Martin245733
Wabasha22144
Roseau219321
Dodge21373
Hubbard208741
Renville189746
Houston188516
Redwood185841
Fillmore174710
Cottonwood171524
Wadena170723
Pennington165820
Faribault164422
Chippewa162339
Sibley159710
Kanabec154829
Aitkin146437
Watonwan143310
Rock134119
Jackson130412
Pope12098
Pipestone119326
Yellow Medicine119320
Swift113018
Murray111110
Koochiching100419
Stevens96411
Marshall95418
Clearwater94118
Lake87821
Wilkin86514
Lac qui Parle79022
Big Stone6254
Grant6178
Lincoln6043
Mahnomen6049
Norman5839
Kittson50722
Unassigned49493
Red Lake4177
Traverse3985
Lake of the Woods3584
Cook1930

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are likely into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester public school COVID-19 case

Image

University of Minnesota-Rochester bridge program

Image

The road ahead in Afghanistan, and reaction from Rochester veterans following Kabul bombings

${item.thumbnail.title}

2 escape injury after house fire in NE Rochester

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (8/26/21)

Image

History Center holds "Tracks to the Future" event

Image

Just a dog? I think not.

Image

The road ahead for Afghanistan

Image

A look at the history of Med City railroads

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast

Community Events