Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Special Weather Statement - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tim Cook gets $750 million bonus on 10th anniversary as Apple CEO

Tim Cook gets $750 million bonus on 10th anniversary as Apple CEO

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 5:31 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 5:31 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

Apple CEO Tim Cook just celebrated 10 years on the job. He also marked the occasion this week by collecting — and selling off — three quarters of a billion dollars' worth of stock.

The transactions were revealed in a regulatory filing Thursday, which showed that Cook had acquired and sold more than 5 million shares of the iPhone maker.

As head of the world's most valuable company, Cook has received lofty stock awards in recent years.

One of the incentives was tied to Apple's performance in the S&P 500 over the past three years. The stock award was triggered this week because the firm was one of the index's top performers, generating shareholder returns of nearly 192% from August 2018 to 2021, it said in a filing.

Apple is the world's most valuable company, with a market cap of $2.4 trillion. Its stock is up about 11% so far this year.

Cook's windfall came just days after he also donated 70,000 Apple shares (worth about $10 million) to charity, according to a separate regulatory filing Tuesday. It did not disclose the name of the recipient.

The chief executive officially became a billionaire last year, and was last estimated to be worth about $1.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index.

Cook joined Apple in 1998 and served in a variety of senior roles before assuming his current position, including chief operating officer and executive vice president of worldwide sales and operations. He was named CEO in August 2011, after co-founder Steve Jobs famously stepped down. Jobs died weeks later from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Prior to joining Apple, Cook worked at Compaq and IBM.

In 2014, Cook made history for becoming the first Fortune 500 CEO to come out as gay. The following year, he pledged to donate most of his wealth to charity.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 642288

Reported Deaths: 7886
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1336281829
Ramsey55811922
Dakota49480486
Anoka45407471
Washington29085303
Stearns23605230
St. Louis19047324
Scott18564140
Wright17301157
Olmsted14632108
Sherburne1272598
Carver1135650
Rice8658113
Clay859492
Blue Earth809946
Crow Wing7267100
Kandiyohi710187
Chisago663655
Otter Tail624488
Benton608098
Goodhue515976
Mower515034
Winona505852
Douglas503383
Itasca483869
Isanti463168
McLeod459761
Beltrami447368
Morrison443962
Steele440720
Nobles425650
Polk405475
Becker403758
Freeborn384537
Lyon378954
Carlton372459
Pine355323
Nicollet349446
Mille Lacs332758
Brown325241
Le Sueur316330
Cass306534
Todd301633
Meeker283246
Waseca263523
Martin245733
Wabasha22144
Roseau219321
Dodge21373
Hubbard208741
Renville189746
Houston188516
Redwood185841
Fillmore174710
Cottonwood171524
Wadena170723
Pennington165820
Faribault164422
Chippewa162339
Sibley159710
Kanabec154829
Aitkin146437
Watonwan143310
Rock134119
Jackson130412
Pope12098
Pipestone119326
Yellow Medicine119320
Swift113018
Murray111110
Koochiching100419
Stevens96411
Marshall95418
Clearwater94118
Lake87821
Wilkin86514
Lac qui Parle79022
Big Stone6254
Grant6178
Lincoln6043
Mahnomen6049
Norman5839
Kittson50722
Unassigned49493
Red Lake4177
Traverse3985
Lake of the Woods3584
Cook1930

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are likely into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The road ahead in Afghanistan, and reaction from Rochester veterans following Kabul bombings

${item.thumbnail.title}

Emergency crews block of roads after house fire in NE Rochester

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (8/26/21)

Image

History Center holds "Tracks to the Future" event

Image

Just a dog? I think not.

Image

The road ahead for Afghanistan

Image

A look at the history of Med City railroads

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast

Image

Unemployment rate hovers at 4% in Iowa and Minnesota

Image

Mayo Clinic announces new partnership

Community Events