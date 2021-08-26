Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

'Southern Blob' of hot ocean is causing a megadrought thousands of miles away in Chile

'Southern Blob' of hot ocean is causing a megadrought thousands of miles away in Chile

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 10:50 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 10:51 PM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, CNN

In the southwest Pacific Ocean, there's a huge region of unusually warm water covering an area about the size of Australia, known as "the Southern Blob."

Several thousand miles away, the South American nation of Chile has been experiencing a megadrought for more than a decade, with dwindling rain and water supplies.

On the surface, these two events have nothing to do with each other -- but, a new study found, they are linked by invisible forces of global atmospheric pressure and circulation.

The Southern Blob, located east of Australia and New Zealand, emerged about four decades ago, likely caused by a naturally-occurring decline in rainfall over the central tropical Pacific.

The drop in rainfall affected atmospheric circulation in the region, creating wind patterns that changed how warm and cold currents flow in the ocean -- guiding more warm water to the Blob while pushing cold water deeper down.

The warm surface water that makes up the Blob then heats the air above it -- and as the atmosphere warms, it expands into a "big, broad area of high pressure," known as a high pressure ridge, said Kyle Clem, co-author of the study and lecturer in climate science at the Victoria University of Wellington.

This ridge, which stretches across the South Pacific, changes the path that storms usually take as they move across oceans, known as "storm tracks." Because of the ridge, storm systems shifted south toward Antarctica and away from the west coast of South America.

South America's coastal region -- including central Chile, Argentina and parts of the Andes mountains -- relies on those winter storms to replenish freshwater supplies before the summer dry season. With the storms now redirected to Antarctica, Chile has been plunged into serious drought conditions since 2010, with widespread damage to the environment and people's livelihoods.

The study, published Thursday in the Journal of Climate, marks the first time researchers have made a direct connection between the Blob and the megadrought.

This is Chile's longest drought on meteorological record, according to NASA. The last megadrought of this scale probably took place in the region more than 1,000 years ago, according to René D. Garreaud, a scientist at the University of Chile and one of the study co-authors.

South America had previously seen an overall decline in rainfall going back decades, coinciding with the emergence of the Blob. But it was sporadic -- sometimes there would be drought years, and other times plentiful rain.

But as climate change intensified, global warming caused the Blob to expand and grow much hotter in the past decade -- and the drought soon became one continuous, unending stretch. During the winter season in the southern hemisphere, the Blob warms about three times faster than the global average in other parts of the ocean, Clem said.

"So this thing started in the central tropical Pacific, get some warming, the pattern continues for 40 years -- then you just have added heat being pumped into it from increasing greenhouse gases," Clem said. "That's what has allowed the Blob to reach such extreme rates of warming ... which is why we're seeing a drought that is so unprecedented."

The prolonged drought has devastated farms throughout Chile, with crop failures and mass deaths of livestock. Reservoirs are at critically low levels, and residents in some rural areas now rely on water deliveries from tanker trucks.

The Blob's knock-on effects have also been felt elsewhere. Because the shift causes warmer air to move toward the Antarctic, it has caused a reduction in Antarctic sea ice -- which in turn threatens the region's delicate ecosystems, and could have far-reaching consequences in altering global weather patterns.

It's not clear when or if the Blob will dissipate, which is what Clem and the team plan to study next. The decline in rainfall is expected to taper off at some point -- but researchers don't know whether that will be enough to break apart the Blob, or if it will be sustained by human-caused heat alone.

"One of the most fascinating things about this is, we have this anthropogenic (human-caused) signal in the climate system, which is the Blob, sitting out there in the middle of nowhere," Clem said. "But because of the way the ocean's circulations are configured, it has the ability to influence regional climates where huge amounts of people live, tens of thousands of kilometers away."

"What our study shows is that, with human-induced climate change, what happens in one place does not necessarily stay there."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 640459

Reported Deaths: 7875
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1332531828
Ramsey55657922
Dakota49366484
Anoka45325470
Washington29005303
Stearns23569230
St. Louis19009324
Scott18505139
Wright17235157
Olmsted14568107
Sherburne1271198
Carver1131150
Rice8651113
Clay856792
Blue Earth807546
Crow Wing7247100
Kandiyohi708687
Chisago661555
Otter Tail622788
Benton607198
Goodhue515076
Mower512534
Winona503952
Douglas502383
Itasca482769
Isanti461568
McLeod457761
Morrison443362
Beltrami442866
Steele438319
Nobles424650
Polk403275
Becker402858
Freeborn382537
Lyon378254
Carlton371259
Pine353823
Nicollet348346
Mille Lacs331958
Brown324240
Le Sueur315429
Cass305334
Todd300733
Meeker282046
Waseca262023
Martin244633
Roseau219121
Wabasha21914
Dodge21223
Hubbard208041
Renville189346
Houston187816
Redwood185441
Fillmore173910
Cottonwood171324
Wadena170623
Faribault163822
Pennington163220
Chippewa161839
Sibley158510
Kanabec154529
Aitkin145937
Watonwan143310
Rock133919
Jackson130012
Pope12018
Pipestone119226
Yellow Medicine118820
Swift112518
Murray110910
Koochiching99719
Stevens96311
Marshall95018
Clearwater93318
Lake87721
Wilkin86114
Lac qui Parle78922
Big Stone6204
Grant6158
Lincoln6013
Mahnomen5959
Norman5809
Unassigned52193
Kittson50722
Red Lake4147
Traverse3965
Lake of the Woods3584
Cook1910

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are likely Thursday into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Just a dog? I think not.

Image

The road ahead for Afghanistan

Image

A look at the history of Med City railroads

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast

Image

Unemployment rate hovers at 4% in Iowa and Minnesota

Image

Mayo Clinic announces new partnership

Image

Local army veteran reacts to events in Afghanistan

Image

International Dog Day (Jeremy w/Sienna in the Four)

Image

Army Veterans Speak On Afghanistan

Image

International Dog Day

Community Events