Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

America's awful options in Afghanistan

America's awful options in Afghanistan

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 7:51 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 7:51 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

The blasts that killed 13 US service members and left scores of people dead and wounded near the gates of the Kabul airport serve as a powerful reminder of the threats in Afghanistan and the challenges that lie ahead as America tries to disengage. While President Joe Biden has committed to ending the 20-year military campaign in Afghanistan -- triggered by the Taliban's refusal to hand over al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden following the 9/11 terrorist attacks -- the US will continue to face tough choices there.

Even before Thursday's horrific attack, the images at the airport were difficult to watch. The future of the Afghan people was painful to consider, and the notion of a US relationship with the Taliban was hard to countenance. But facts are stubborn things and it's time to confront the harsh reality: the Taliban have won the war and the United States will have to decide how to deal with the leaders of the sanctioned terrorist group after the last American soldier leaves Kabul.

America's commitment to helping the Afghan people should not end after the final flight fades out of the view of those who remain in the country. That's not just a moral issue. As we learned after 9/11, Afghanistan can easily become an incubator for terrorism. The threat is all the more real considering there is evidence the Taliban still have close ties to Al Qaeda.

For now, we're focused on the tragic scenes unfolding at the airport. But what to do after that mission ends? The US' longest war has killed more than 2,300 troops and cost more than $2 trillion dollars. Now, two decades after the US toppled the Taliban, the extremist group is back in power. Every country -- including the US -- will have to decide what kind of relationship it will have with Afghanistan.

Should the United States grant diplomatic recognition to a Taliban-led government?

Listen to US officials speak and it's clear they are watching their words, trying to avoid antagonizing the radical jihadis for fear of jeopardizing the airlift that has carried more than 104,000 souls to safety since August 14. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gingerly sidestepped a question about the future of the US Embassy in Kabul on Wednesday, saying, "With regard to diplomatic engagement, we're looking at a series of options, and I'm sure we'll have more on that in the coming days and weeks, but we're looking at a variety of options."

But we don't all need to watch our words. Let me say unequivocally: The United States cannot recognize a Taliban-led government -- certainly not any time soon.

Judging by the conciliatory tone the Taliban spokesmen struck after the takeover, the group is interested in repairing its reputation and gaining international recognition. But words mean little, especially when there's a long track record of repugnant behavior. This is the group that sentenced women and girls to crushing restrictions that prevented them from studying, working or leaving their homes on their own. The Taliban forced women to cover their faces in public, buried them up to their necks and stoned them to death after claims of adultery. They also killed homosexuals, chopped off the hands of suspected thieves, and generally forced an entire country to live under draconian rules. Their words alone won't do.

So far, evidence that the Taliban has changed is mixed, at best. Already women have been told to stay home, for their safety. (Stay home, they are told, so you can be protected from us.) Prominent female journalists have reportedly been taken off the air and there is evidence that much worse unfolded as the Taliban swept toward Kabul.

The United States, its allies, and the rest of the international community should condition any formal recognition of the Taliban on three areas. First, the Taliban must show they are committed to keeping the country from becoming a terrorist haven, as they promised in the February 2020 accord with the Trump administration. Thursday's attacks also raise questions about the Taliban's capacity to fend off groups like ISIS, which has tried to establish a foothold in Afghanistan. Second, the Taliban must actively prove that they are not engaging in the human rights abuses that devastated the lives of so many women and young girls the last time they were in power. And, finally, the Taliban must reach beyond their own ranks to form an inclusive government where ethnic minorities, moderate Muslims, and women play a role. That, at least, is the goal.

In the words of Fawzia Koofi, a women's rights activist who was elected to the Afghan parliament and was part of the former government's team that negotiated with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, no Afghan government will be legitimate without the presence of women. The US should not recognize a government deemed illegitimate by its own people.

Blinken said the US is working with its allies to send a unified message to the Taliban "on counterterrorism, on humanitarian assistance, on our expectations of a future Afghan government."

If the Taliban revert to their old ways, the US should do everything it can to lead an international campaign that denies formal recognition and restricts the Taliban's access to funding. Already the US has frozen Afghan reserves in American banks and the European Union has suspended $1.4 billion in aid. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund is blocking access to emergency currency worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Sure, if the West freezes out the Taliban, it can still turn to others. China, deliberately turning a blind eye toward human rights abuses, is hungry for Afghan minerals and intent on establishing "friendly" relations. Along with China, Russia is also eager to improve ties. Pakistan has long-standing links to the group, as does Saudi Arabia.

Despite this, China doesn't want to see Afghanistan become a new base for terrorism. The same is true for Afghanistan's other neighbors, many of which could face domestic insurgencies drawing inspiration -- or territorial support, as al Qaeda did -- from the Taliban.

But with or without US diplomatic recognition, the harsh, unsavory reality is that the Taliban are now in charge. One way or another, the US will have to communicate with its leaders. After the airlift, the campaign will inevitably move to the diplomatic arena. The US' aim now will be to pressure the new Afghan leaders from harboring terrorists and reverting to their appalling ways. The prospects look harrowing for the Afghan people, and the choices for the United States and its allies are going to be wrenching. That's another stubborn fact that is unlikely to change.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 640459

Reported Deaths: 7875
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1332531828
Ramsey55657922
Dakota49366484
Anoka45325470
Washington29005303
Stearns23569230
St. Louis19009324
Scott18505139
Wright17235157
Olmsted14568107
Sherburne1271198
Carver1131150
Rice8651113
Clay856792
Blue Earth807546
Crow Wing7247100
Kandiyohi708687
Chisago661555
Otter Tail622788
Benton607198
Goodhue515076
Mower512534
Winona503952
Douglas502383
Itasca482769
Isanti461568
McLeod457761
Morrison443362
Beltrami442866
Steele438319
Nobles424650
Polk403275
Becker402858
Freeborn382537
Lyon378254
Carlton371259
Pine353823
Nicollet348346
Mille Lacs331958
Brown324240
Le Sueur315429
Cass305334
Todd300733
Meeker282046
Waseca262023
Martin244633
Roseau219121
Wabasha21914
Dodge21223
Hubbard208041
Renville189346
Houston187816
Redwood185441
Fillmore173910
Cottonwood171324
Wadena170623
Faribault163822
Pennington163220
Chippewa161839
Sibley158510
Kanabec154529
Aitkin145937
Watonwan143310
Rock133919
Jackson130012
Pope12018
Pipestone119226
Yellow Medicine118820
Swift112518
Murray110910
Koochiching99719
Stevens96311
Marshall95018
Clearwater93318
Lake87721
Wilkin86114
Lac qui Parle78922
Big Stone6204
Grant6158
Lincoln6013
Mahnomen5959
Norman5809
Unassigned52193
Kittson50722
Red Lake4147
Traverse3965
Lake of the Woods3584
Cook1910

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are likely Thursday into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast

Image

Unemployment rate hovers at 4% in Iowa and Minnesota

Image

Mayo Clinic announces new partnership

Image

Local army veteran reacts to events in Afghanistan

Image

International Dog Day (Jeremy w/Sienna in the Four)

Image

Army Veterans Speak On Afghanistan

Image

International Dog Day

Image

Daisy Mae fire aftermath

Image

Thursdays Downtown cancelled due to possibility of severe weather

Image

Minnesotans encouraged to apply for energy assistance

Community Events