Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ron Jeremy, porn star, charged with sexually assaulting four women

Ron Jeremy, porn star, charged with sexually assaulting four women

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday.

Jeremy, 67, was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. On Friday, Jeremy pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to a tweet from District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

He remains in custody and is being held on $6.6 million bail.

Jeremy's manager, Dante Rusciolelli, told CNN earlier this week that he's dropping the actor as a client. Rusciolelli also referred CNN to a Facebook statement in which he said previous allegations against Jeremy made by Rolling Stone amid the Me Too movement were proved false.

"When Rolling Stone charged Ron with being in the ME TOO movement, he showed us proof against the allegations," Rusciolelli said in the statement.

A spokesperson for Rolling Stone told CNN: "Contrary to Mr. Rusciolelli's assertion, and despite his efforts over many years to bully Rolling Stone and EJ Dickson into retracting the article, Rolling Stone was never given any proof of Jeremy's innocence. We carefully vetted the article prior to publication and continue to stand behind it."

Rusciolelli claimed that "at the time, the police and District Attorneys backed Ron up." This time, however, "the District Attorney in Los Angeles is bringing charges of sexual misconduct against him, and we were not given any proof of his innocence at this time."

"We hope that these allegations against him are not true, but if they are, we hope that he is prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Special Victims Bureau spent two years investigating the allegations against Jeremy, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.

Jeremy, who was born Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, stands accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014.

He also is charged with allegedly sexually assaulting two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, as well as forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

Names of the alleged victims were not released, and prosecutors recommend bail of $6.6 million.

If convicted, the actor faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The District Attorney's Office declined a case against him due to insufficient evidence stemming from an alleged incident in 2016.

Jeremy is considered one of the icons of the adult entertainment industry. He was the subject of the 2001 documentary "Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy."

In 2015 he talked to CNN about almost dying from an aortic dissection in 2013. While he came close to death, the actor said he has always subscribed to the idea that living a good life and being a good person is the best thing one can do on this Earth.

"I've always been spiritual," Jeremy said at the time.

He is expected back in court on August 31.

Clarification: This article has been updated to add a statement from Rolling Stone regarding its article on Ron Jeremy. Rolling Stone says it stands by its reporting.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to a Guinness World Record said to be held by Jeremy. No such record exists, according to the organization.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 640459

Reported Deaths: 7875
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1332531828
Ramsey55657922
Dakota49366484
Anoka45325470
Washington29005303
Stearns23569230
St. Louis19009324
Scott18505139
Wright17235157
Olmsted14568107
Sherburne1271198
Carver1131150
Rice8651113
Clay856792
Blue Earth807546
Crow Wing7247100
Kandiyohi708687
Chisago661555
Otter Tail622788
Benton607198
Goodhue515076
Mower512534
Winona503952
Douglas502383
Itasca482769
Isanti461568
McLeod457761
Morrison443362
Beltrami442866
Steele438319
Nobles424650
Polk403275
Becker402858
Freeborn382537
Lyon378254
Carlton371259
Pine353823
Nicollet348346
Mille Lacs331958
Brown324240
Le Sueur315429
Cass305334
Todd300733
Meeker282046
Waseca262023
Martin244633
Roseau219121
Wabasha21914
Dodge21223
Hubbard208041
Renville189346
Houston187816
Redwood185441
Fillmore173910
Cottonwood171324
Wadena170623
Faribault163822
Pennington163220
Chippewa161839
Sibley158510
Kanabec154529
Aitkin145937
Watonwan143310
Rock133919
Jackson130012
Pope12018
Pipestone119226
Yellow Medicine118820
Swift112518
Murray110910
Koochiching99719
Stevens96311
Marshall95018
Clearwater93318
Lake87721
Wilkin86114
Lac qui Parle78922
Big Stone6204
Grant6158
Lincoln6013
Mahnomen5959
Norman5809
Unassigned52193
Kittson50722
Red Lake4147
Traverse3965
Lake of the Woods3584
Cook1910

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are likely Thursday into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Med City memory care community opens its doors

Image

Early booster shots

Image

RPS start times

Image

Sean's Weather 8/26 AM

Image

Open house held for newly renovated water well facility

Image

PRINCESS KAY OF THE MILKY WAY

Image

Enhanced COVID-19 safety measures at Thursdays Downtown

Image

Structure fire in reported in Kasson

Image

Open house for historic Austin water tower

Image

Battery fires on the rise at a North Iowa landfill

Community Events