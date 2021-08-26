At least it's International Dog Day

Who doesn't love an excuse to celebrate our furry four-legged friends?

Thursday marks International Dog Day, first established in 2004 by pet advocate Colleen Paige to encourage dog adoptions for animals in need of homes.

We thought we'd brighten the dog days of summer with a look at some of our favorite celebrity pooches.

Jennifer Aniston loves her dogs and in 2020 she added a new pup to her family. His name is Lord Chesterfield.

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend welcomed Pearl, an adorable Basset Hound puppy.

"I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can't wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much. Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home," Teigen captioned the photo on her Instagram.

Selena Gomez adopted her dog Daisy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Actor Ryan Reynolds adopted his dog Baxter from a shelter and it's been puppy love ever since.

Actress Kristen Bell has multiple dogs, one of which is Frank. This series of photos she captioned, "A girl and her Frank: A Love Story" is giving us all the feels.

We know, we know. Your dogs are just as cute.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.