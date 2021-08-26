Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hong Kong's global banks brace for 'cold war' to escalate

Hong Kong's global banks brace for 'cold war' to escalate

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 5:21 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 5:21 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Michelle Toh and Kristie Lu Stout, CNN Business

Three quarters of the world's top banks do business in Hong Kong. But they've been getting squeezed by changes forcing them to fall in line with Beijing's agenda — and there may be signs of even tougher times to come.

Financial institutions have been grappling with rising geopolitical risks, which have put pressure on how they operate in Hong Kong. The latest blow: orders to block access to retirement funds for Hong Kongers looking to leave the city on special British passports issued largely during colonial rule.

This month, politicians also floated a new anti-sanctions bill that would bar foreign entities and individuals in Hong Kong and Macao from complying with sanctions against China, which now controls the former British colony. Experts say this could create headaches for financial institutions in the city, due to the global nature of their work.

The bill was expected to be passed in Beijing last week, but the vote was postponed, according to Tam Yiu-chung, the Hong Kong delegate of the National People's Congress Standing Committee. He said the the delay would give authorities more time to deliberate details, suggesting an eventual return.

Its likely implementation means that "most people expect that financial institutions in Hong Kong are going to be on the front lines," according to Nick Turner, a lawyer at Steptoe & Johnson who advises banks on economic sanctions.

"They're integrated into the international economy. They handle a lot of transactions between the United States and Hong Kong and the rest of the world. And so they have some exposure to US law," he said. "That's where the real conflict could exist."

A precarious position

Big global financial institutions, such as HSBC, AIA and Manulife, have already been put in a tough spot over tighter curbs on access to pensions.

In January, the Hong Kong government said it would no longer recognize British National (Overseas) passports as valid proof of identity. That led to another announcement this spring, which prevented people from using BN(O) passports for the early withdrawal of mandatory provident funds (MPFs). Millions of residents store their retirement savings in such accounts, which can typically be accessed at the age of 65.

The move effectively locked out those passport holders from cashing out their savings early if they wanted to move abroad.

AIA, Manulife and HSBC all told CNN Business that they would process applications to access such savings in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Banks are no stranger to the political melee.

HSBC has become a prominent case study. The London-based lender caught heat on all sides after signaling its support for a controversial national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last summer.

The company also faced scrutiny this year after Hong Kong police froze the accounts of former pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui and his family, an order HSBC said it had little choice but to comply with. The incident led to a furore among foreign politicians, with CEO Noel Quinn summoned for questioning by British lawmakers.

Bracing for impact

Hong Kong has long been one of the world's leading financial hubs. But businesses have found themselves in the difficult position of balancing rising tensions between the West and Beijing.

The anti-sanctions bill is the latest example, as it would allow Beijing to impose countermeasures on companies upholding sanctions against China. It follows a similar law passed in the mainland in June, which was seen as a response to restrictions imposed on China by the United States and the European Union.

"There's a push and pull here. And for sure, the banks are right in the middle of it," said Paul Schulte, a former Hong Kong investment banker who now runs Schulte Research, a company that tracks banking and fintech.

Turner, who is based in Hong Kong, said that banks have been "paying close attention" to the matter, placing a "high" level of concern on how the law could reshape their compliance programs, among other scenarios.

"But they want to see exactly how the law will be implemented in Hong Kong before they take specific steps," he noted. "For example: thinking about where they locate their compliance staff, how they carry on certain operational procedures, or whether or not they're going to adopt different policies for their Hong Kong and Chinese entities, as opposed to their global entities."

Even Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam became a face of the geopolitical tensions, after suggesting last year that US sanctions were forcing banks to avoid dealing with her.

Lam was one of dozens of Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials sanctioned over the past year by the United States, which accused them of undermining Hong Kong's autonomy.

Those restrictions cut the city's top leader off from the American financial system.

"I don't have a bank account," Lam told Hong Kong International Business Channel, a local TV station, in November. "I have piles of cash at home, because the government is paying me cash for my salary."

Asked whether the new law could take aim at banks that restricted Lam and other officials, Turner said it was too early to tell.

"People are very interested to know [this], but that might not be the case," he added.

Potential targets

Some banks, however, are already being seen as potential targets.

Schulte said that HSBC was "for sure" one of the biggest examples, primarily due to the size of its presence in Hong Kong, its biggest market. In addition to its own operations, the British lender has a controlling stake in Hang Seng Bank, a top local player.

"Those are going to be targets, because they own the market," said Schulte, adding that Standard Chartered could also be exposed "to a secondary extent."

HSBC, Hang Seng Bank and Standard Chartered all declined to comment on the anti-sanctions law.

Businesses are wary of possible countermeasures if they comply with sanctions against China, which could include deportations, the denial of visas and the seizure of company assets. The anti-sanctions law in the mainland already allows for such consequences, though officials haven't indicated whether the same should be expected in Hong Kong.

Schulte floated another scenario, in which he suggested firms could risk losing their Chinese business licenses for certain divisions if their colleagues in other jurisdictions complied with sanctions against China.

"What about other parts of the world where Chinese and foreign incorporated banks located in Hong Kong are complying with American demands?" he said. "In Geneva, London, Zurich, Paris ... Frankfurt. That's where it can get very hot under the collar."

The ongoing challenges are simply another sign of how banks in Hong Kong are navigating a new normal, according to Schulte, who previously worked with the White House National Security Council in the 1980s.

"There is a cold war that is intensifying very quickly in front of our eyes," he said. "And really, [they're being told,] 'You got to pick a side.'"

— Jadyn Sham, Eric Cheung and Carly Walsh contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 640459

Reported Deaths: 7875
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1332531828
Ramsey55657922
Dakota49366484
Anoka45325470
Washington29005303
Stearns23569230
St. Louis19009324
Scott18505139
Wright17235157
Olmsted14568107
Sherburne1271198
Carver1131150
Rice8651113
Clay856792
Blue Earth807546
Crow Wing7247100
Kandiyohi708687
Chisago661555
Otter Tail622788
Benton607198
Goodhue515076
Mower512534
Winona503952
Douglas502383
Itasca482769
Isanti461568
McLeod457761
Morrison443362
Beltrami442866
Steele438319
Nobles424650
Polk403275
Becker402858
Freeborn382537
Lyon378254
Carlton371259
Pine353823
Nicollet348346
Mille Lacs331958
Brown324240
Le Sueur315429
Cass305334
Todd300733
Meeker282046
Waseca262023
Martin244633
Roseau219121
Wabasha21914
Dodge21223
Hubbard208041
Renville189346
Houston187816
Redwood185441
Fillmore173910
Cottonwood171324
Wadena170623
Faribault163822
Pennington163220
Chippewa161839
Sibley158510
Kanabec154529
Aitkin145937
Watonwan143310
Rock133919
Jackson130012
Pope12018
Pipestone119226
Yellow Medicine118820
Swift112518
Murray110910
Koochiching99719
Stevens96311
Marshall95018
Clearwater93318
Lake87721
Wilkin86114
Lac qui Parle78922
Big Stone6204
Grant6158
Lincoln6013
Mahnomen5959
Norman5809
Unassigned52193
Kittson50722
Red Lake4147
Traverse3965
Lake of the Woods3584
Cook1910

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 398025

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk62499655
Linn23295346
Scott21668252
Black Hawk18159328
Woodbury15980231
Johnson1554588
Dubuque14020217
Pottawattamie12196179
Dallas12085102
Story1135548
Warren628692
Webster5904102
Cerro Gordo5899100
Clinton585194
Des Moines534880
Sioux528974
Marshall524179
Muscatine5225107
Jasper479473
Wapello4662126
Lee459863
Buena Vista448540
Plymouth416582
Marion404880
Henry320839
Jones314357
Bremer307764
Carroll298152
Crawford297843
Boone288335
Benton281156
Washington278153
Dickinson258446
Mahaska250251
Kossuth234268
Jackson233143
Delaware224743
Clay224127
Tama223072
Buchanan215035
Hardin207645
Page206923
Winneshiek206037
Cedar205224
Fayette204843
Wright203940
Hamilton198952
Harrison188975
Butler182736
Madison181019
Clayton180858
Mills174724
Floyd173942
Cherokee168439
Poweshiek166736
Lyon165841
Allamakee162752
Iowa161124
Hancock159135
Winnebago154631
Jefferson151835
Calhoun150013
Cass147956
Grundy146034
Louisa140849
Emmet140341
Shelby140038
Franklin138723
Sac137720
Humboldt135226
Appanoose135149
Union132937
Mitchell132643
Chickasaw131917
Guthrie131132
Palo Alto118924
Clarke112524
Montgomery109638
Howard108922
Keokuk105732
Monroe105733
Ida100436
Davis95725
Adair91832
Pocahontas89322
Monona89132
Greene86011
Worth8478
Lucas83623
Osceola81417
Taylor69712
Decatur69410
Fremont69110
Van Buren63518
Ringgold60426
Wayne59223
Audubon56114
Adams3684
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are likely Thursday into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/26 AM

Image

Open house held for newly renovated water well facility

Image

PRINCESS KAY OF THE MILKY WAY

Image

Enhanced COVID-19 safety measures at Thursdays Downtown

Image

Structure fire in reported in Kasson

Image

Open house for historic Austin water tower

Image

Battery fires on the rise at a North Iowa landfill

Image

New Rochester memory care community hosts grand opening

Image

Support Program

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic doctor: Pfizer is 'gold standard' following FDA vaccine approval

Community Events