Clear

Anger and confusion inside ABC News after former 'Good Morning America' boss is sued for alleged sexual assault

Anger and confusion inside ABC News after former 'Good Morning America' boss is sued for alleged sexual assault

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 12:10 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Staffers are angry, confused, and demanding answers inside ABC News after a lawsuit filed Wednesday alleged that former "Good Morning America" boss Michael Corn sexually assaulted two staffers. The allegations, which Corn has denied, have rocked all levels of the news network, I'm told by multiple sources. As one source put it to me, "There is a lot of anger and confusion and people wanting to understand what happened..."

The lawsuit

News about the lawsuit jolted across people's phones via a push alert from The Wall Street Journal Wednesday morning. Reporter Joe Flint scooped that Corn, who had inexplicably left ABC News earlier this year, was facing sexual assault allegations from two of his former colleagues. The "GMA" producer who filed the suit against Corn and ABC, Kirstyn Crawford, said she was assaulted in 2015 during a trip to cover the Academy Awards. Crawford also said Corn assaulted former ABC News producer Jill McClain in 2010 while on a flight and in 2011 during a trip to London.

Corn's legal team fired back with emails showing Crawford and Corn engaging in friendly banter hours after the alleged assault took place. Corn said in a statement that the emails prove her claims "are demonstrably false." He said her messages were "not the words and actions of a woman who had been assaulted hours before." He also said McClain's claims "are equally as fabricated." He said she invited him to his wedding and "repeatedly communicated to me and my wife that she missed me after leaving her position at ABC."

For its part, ABC only put out a terse statement that said, "We are committed to upholding a safe and supportive work environment and have a process in place that thoroughly reviews and addresses complaints that are made. ABC News disputes the claims made against it and will address this matter in court." A spokesperson for the network declined to say anything more...

Inside Godwin's 3pm call

Around 3pm ET, ABC News staffers got a curious email from newsgathering SVP Wendy Fisher, informing them that the afternoon editorial call with President Kim Godwin had been delayed until 3:10pm. The call is usually reserved for senior ABC News personnel, so the email — which was sent to a large listserv — baffled people, according to sources I spoke to. Then, at 3:11pm ET, nearly 500 ABC News staffers got another email inviting them to join the call.

At the top of the call, Godwin — who took charge earlier this year — read ABC's statement. She said that she came to ABC News to help change the culture and is committed to doing so. She said she wanted to be there for staffers and that she was addressing the issue Wednesday afternoon because she didn't want to wait until the 9am call the following day. "I'm here," she said at one point. "You know how to reach me. Call me. If you need anything, even just if you need someone to listen."

Godwin then took questions from a frustrated staff. Godwin was asked why the statement ABC News issued said that the network "disputed" the allegations. She answered that she didn't believe it to be a blanket statement, and that the company has certain feelings toward certain allegations. Godwin was asked why everyone learned about the allegations from The Wall Street Journal, instead of from management. Her answer: because the allegations were made in a lawsuit.

The questions from ABC'ers were not in short supply. Bottom line: It was a call full of raw emotion. I'm told one person yelled. Another person cried. As one source put it to me, "It was definitely a tense call..."

Will "GMA" address the allegations?

According to sources who were on the call, Godwin was asked whether "GMA" would address the story on Thursday, but didn't give a clear answer. I checked with an ABC News rep, but didn't hear back. The network still hasn't named a new senior EP of "GMA" to replace Corn...

What about Nexstar?

After he departed ABC News, Corn joined Nexstar's fledgling "NewsNation" as the head of news. The network is not commenting on the allegations against him. A spokesperson told me, "We have no comment on anything that may or may not have happened prior to Mr. Corn's employment with Nexstar..."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 639059

Reported Deaths: 7868
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1329221827
Ramsey55549921
Dakota49261484
Anoka45225470
Washington28947302
Stearns23529230
St. Louis18980324
Scott18471139
Wright17200156
Olmsted14548107
Sherburne1268498
Carver1128650
Rice8620113
Clay854892
Blue Earth806045
Crow Wing7230100
Kandiyohi706586
Chisago659355
Otter Tail621688
Benton606698
Goodhue514576
Mower510934
Winona502452
Douglas501183
Itasca481869
Isanti460868
McLeod457061
Morrison442762
Beltrami441366
Steele437319
Nobles423950
Polk402575
Becker401858
Freeborn380937
Lyon377554
Carlton370159
Pine353523
Nicollet347746
Mille Lacs330558
Brown323940
Le Sueur314828
Cass303034
Todd300133
Meeker280746
Waseca261723
Martin244533
Roseau218921
Wabasha21794
Dodge21203
Hubbard207541
Renville188946
Houston187516
Redwood185041
Fillmore173610
Cottonwood171024
Wadena170223
Faribault163722
Pennington162420
Chippewa161539
Sibley157810
Kanabec154429
Aitkin145637
Watonwan143210
Rock133819
Jackson129812
Pope12018
Pipestone119126
Yellow Medicine118720
Swift112118
Murray110510
Koochiching99619
Stevens96311
Marshall94618
Clearwater93318
Lake87621
Wilkin85914
Lac qui Parle78822
Big Stone6204
Grant6158
Lincoln6013
Mahnomen5939
Norman5799
Unassigned50993
Kittson50722
Red Lake4127
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3584
Cook1880

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are likely Thursday into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Open house held for newly renovated water well facility

Image

PRINCESS KAY OF THE MILKY WAY

Image

Enhanced COVID-19 safety measures at Thursdays Downtown

Image

Structure fire in reported in Kasson

Image

Open house for historic Austin water tower

Image

Battery fires on the rise at a North Iowa landfill

Image

New Rochester memory care community hosts grand opening

Image

Support Program

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic doctor: Pfizer is 'gold standard' following FDA vaccine approval

Image

The Gold Standard

Community Events