Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'I think we already broke:' Mississippi's nurses are resigning to protect themselves from Covid-19 burnout

'I think we already broke:' Mississippi's nurses are resigning to protect themselves from Covid-19 burnout

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 9:11 PM
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 9:11 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, Erica Hill and Laura Dolan, CNN

Earlier this month, Mississippi ICU nurse Nichole Atherton resigned, worn down by the stress, young patients and preventable deaths that have overwhelmed the state's hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It looks heroic," Atherton, of Singing River Ocean Springs Hospital, told CNN. "But that's not what it is. It's sweaty and hard and chaotic and bloody. And it's hard to live in this every day and then go home and live a normal life."

Mississippi now has at least 2,000 fewer nurses than it did at the beginning of the year, according to the Mississippi Hospital Association's Center for Quality & Workforce. The staff shortages add to the growing strain on the state's hospital system -- both due, in large part, to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked if the health care system is reaching a breaking point, Singing River Nursing Manager for Personal Care Buddy Grager said, "I think we already broke."

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Tuesday that Mississippi set a new record of Covid-19 related deaths. And of the 875 staffed ICU beds across the state, more than 93% are in use and more than 63% of those beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The head of the Singing River Hospital System, Lee Bond, is urging the state to use some of its $1.8 billion in Covid relief for retention bonuses in hopes of keeping some of the nurses who are turning to leave.

"Do I think it's going to fix the problem? A lot of nurses have told me it's not about the money at this point. It's about, 'I need to recharge my battery,'" said Dr. Randy Roth, Chief Medical Officer of Singing River Health System.

Saying goodbye to her colleagues, Atherton felt that she couldn't leave them in the thick of the chaos and chose to put her resignation on hold and cut back her hours instead. But she isn't the only nurse to consider leaving.

Melissa Davis has worked as nurse in the Singing River Pascagoula ICU for 17 years, but she told CNN she had never felt burnout quite like that from the Covid-19 pandemic. And as a result, nurses are leaving she never thought would.

"It's hard to see a 34-year-old with a family not make it," she said through tears. "You can't describe that."

For Atherton, fewer staff and more critical Covid-19 patients also mean more tough decisions. There have been moments when two critical patients are in crisis at once, and she has to decide which room to run to first, because there aren't enough nurses and respiratory therapists to respond to both.

Singing River Health System currently has more than 160 nursing vacancies, Media Relations Director Sarah Duffey said. Since the start of the pandemic, 289 nurses have left.

Some reinforcements are on the way. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday that more than 1,000 health care workers have arrived to help with hospital staffing shortages across the state.

Reeves said 808 nurses, three certified registered nurse anesthetists, 22 Nurse Practitioners, 193 respiratory therapists and 20 paramedics are among health care personnel deployed Tuesday morning to 50 hospitals.

"We have been working around the clock to secure additional medical personnel through both federal and private sector sources to shore up the staffing shortage that our hospitals find themselves in. Getting boots on the ground this quickly is a step in the right direction," Reeves said during a news conference Tuesday.

Duffey told CNN the state has committed to sending 53 RNs 18 and respiratory therapists to its three Gulf Coast hospitals. She hopes the first will arrive by the end of the week.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 639059

Reported Deaths: 7868
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1329221827
Ramsey55549921
Dakota49261484
Anoka45225470
Washington28947302
Stearns23529230
St. Louis18980324
Scott18471139
Wright17200156
Olmsted14548107
Sherburne1268498
Carver1128650
Rice8620113
Clay854892
Blue Earth806045
Crow Wing7230100
Kandiyohi706586
Chisago659355
Otter Tail621688
Benton606698
Goodhue514576
Mower510934
Winona502452
Douglas501183
Itasca481869
Isanti460868
McLeod457061
Morrison442762
Beltrami441366
Steele437319
Nobles423950
Polk402575
Becker401858
Freeborn380937
Lyon377554
Carlton370159
Pine353523
Nicollet347746
Mille Lacs330558
Brown323940
Le Sueur314828
Cass303034
Todd300133
Meeker280746
Waseca261723
Martin244533
Roseau218921
Wabasha21794
Dodge21203
Hubbard207541
Renville188946
Houston187516
Redwood185041
Fillmore173610
Cottonwood171024
Wadena170223
Faribault163722
Pennington162420
Chippewa161539
Sibley157810
Kanabec154429
Aitkin145637
Watonwan143210
Rock133819
Jackson129812
Pope12018
Pipestone119126
Yellow Medicine118720
Swift112118
Murray110510
Koochiching99619
Stevens96311
Marshall94618
Clearwater93318
Lake87621
Wilkin85914
Lac qui Parle78822
Big Stone6204
Grant6158
Lincoln6013
Mahnomen5939
Norman5799
Unassigned50993
Kittson50722
Red Lake4127
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3584
Cook1880

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are likely Thursday into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Battery fires on the rise at a North Iowa landfill

Image

New Rochester memory care community hosts grand opening

Image

Support Program

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic doctor: Pfizer is 'gold standard' following FDA vaccine approval

Image

The Gold Standard

Image

Senior fair in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (8/25/21)

Image

City leaders continue to invest in diversity and inclusion

Image

MDH recommends people mask up outside

Image

Sen. Klobuchar keeps the music playing in the Med City

Community Events