Clear

Colorado high school volleyball coach says school administrators asked him to denounce being gay or leave his job

Colorado high school volleyball coach says school administrators asked him to denounce being gay or leave his job

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan and Kay Jones, CNN

A volleyball coach says administrators at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, forced him to leave his job because he refused to denounce being gay.

Inoke Tonga said in a Facebook post that administrators asked him if he posted about being gay on social media and then told him "they can't put the kids at risk by having me in front of them."

Speaking with CNN on Tuesday afternoon, Tonga said he's felt "every emotion on the spectrum," but that the biggest one he feels is love after he posted about the ordeal.

He told CNN he started at the school last year, coaching the boys' volleyball team and was approached to coach the girls' team this season.

"The culture document of Valor Christian that was given to me during the interview process didn't mention anything about their stance on LGBTQ+," Tonga said in the post.

Tonga told CNN, and said in the original post, that in the course of the 90-minute meeting last Thursday, he was told the students' "parents pay too much money to have their kids be coached and taught by someone like you who identifies as a gay man."

Administrators also said they doubted he is gay, Tonga wrote, and said that "You just need some direction to reach the goal of becoming a child of God."

Ultimately, Tonga says, he was given the option to "denounce being gay," which he refused to do and was told that would lead to him being released from the school as a coach, he wrote on Facebook. He said while he's not sure of his full status at the school, he said he was told he cannot come back without denouncing being gay.

CNN has reached out to Valor Christian High School for comment but did not hear back.

In a statement obtained by the Denver Post the school said, "Valor Christian High School embraces, loves and respects all students, families and other participants in our community, regardless of whether or not they agree with Valor's beliefs. Although Coach Inoke has misrepresented many aspects of this matter, Valor appreciates the contributions he has made to the student athletes in our volleyball program, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

Tonga said that he sent the school an email that detailed his stance that he can be gay and a Christian.

"I know I can be a gay man and a child of God," he told CNN.

He said the school has yet to respond to his outreach -- but has emailed students and parents to say that he decided to leave the program because he's struggling with a spiritual battle. He said that he was unaware the school would reach out with an email to parents so soon.

Robert Galop is the parent of two students at the school, but his children do not play for Tonga. He told CNN on Tuesday that while he personally doesn't know Tonga, the coach is "very well-respected and loved as a coach."

Galop said he was on his way to a walkout at the school hosted by students to show his support.

"That world view is just not consistent with where we are at today," he said, referring to the administration's comments. "We chose the school because of the support they provide to the kids and the growth you expect to see in your child going through a program like that," he said.

"What they've done to this coach, and especially seeing the quotes that have come out from the administration, is gut-wrenching," Galop said.

The father said he disagreed with what the administrators allegedly said about the parents paying too much money to have their kids be coached and taught by someone like Tonga.

"I would appreciate having him in front of my kids as a coach there, and as an advocate and a mentor," Galop said.

Based on the reaction from parents who Galop says he has been in touch with, "the action of the administration absolutely does not reflect the feelings of the school community, of the parents, of the children, and there's a handful of teachers that are apparently willing to talk about it to the kids and lend an ear to them if they want to say anything about it," he said.

According to Tonga, he has not heard from anyone at the school since the meeting last week. He said he'd prefer to stay at the school and coach.

"I want to work with these kids. They help me and motivate me to be closer to God," Tonga told CNN. "I want to stay at this school because of these kids."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 639059

Reported Deaths: 7868
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1329221827
Ramsey55549921
Dakota49261484
Anoka45225470
Washington28947302
Stearns23529230
St. Louis18980324
Scott18471139
Wright17200156
Olmsted14548107
Sherburne1268498
Carver1128650
Rice8620113
Clay854892
Blue Earth806045
Crow Wing7230100
Kandiyohi706586
Chisago659355
Otter Tail621688
Benton606698
Goodhue514576
Mower510934
Winona502452
Douglas501183
Itasca481869
Isanti460868
McLeod457061
Morrison442762
Beltrami441366
Steele437319
Nobles423950
Polk402575
Becker401858
Freeborn380937
Lyon377554
Carlton370159
Pine353523
Nicollet347746
Mille Lacs330558
Brown323940
Le Sueur314828
Cass303034
Todd300133
Meeker280746
Waseca261723
Martin244533
Roseau218921
Wabasha21794
Dodge21203
Hubbard207541
Renville188946
Houston187516
Redwood185041
Fillmore173610
Cottonwood171024
Wadena170223
Faribault163722
Pennington162420
Chippewa161539
Sibley157810
Kanabec154429
Aitkin145637
Watonwan143210
Rock133819
Jackson129812
Pope12018
Pipestone119126
Yellow Medicine118720
Swift112118
Murray110510
Koochiching99619
Stevens96311
Marshall94618
Clearwater93318
Lake87621
Wilkin85914
Lac qui Parle78822
Big Stone6204
Grant6158
Lincoln6013
Mahnomen5939
Norman5799
Unassigned50993
Kittson50722
Red Lake4127
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3584
Cook1880

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Klobuchar keeps the music playing in the Med City

Image

COVID-19 ICU

Image

United way school supplies

Image

Sean's Weather 8/25

Image

Southeastern Minnesota business holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Stewartville Football hosts Mankato East for home opener

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (8/24/21)

Image

RPS gets moving on crafting upcoming "Strategic Action Plan"

Image

RPS takes steps toward strategic action plan

Image

New music therapy location opens in Rochester

Community Events