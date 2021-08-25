Clear

Serena Williams Fast Facts

Serena Williams Fast Facts

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of professional tennis player Serena Williams.

Personal

Birth date: September 26, 1981

Birth place: Saginaw, Michigan

Birth name: Serena Jameka Williams

Father: Richard Williams, tennis coach

Mother: Oracene Price

Marriage: Alexis Ohanian (November 16, 2017-present)

Children: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Other Facts

Has won 73 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles. This includes 39 Grand Slam titles - 23 singles titles, 14 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Has won over $93 million in career prize money, more than any other female athlete.

Is fifteen months younger than sister and tennis pro Venus Williams.

Is a Jehovah's Witness.

Through her charity foundation, she has helped open several schools in Africa and around the world.

Timeline

September 1995 - Turns professional, losing her debut tennis match at the Bell Challenge in Quebec City.

January 1998 - Enters the Australian Open, her first Grand Slam tournament. She loses to her sister, Venus, in the second round, 6-7, 1-6.

1999 - Enrolls at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida for fashion design.

September 12, 1999 - Wins the US Open, becoming the first Williams sister to win a Grand Slam.

July 8, 2002 - Ranked Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world number 1 for the first time in her career, at age 20.

2002-2003 - Completes her first "Serena Slam," by winning all four Grand Slam titles - the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open and the Australian Open - but not in the same calendar year.

August 1, 2003 - Has surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in her left knee.

September 14, 2003 - Williams' older half-sister, Yetunde Price, is murdered in Compton, California. After two trials ending in hung juries, Robert Edward Maxfield pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter and is sentenced to 15-years in prison. In 2018, Maxfield is released after serving 12 years.

2004 - Launches "Aneres" clothing line (Serena spelled backwards).

2008 - Establishes the Serena Williams Foundation, to assist American youth touched by violent crime and also underprivileged children around the world.

September 12, 2009 - Williams goes on a profanity-laced outburst against a line judge who calls her for a foot fault in the US Open semifinals against Kim Clijsters. Clijsters is awarded a penalty point to win the match. The Grand Slam committee later fines Williams a record $82,500 and places her on probation for the next two years.

July 7, 2010 - Receives stitches in both her feet after stepping on broken glass while leaving a restaurant in Munich. Later, she has surgery in July and October to repair a lacerated tendon on her right foot.

February 2011 - Undergoes emergency treatment for a hematoma related to a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lungs.

September 2011 - Appointed a UNICEF international goodwill ambassador.

February 18, 2013 - At age 31, becomes the oldest female tennis player to be ranked No. 1 since computer rankings began in 1975. This is the sixth time in her career to be ranked No. 1.

September 7, 2014 - Williams wins her third consecutive US Open title.

July 9, 2016 - Wins the Wimbledon title for the 7th time. With her 22nd victory in a major tournament, Williams ties Steffi Graf for most singles titles in the Open era.

September 12, 2016 - After 186 consecutive weeks ranked WTA No. 1 in the world, falls to No. 2 behind Angelique Kerber. Williams ties Graf's record for longest consecutive weeks ranked No. 1.

December 29, 2016 - Announces her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

January 28, 2017 - Beats sister Venus in the Australian Open final, collecting a 23rd grand slam title to surpass Graf for the Open Era lead.

April 19, 2017 - Williams posts a side profile photo of herself in a yellow swimsuit with a caption that reads "20 weeks" on Snapchat, that is quickly deleted. Her spokesperson later confirms to CNN that Williams and fiancé Ohanian are expecting their first child this fall.

September 1, 2017 - Gives birth to a baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

December 30, 2017 - Returns to tennis and loses an exhibition match to Jelena Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

January 10, 2018 - Featured on the cover of Vogue with her four-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia for the magazine's February issue. Alexis Olympia becomes the publication's youngest cover girl. In the magazine's article, Williams reveals she had an emergency C-section, blood clots and additional complications following the birth of her daughter.

September 8, 2018 - Loses to Naomi Osaka in a controversial US Open final. Chair umpire Carlos Ramos first gives Williams a code violation warning after ruling that her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, gave her hand signals from the stands. Williams denies the accusation and can be heard repeatedly demanding an apology from Ramos. Later in the match, Williams is penalized a point for smashing her racket upon misplaying a shot and subsequently docked an entire game when she tells Ramos during a changeover, "You stole a point from me and you are a thief." In the post-match news conference, Williams says, "I've seen other men call other umpires several things. I'm here fighting for women's rights and for women's equality and for all kinds of stuff. For me to say 'thief' and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark."

September 9, 2018 - The US Tennis Association says the US Open has fined Williams $17,000 for three code violations during her loss in the women's singles final on September 8.

2019 - Launches her clothing line S by Serena.

January 12, 2020 - Williams wins the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, her first title since becoming a mother in September 2017, and donates her $43,000 prize money to Australian bushfire relief.

September 30, 2020 - Williams pulls out of the French Open due to an Achilles injury.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 639059

Reported Deaths: 7868
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1329221827
Ramsey55549921
Dakota49261484
Anoka45225470
Washington28947302
Stearns23529230
St. Louis18980324
Scott18471139
Wright17200156
Olmsted14548107
Sherburne1268498
Carver1128650
Rice8620113
Clay854892
Blue Earth806045
Crow Wing7230100
Kandiyohi706586
Chisago659355
Otter Tail621688
Benton606698
Goodhue514576
Mower510934
Winona502452
Douglas501183
Itasca481869
Isanti460868
McLeod457061
Morrison442762
Beltrami441366
Steele437319
Nobles423950
Polk402575
Becker401858
Freeborn380937
Lyon377554
Carlton370159
Pine353523
Nicollet347746
Mille Lacs330558
Brown323940
Le Sueur314828
Cass303034
Todd300133
Meeker280746
Waseca261723
Martin244533
Roseau218921
Wabasha21794
Dodge21203
Hubbard207541
Renville188946
Houston187516
Redwood185041
Fillmore173610
Cottonwood171024
Wadena170223
Faribault163722
Pennington162420
Chippewa161539
Sibley157810
Kanabec154429
Aitkin145637
Watonwan143210
Rock133819
Jackson129812
Pope12018
Pipestone119126
Yellow Medicine118720
Swift112118
Murray110510
Koochiching99619
Stevens96311
Marshall94618
Clearwater93318
Lake87621
Wilkin85914
Lac qui Parle78822
Big Stone6204
Grant6158
Lincoln6013
Mahnomen5939
Norman5799
Unassigned50993
Kittson50722
Red Lake4127
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3584
Cook1880

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 ICU

Image

United way school supplies

Image

Sean's Weather 8/25

Image

Southeastern Minnesota business holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Stewartville Football hosts Mankato East for home opener

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (8/24/21)

Image

RPS gets moving on crafting upcoming "Strategic Action Plan"

Image

RPS takes steps toward strategic action plan

Image

New music therapy location opens in Rochester

Image

Rochester church's potential landmark status in jeopardy

Community Events