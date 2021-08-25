Clear

Testimony from former R. Kelly girlfriend gives window into life together

Testimony from former R. Kelly girlfriend gives window into life together

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 1:00 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2021 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, CNN

A woman who once publicly defended R. Kelly against allegations of abuse as one of his "girlfriends" continued testifying anonymously against the singer Tuesday, describing their volatile relationship and what it was like being one of his multiple live-in girlfriends.

Wishing to be identified only as "Jane," the woman testified Monday that she was a 17-year-old high schooler who dreamed of becoming an R&B recording artist when she met Kelly in 2015. She told the court he promised to help her in her career, only to sexually abuse her.

Jane is the eighth witness to testify in the federal case against Kelly at his trial, which began last week in Brooklyn. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges and has pleaded not guilty.

She testified she spent five years with the singer as one of his "girlfriends" who lived and traveled with him.

Jane testified she and other girlfriends were expected to address Kelly as "Daddy;" that she would face "punishments" including spankings, beatings and being forced to make humiliating videos if she disobeyed him; and that he controlled what she was allowed to talk about with her family, friends and even the other women in his inner circle.

An attorney for Kelly had no comment on Jane's testimony Tuesday.

Life as a girlfriend

In 2015, Jane said, she moved in with Kelly and learned he was simultaneously living with other women.

"I eventually learned that we were actually all living together," Jane testified. "He (Kelly) told me to listen to whatever they said because it was basically coming from him."

Kelly instructed the women not to discuss certain topics, including their lives before meeting the singer, their families or their individual, intimate relationships with Kelly, Jane testified. They could talk about things like hair, nails and TV shows.

"If it was anything outside of that, we would get in trouble," Jane testified.

The women were expected to follow "rules," Jane testified, that included calling Kelly "Daddy," asking for permission to leave their rooms, and wearing baggy clothing.

Getting in trouble meant that Kelly would come up with a punishment for a girlfriend, which could include writing him handwritten apology letters or recording humiliating videos, she testified. Jane told jurors Monday that Kelly once made her eat feces and smear it on her face for a video as punishment.

One day, Jane said, she admitted to Kelly that she had discussed details of her and Kelly's intimate relationship with his other girlfriends and Kelly told her that, as a punishment, she would have to have sex with a male known as "Nephew."

"He wanted me to please Nephew the same way I would please him," Jane testified.

When asked by Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Geddes whether Jane wanted to have sexual contact with Nephew, Jane responded "Never."

But Kelly's attorney Deveraux Cannick pressed Jane repeatedly during cross-examination Tuesday on why she "stayed" with Kelly.

"You could have gone home, am I correct?" Cannick asked.

"Yes," she replied.

Sarah Vinson, a forensic psychiatrist, told CNN it is often difficult for people who are in abusive relationships to leave.

"It's harder for her to see that when this man is making decisions on details of her life -- details like what she can wear and when she can go to the bathroom," Vinson said. "When you're financially dependent on somebody and when that person has systematically weakened all of your other relationships in your life and isolated you ... it can be hard to recognize it and change your circumstance."

Allegations about family

Jane also testified Tuesday that during her five years as one of Kelly's girlfriends, she eventually was not allowed to talk to her parents about her well-being and he would often be in the room when she spoke to them, or would direct her on what she could tell them in text messages.

Jane testified that Kelly told her and his other girlfriends that they were "worthless" to their parents and "did not mean anything to them."

"He would basically say that they had sold us to him and they didn't care about us," Jane testified.

During cross-examination, Cannick painted Jane's parents as a couple who wanted their daughter to exploit her relationship with the singer, saying both parents even tried to work for Kelly and submitted multiple business proposals to the singer.

CNN has reached out to Jane's parents for comment on the allegations.

Jane testified that in the weeks before the Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" was released in January 2019, Kelly told her and other girlfriends that information in the series was "false" and that he had his remaining girlfriends practice answering interview questions with the "proper" answers. Jane testified that the "proper" answers were not always truthful.

For example, Jane told the court she was one of the two girlfriends who sat down with Kelly for an interview with CBS's Gayle King, who pressed the singer and his girlfriends on allegations of abuse.

"I was not having sex with him at 17," Jane said in the interview with King in March 2019.

Despite Jane having spoken publicly for the interview, CNN is abiding by her wish not to be named publicly in her testimony.

When Kelly was arrested on federal charges in July 2019 and kept detained until trial, Jane said she finally decided to leave Kelly, which she did that October. She agreed to meet with prosecutors in January 2020.

Looking back at her five-year relationship with Kelly, Jane testified she now calls the relationship abusive and that Kelly's promise to help further her music career never came to fruition.

Cannick countered her claim, saying in court that Kelly told Jane, "You weren't pulling your weight as far as your music career."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 635222

Reported Deaths: 7860
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1321761826
Ramsey55282918
Dakota49018484
Anoka45006470
Washington28781302
Stearns23416230
St. Louis18863324
Scott18357139
Wright17110156
Olmsted14414107
Sherburne1260198
Carver1119550
Rice8586113
Clay848992
Blue Earth799345
Crow Wing7188100
Kandiyohi701386
Chisago656055
Otter Tail616588
Benton604098
Goodhue511376
Mower504334
Douglas498183
Winona494352
Itasca480069
Isanti458968
McLeod453861
Morrison439562
Beltrami437065
Steele431919
Nobles421150
Polk401374
Becker399058
Lyon376354
Freeborn376037
Carlton368559
Pine351723
Nicollet345446
Mille Lacs327858
Brown322540
Le Sueur313328
Cass300934
Todd299033
Meeker277846
Waseca258923
Martin243633
Roseau218621
Wabasha21563
Dodge20793
Hubbard206841
Renville188646
Houston186216
Redwood184241
Fillmore172210
Cottonwood170124
Wadena170023
Faribault162422
Chippewa160939
Pennington160120
Sibley155710
Kanabec153029
Aitkin145037
Watonwan14229
Rock133219
Jackson128212
Pope11978
Pipestone118826
Yellow Medicine118320
Swift111618
Murray110010
Koochiching99319
Stevens95511
Marshall93118
Clearwater92618
Lake87321
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6148
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5909
Norman5779
Kittson50522
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3574
Cook1860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Southeastern Minnesota business holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Image

Stewartville Football hosts Mankato East for home opener

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (8/24/21)

Image

RPS gets moving on crafting upcoming "Strategic Action Plan"

Image

RPS takes steps toward strategic action plan

Image

New music therapy location opens in Rochester

Image

Rochester church's potential landmark status in jeopardy

Image

COVID-19 outlook for this school year

Image

Groundbreaking on Byron townhome complex

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Weather (8/24/21)

Community Events