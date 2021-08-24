Clear

Behind the (very silly) Pfizer vaccine name

Behind the (very silly) Pfizer vaccine name

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Allison Morrow, CNN Business

Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here.

BLAME BANKS

The CEO of OnlyFans wants to set the record straight about his app's head-scratching decision to ban sexually explicit content: "We had no choice — the short answer is banks," Tim Stokely told the Financial Times.

In case you missed it:

Late last week, OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform that allows viewers ("fans") to pay content creators directly for their work, made an announcement that set off an outcry across the internet. The app would still allow nudity, but would ban "content containing sexually-explicit conduct" — meaning sex acts.

The message was confusing: Although OnlyFans isn't exclusively a porn site, it owes its success to a massive community of sex workers and performers for whom the app became a financial lifeline during the pandemic.

The decision is a result of a much wider and concerted crackdown across the internet, driven largely by payment processors like Mastercard and Visa, who, behind the scenes, oversee every transaction, whether you're paying for groceries or tipping a performer on OnlyFans, CNN Business' Brian Fung writes.

In April, Mastercard rolled out a series of new requirements governing adult-content transactions. Platforms would be required to verify the age and identity of those who were posting and who were depicted in online porn, among other things.

The issue, according to banks, is not prudishness. They're ducking legal exposure.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Once again, sex workers are being cast aside as collateral damage. We couldn't include them all here, but my colleague Sara Ashley O'Brien spoke to several OnlyFans creators about how the new rules will gut their businesses.

It all boils down to the difficulty of distinguishing between consensual, legal images uploaded by entrepreneurs and illegal, abusive content uploaded by criminals. Mastercard won't stand up for the former while it's under pressure to sift out the latter. OnlyFans may want to make a moral stand for its creative community, but it's also a business, and it can't make money without processing payments.

The question for OnlyFans is whether it can survive in its new, decidedly less sexy existence, or whether it becomes the next Tumblr. We don't bet here at Nightcap, but if we did, we'd place our wagers on Tumblr.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

15,000

The bulls have officially assumed taken the wheel on Wall Street. The Nasdaq surpassed the 15,000 level for the first time ever Tuesday, thanks to tech stocks. The S&P 500 gained also hit a new record high. Now all eyes are on the Dow, the most famous Wall Street market barometer, which is just a few hundred points from the 36,000 milestone.

COME AGAIN?

The most consequential vaccine in our lifetimes has received full FDA approval, and with it, a new brand name. Everyone please take note of where you were, what you were doing, what the air smelled like, the moment you first heard the official moniker of this groundbreaking, lifesaving miracle...Comirnaty.

No really, that's the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine name. Comirnaty. I've typed it at least 20 times today and I still can't wrap my head around it.

An actual branding agency came up with it, according to the trade publication FiercePharma. The word is a mashup of "Covid-19 immunity" + "mRNA" in the middle, and is meant to evoke "community."

It's pronounced koe-mir'-na-tee, according to the FDA.

Naturally, the internet had a field day with this one.

It's a very dumb name for a very good thing. Like when Netflix briefly rebranded as "Qwikster." But I guess, gun to my head, it's the one I'd choose over the other names under consideration, which included: Covuity, RnaxCovi, Kovimerna, and RNXtract.

I honestly can't wait to see what the Moderna vaccine will be named. Here's a humble idea: the Moderna vaccine. Or ModernaVax, if you want to be edgy about it.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

  • Airbnb has pledged to provide free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees.
  • A data leak that affected dozens of companies and agencies — including American Airlines, Maryland's health department and New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, among others — exposed millions of people's personal information to the public internet for months, according to security researchers.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating whether Boeing employees who are supposed to flag safety problems with aircraft are being pressured by the company not to raise concerns. Spoiler alert: It sure looks like they are.
  • McDonald's has been forced to stop selling milkshakes and bottled drinks at nearly 1,300 restaurants in the United Kingdom, citing staff shortages and supply chain delays.

Enjoying Nightcap? Sign up here and you'll get all of this, plus some funny stuff we liked on the internet, in your inbox every night. (OK, most nights — we believe in a four-day week around here.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 635222

Reported Deaths: 7860
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1321761826
Ramsey55282918
Dakota49018484
Anoka45006470
Washington28781302
Stearns23416230
St. Louis18863324
Scott18357139
Wright17110156
Olmsted14414107
Sherburne1260198
Carver1119550
Rice8586113
Clay848992
Blue Earth799345
Crow Wing7188100
Kandiyohi701386
Chisago656055
Otter Tail616588
Benton604098
Goodhue511376
Mower504334
Douglas498183
Winona494352
Itasca480069
Isanti458968
McLeod453861
Morrison439562
Beltrami437065
Steele431919
Nobles421150
Polk401374
Becker399058
Lyon376354
Freeborn376037
Carlton368559
Pine351723
Nicollet345446
Mille Lacs327858
Brown322540
Le Sueur313328
Cass300934
Todd299033
Meeker277846
Waseca258923
Martin243633
Roseau218621
Wabasha21563
Dodge20793
Hubbard206841
Renville188646
Houston186216
Redwood184241
Fillmore172210
Cottonwood170124
Wadena170023
Faribault162422
Chippewa160939
Pennington160120
Sibley155710
Kanabec153029
Aitkin145037
Watonwan14229
Rock133219
Jackson128212
Pope11978
Pipestone118826
Yellow Medicine118320
Swift111618
Murray110010
Koochiching99319
Stevens95511
Marshall93118
Clearwater92618
Lake87321
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6148
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5909
Norman5779
Kittson50522
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3574
Cook1860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester church's potential landmark status in jeopardy

Image

COVID-19 outlook for this school year

Image

Groundbreaking on Byron townhome complex

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Weather (8/24/21)

Image

More visitor restrictions in Mayo system tomorrow

Image

Part of road closed due to gas leak repair

Image

Rochester Rapid Transit update

Image

Save our Stages funding helps local performers and theatres

Image

Groundbreaking Event for Townhomes

Image

Save The Stages Funding

Community Events