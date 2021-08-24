Clear

US Justice Department awards FIFA and other football governing bodies more than $200M following corruption investigation

US Justice Department awards FIFA and other football governing bodies more than $200M following corruption investigation

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 8:31 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 8:31 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and David Close, CNN

A six-year corruption investigation into bribery schemes in multiple world football organizations ended Tuesday.

The US Department of Justice awarded $201 million to FIFA, international football's governing body; CONCACAF, the confederation overseeing football in North and Central America along with the Caribbean countries; CONMEBOL, the governing confederation in South America, and other affected entities.

The DOJ determined the organizations had been victims of decades-long bribery schemes that have corrupted football and stunted the game's development.

"I am delighted to see that money which was illegally siphoned out of football is now coming back to be used for its proper purposes, as it should have been in the first place," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "The truth is that, thanks to (US Justice Department) intervention back in 2015, we have been able to fundamentally change FIFA from a toxic organisation at the time, to a highly esteemed and trusted global sports governing body."

The probe resulted in charges levied against more than 50 people and corporations from more than 20 countries, the DOJ said. The charges are "primarily in connection with the offer and receipt of bribes and kickbacks paid by sports marketing companies to soccer officials in exchange for the media and marketing rights to various soccer tournaments and events," the DOJ statement read.

An indictment was initially unsealed in May 2015, the DOJ statement read, which charged 14 FIFA officials and sports marketing executives with racketeering, honest services wire fraud and money laundering offenses among others. An additional 16 FIFA officials were charged with similar crimes after an indictment was unsealed in December 2015, DOJ said.

"Four corporate entities have pleaded guilty and others, including banking institutions, have acknowledged their roles in criminal conduct through deferred prosecution or non-prosecution agreements," the DOJ statement read, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

FIFA, CONCACAF, and CONMEBOL will distribute funds from the $201 million reward into a newly created World Football Remission Fund, which will be established under the FIFA Foundation "that is focused on youth programs, community outreach and humanitarian needs," DOJ said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 635222

Reported Deaths: 7860
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1321761826
Ramsey55282918
Dakota49018484
Anoka45006470
Washington28781302
Stearns23416230
St. Louis18863324
Scott18357139
Wright17110156
Olmsted14414107
Sherburne1260198
Carver1119550
Rice8586113
Clay848992
Blue Earth799345
Crow Wing7188100
Kandiyohi701386
Chisago656055
Otter Tail616588
Benton604098
Goodhue511376
Mower504334
Douglas498183
Winona494352
Itasca480069
Isanti458968
McLeod453861
Morrison439562
Beltrami437065
Steele431919
Nobles421150
Polk401374
Becker399058
Lyon376354
Freeborn376037
Carlton368559
Pine351723
Nicollet345446
Mille Lacs327858
Brown322540
Le Sueur313328
Cass300934
Todd299033
Meeker277846
Waseca258923
Martin243633
Roseau218621
Wabasha21563
Dodge20793
Hubbard206841
Renville188646
Houston186216
Redwood184241
Fillmore172210
Cottonwood170124
Wadena170023
Faribault162422
Chippewa160939
Pennington160120
Sibley155710
Kanabec153029
Aitkin145037
Watonwan14229
Rock133219
Jackson128212
Pope11978
Pipestone118826
Yellow Medicine118320
Swift111618
Murray110010
Koochiching99319
Stevens95511
Marshall93118
Clearwater92618
Lake87321
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6148
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5909
Norman5779
Kittson50522
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3574
Cook1860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester church's potential landmark status in jeopardy

Image

COVID-19 outlook for this school year

Image

Groundbreaking on Byron townhome complex

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Weather (8/24/21)

Image

More visitor restrictions in Mayo system tomorrow

Image

Part of road closed due to gas leak repair

Image

Rochester Rapid Transit update

Image

Save our Stages funding helps local performers and theatres

Image

Groundbreaking Event for Townhomes

Image

Save The Stages Funding

Community Events