Clear

Between flu and Covid-19, winter 'could be complicated'

Between flu and Covid-19, winter 'could be complicated'

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 7:01 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 7:01 PM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

If there ever was a year to get a flu shot, this one may be it.

Typically, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests people get a flu shot by the end of October.

But the coming flu season may be a bad one. With Covid-19 still complicating things, the experts say you may want to do it even earlier.

"Years ago, we would say you should wait as long as you can to get a shot, but if you get it in the fall, that really should cover you through the season," said Dr. Claudia Hoyen, director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland. "If people get the chance to go ahead and get their flu shot, whenever they can do it is probably good."

Based on the number of viruses she's seen hitting people early this year, she thinks it doesn't bode well for the flu season. Hoyen's children's hospital has been much busier this summer compared to last, treating children for a bigger mix of viruses.

"Once we all took our masks off, the viruses did what they do best and found lots of people to give runny noses to," Hoyen said.

What the flu season will look like this year

The US isn't seeing a lot of influenza yet, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that could soon change.

To predict what kind of flu numbers the US should expect, experts often look to the Southern hemisphere, where flu season usually starts in June and peaks in August.

"The story is mixed so far," said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Australia, with its tight pandemic restrictions on travelers coming into the country, has had very low flu activity, Schaffner said.

"But China, which has more interactions with the outer world, has had a moderate flu season," Schaffner said.

"So we think we'll have at least a moderate season this year."

Children the 'distribution franchise' for flu

Typically what kicks off the flu season is the start of the school year. With more kids going back to the classroom than last year, unless kids are wearing masks, and everyone else for that matter, there will likely be more cases, he said.

"Children are the 'distribution franchise' for the influenza virus. They're on top of each other and they are not the most hygienic little lovelies, so they spread the flu virus amongst themselves," said Schaffner.

"When kids get infected, they shed the virus for a longer period of time than adults do, so they're really the people who bring the virus into the family and spread it about to the neighbors and, well, everybody," Schaffner said.

Flu by the numbers

In an average season, the US sees between 9 and 45 million cases of the flu each year, according to the CDC.

Last year was no average season. Flu was practically non-existent in the US with only a few thousand cases for the entire year. One child died. For comparison, in 2019-2020, there were 199 flu-related deaths in children and 144 the season before that.

The "twindemic" with a high number of flu and Covid-19 cases that some experts predicted for 2020 thankfully never happened.

What's different this year

What may have helped are the extra precautions people took to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Masks, good hand hygiene, limited in-person school, restricted travel and less interaction with others can help prevent Covid-19 and the spread of the flu.

As the country has opened back up, protection from a flu shot therefore becomes even more essential for just about everyone.

A person can get a flu shot and a Covid-19 vaccine at the same time, so if they haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19 yet, or they need a booster, there are no real medical reasons to space them apart from a flu shot, Schaffner said

"If it's your opportunity to get both, I would say get both," Schaffner said. Of course, children 11 and younger cannot be vaccinated against Covid-19 yet.

Flu shots are already available at pharmacies like CVS and Walgreen's.

An added motivation to get a flu shot

While Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Anderson Cooper Monday that the United States could get back to a "degree of normality" by spring of 2022 if the majority unvaccinated in this country get the Covid-19 vaccine, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases noted that getting through the winter "could be complicated" by the flu.

Getting vaccinated could certainly keep those numbers to a minimum and with Covid-19 in circulation, Hoyen said people have an added incentive to get a flu shot this year.

Kids under 12 still can't get a Covid-19 vaccine, and while the disease can be milder in the little ones, Hoyen said hospitals are seeing more children with Covid-19 and another virus.

"Even if we don't think these things are important for ourselves, we should really do them for a child in our lives so that they can get back to a little more normal," Hoyen said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 635222

Reported Deaths: 7860
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1321761826
Ramsey55282918
Dakota49018484
Anoka45006470
Washington28781302
Stearns23416230
St. Louis18863324
Scott18357139
Wright17110156
Olmsted14414107
Sherburne1260198
Carver1119550
Rice8586113
Clay848992
Blue Earth799345
Crow Wing7188100
Kandiyohi701386
Chisago656055
Otter Tail616588
Benton604098
Goodhue511376
Mower504334
Douglas498183
Winona494352
Itasca480069
Isanti458968
McLeod453861
Morrison439562
Beltrami437065
Steele431919
Nobles421150
Polk401374
Becker399058
Lyon376354
Freeborn376037
Carlton368559
Pine351723
Nicollet345446
Mille Lacs327858
Brown322540
Le Sueur313328
Cass300934
Todd299033
Meeker277846
Waseca258923
Martin243633
Roseau218621
Wabasha21563
Dodge20793
Hubbard206841
Renville188646
Houston186216
Redwood184241
Fillmore172210
Cottonwood170124
Wadena170023
Faribault162422
Chippewa160939
Pennington160120
Sibley155710
Kanabec153029
Aitkin145037
Watonwan14229
Rock133219
Jackson128212
Pope11978
Pipestone118826
Yellow Medicine118320
Swift111618
Murray110010
Koochiching99319
Stevens95511
Marshall93118
Clearwater92618
Lake87321
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6148
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5909
Norman5779
Kittson50522
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3574
Cook1860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester church's potential landmark status in jeopardy

Image

COVID-19 outlook for this school year

Image

Groundbreaking on Byron townhome complex

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Weather (8/24/21)

Image

More visitor restrictions in Mayo system tomorrow

Image

Part of road closed due to gas leak repair

Image

Rochester Rapid Transit update

Image

Save our Stages funding helps local performers and theatres

Image

Groundbreaking Event for Townhomes

Image

Save The Stages Funding

Community Events