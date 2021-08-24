Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

FIFA Fast Facts

FIFA Fast Facts

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association), international soccer's governing body and organizer of global tournaments including the World Cup.

Other Facts

When FIFA was founded in 1904, there were seven member countries: France, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. The United States joined the Zurich, Switzerland-based organization in 1913.

There are 211 member nations.

FIFA's six confederations represent different regions of the world: UEFA (Europe), CAF (Africa), CONCACAF (North and Central America), CONMEBOL (South America), OFC (New Zealand and South Pacific island nations) and AFC (Asia).

In addition to the World Cup, which takes place every four years, FIFA organizes the FIFA Club World Cup, which began in 2000. Seven men's teams participate: winners from each of the six confederations, plus the winning team from the host country.

Timeline

May 21, 1904 - FIFA is founded in Paris, to promote international football (soccer) tournaments.

1905 - England, which has its own Football Association dating back to 1863, becomes a member nation. The British initially resisted joining FIFA.

1913 - The United States Football Association, now called the United States Soccer Federation, joins FIFA.

July 13-30, 1930 - Uruguay hosts the first World Cup. Thirteen teams compete and Uruguay wins the tournament, defeating Argentina. Team USA places third.

1975 - Joseph "Sepp" Blatter of Switzerland joins FIFA as director of technical development programs, serving under President João Havelange of Brazil.

1981 - FIFA's executive committee names Blatter general secretary of the organization.

November 16-30, 1991 - China hosts the first Women's World Cup. Team USA defeats Norway in the final match.

June 8, 1998 - Blatter is elected president of FIFA, defeating Swedish soccer stalwart, Lennart Johansson.

May 21, 2001 - A company closely affiliated with FIFA, International Sports Media and Marketing (ISMM) is declared bankrupt in Swiss Court. ISMM was the parent company of International Sports and Leisure (ISL), which sold World Cup television rights and negotiated corporate sponsorships. FIFA brings charges against ISMM, claiming company executives diverted a $60 million payment from a licensee and deposited it in a secret bank account.

July 7, 2001 - During a FIFA meeting in Buenos Aires, Blatter delivers a lengthy report about the impact of the ISMM bankruptcy on the organization and he pledges to usher in a new era of transparency.

February 28, 2002 - Farah Addo, vice president of the CAF confederation, tells the Daily Mail he was offered $100,000 to help Blatter win the election in 1998 but he turned the money down. He says 18 other officials accepted payments from Blatter's associates in exchange for votes. Blatter fires back that the allegations are baseless, with a statement on FIFA.com.

March 7, 2002 - FIFA's executive committee authorizes an internal investigation into the organization's finances.

May 3, 2002 - In a review not released to the public, FIFA General Secretary Michel Zen-Ruffinen claims there is such widespread corruption within the organization, criminal charges may be warranted, according to the Los Angeles Times. The newspaper reports five top officials demand Blatter step down. He vows to fight the charges.

May 10, 2002 - Members of FIFA's Executive Committee file a formal complaint against Blatter with Swiss authorities. Blatter issues a statement in response, "I remain unperturbed by the prospect of a possible investigation."

May 29, 2002 - Blatter is reelected FIFA president, defeating a Issa Hayatou of Cameroon by a wide margin, 139-56.

May 31, 2002 - FIFA's Executive Committee withdraws its complaint against Blatter. Zen-Ruffinen, the author of the report alleging criminal misconduct, resigns.

October 6, 2004 - The Executive Committee approves a code of ethics.

June 9, 2006 - FIFA establishes an ethics committee to address allegations of bribery, match fixing, betting and other illegal practices.

September 15, 2006 - Former Olympic champ Lord Sebastian Coe of England is appointed chairman of FIFA's new ethics committee. Coe says in a statement, "Inspiring young people into sport is a personal passion of mine. To do this, we must protect and promote the ethics and morals of sport for future generations."

October 23, 2006 - FIFA's Ethics Committee holds its first meeting. In a statement, Blatter says the group will enforce a revised code of ethics.

October 20, 2010 - Two members of FIFA's Executive Committee are suspended after a British newspaper reports they offered to sell their World Cup votes.

November 18, 2010 - FIFA confirms the suspension of four additional officials for suspected ethical breaches.

November 29, 2010 - Ahead of the vote for the host countries of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments, the BBC reports three senior FIFA officials who will participate in the selection process took bribes from International Sports & Leisure during the 1990s. One of the officials, Ricardo Teixeira, is the former son-in-law of former FIFA President João Havelange.

May 24, 2011 - Chuck Blazer, an American member of the executive committee, accuses FIFA officials Jack Warner and Mohamed Bin Hammam of bribery. He alleges the two gave money to members of the Caribbean Football Union to cast ballots for Bin Hammam in his campaign to become FIFA's new president.

May 29, 2011 - FIFA suspends Warner and Bin Hammam as it launches a probe into the alleged vote buying scam. According to a statement, FIFA's Ethics Committee also looked into possible violations by Blatter, at Bin Hammam's request. The committee concluded, however, Blatter had not breached the organization's code of ethics.

June 1, 2011 - Running unopposed, Blatter is elected to a fourth term as FIFA president. He announces a change in the process of selecting World Cup host countries. Instead of having the small, 24-member executive committee pick future World Cup hosts, the full FIFA congress will participate, with one vote for each member nation.

July 17, 2012 - FIFA announces former US Attorney Michael J. Garcia and former German prosecutor Hans-Joachim Eckert have been appointed chairmen of the ethics committee, tasked with probing various allegations of wrongdoing.

2013 - As Brazil preps for the 2014 World Cup, at least five workers die in construction accidents. Thousands of protesters clash with police during the early summer and the unrest continues throughout the year leading up to the soccer tournament.

March 2014 - The International Trade Union Confederation, a labor rights group, publishes a report, "The Case Against Qatar." The ITUC projects 4,000 migrant laborers will die before the 2022 World Cup.

May 21, 2015 - Amnesty International calls on FIFA to step up its efforts preventing the exploitation of migrant workers building World Cup stadiums in Qatar. The human rights group reports the Qatari government has failed to implement many of the worker safety protections it had previously promised. FIFA responds with a statement: "FIFA has repeatedly urged publicly and with the highest authorities in Qatar that fair working conditions for all workers in Qatar are imperative."

May 27, 2015 - Nine FIFA officials and five soccer marketing executives are charged with racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering, after a lengthy investigation by the US Department of Justice. Swiss police conduct an overnight raid at FIFA headquarters in Zurich to arrest several of the officials. Soon after the raid, authorities in Switzerland announce they will begin their own investigation into the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup games.

May 29, 2015 - Blatter is elected for a fifth term as FIFA president.

June 2, 2015 - Blatter says he will resign in 2016, acknowledging the organization needs "a profound overhaul." Meanwhile, New York prosecutors release a 40-page court transcript with an admission from Chuck Blazer he took bribes over the course of nearly two decades, including a payment that swayed him to vote for South Africa rather than Morocco as 2010 World Cup host country.

September 17, 2015 - FIFA suspends General Secretary Jérôme Valcke amid allegations he participated in a scheme involving illegal World Cup ticket sales. Valcke's attorney says his client has been falsely accused.

September 25, 2015 - Swiss authorities announce they are investigating Blatter, looking into suspected financial mismanagement related to an illegal payment. Blatter's attorney tells CNN "no mismanagement has occurred."

October 8, 2015 - FIFA's Ethics Committee suspends Blatter for 90 days. Valcke and Platini are also banned for 90 days. Blatter requests an appeal hearing.

December 3, 2015 - Two more high ranking FIFA executives are arrested by Swiss police for allegedly taking millions of dollars in bribes. Separately, the Justice Department announces its corruption probe has expanded, unsealing a 92-count indictment naming 16 new defendants in the case, all affiliated with FIFA's North and South American confederations.

December 21, 2015 - FIFA's ethics committee suspends Blatter and Platini for eight years. During a press conference, Blatter declares himself "a man of principles" and promises to appeal the ban.

January 9, 2016 - FIFA dismisses Valcke as general secretary. Dr. Markus Kattner is chosen as the acting replacement.

February 12, 2016 - FIFA announces that its Ethics Committee has banned Valcke for 12 years from any football-related activities on a national and international level, effective immediately. The ban is later reduced to 10 years.

February 25, 2016 - Blatter and Platini lose their appeals to vacate their eight-year bans. However, the presidential committee does reduce the bans for both men to six years, stating that "some strong mitigating factors for Mr. Platini and Mr. Blatter were not taken into account when establishing the sanction."

February 26, 2016 - FIFA announces numerous reforms to help repair the organization's reputation. The reforms include limiting the organization's president to three terms in office, while a new 36-member council will replace the executive committee. Later in the day, after two rounds of voting, world football's governing body elects Gianni Infantino as the new president of FIFA. Infantino of Switzerland has been the general secretary of the European governing body UEFA.

May 13, 2016 - FIFA announces that Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura of Senegal will be FIFA's new general secretary. Samoura will be the first woman and first African to hold the job.

June 3, 2016 - Lawyers representing FIFA claim that Blatter and two ousted officials paid themselves $80 million in raises and bonuses between 2011 and 2015. FIFA says that its ethics committee will look into the matter.

September 9, 2016 - FIFA's ethics committee announces that it is investigating allegations of bribery, corruption and conflict of interest violations involving Blatter as well as two other former officials.

November 10, 2016 - Rafael Esquivel, the former president of the Venezuelan soccer federation, pleads guilty to racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering related to bribery schemes that involved the awarding of contracts for media and marketing rights to international soccer competitions.

December 5, 2016 - The Swiss Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds Blatter's six-year ban from FIFA, which he had appealed. He says that he accepts the court's decision and will not try to get a higher court to reverse the ruling.

December 8, 2016 - FIFA faces legal action in Switzerland over allegations it has been jointly responsible for the mistreatment of migrants who are working on projects for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

May 10, 2017 - Eckert tells CNN that reform at FIFA is "dead," after the organization removes him and another investigator who had been tasked with rooting out corruption.

November 21, 2018 - FIFA announces that it has ousted Sundra Rajoo, a member of its ethics committee. Rajoo is accused of financial misconduct after an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

June 5, 2019 - Infantino, running unopposed, is reelected for a second term as president of FIFA.

February 20, 2020 - Valcke is charged by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland with accepting bribes, several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsifying documents related to the awarding of media rights for various World Cups and Confederations Cups. In October, Valcke is found guilty of forging documents, but acquitted of accepting bribes and criminal mismanagement.

March 24, 2021 - Blatter and Valcke are found guilty of various ethics violations and issued a new ban of six years and eight months from all football-related activities.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 635222

Reported Deaths: 7860
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1321761826
Ramsey55282918
Dakota49018484
Anoka45006470
Washington28781302
Stearns23416230
St. Louis18863324
Scott18357139
Wright17110156
Olmsted14414107
Sherburne1260198
Carver1119550
Rice8586113
Clay848992
Blue Earth799345
Crow Wing7188100
Kandiyohi701386
Chisago656055
Otter Tail616588
Benton604098
Goodhue511376
Mower504334
Douglas498183
Winona494352
Itasca480069
Isanti458968
McLeod453861
Morrison439562
Beltrami437065
Steele431919
Nobles421150
Polk401374
Becker399058
Lyon376354
Freeborn376037
Carlton368559
Pine351723
Nicollet345446
Mille Lacs327858
Brown322540
Le Sueur313328
Cass300934
Todd299033
Meeker277846
Waseca258923
Martin243633
Roseau218621
Wabasha21563
Dodge20793
Hubbard206841
Renville188646
Houston186216
Redwood184241
Fillmore172210
Cottonwood170124
Wadena170023
Faribault162422
Chippewa160939
Pennington160120
Sibley155710
Kanabec153029
Aitkin145037
Watonwan14229
Rock133219
Jackson128212
Pope11978
Pipestone118826
Yellow Medicine118320
Swift111618
Murray110010
Koochiching99319
Stevens95511
Marshall93118
Clearwater92618
Lake87321
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6148
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5909
Norman5779
Kittson50522
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3574
Cook1860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Groundbreaking Event for Townhomes

Image

Save The Stages Funding

Image

Act Of Kindness At Denny's

Image

Changes at the Minnesota State Fair

Image

Wildfires continue in NE Minnesota

Image

Back to school anxiety

Image

Summer wrap up

Image

Sean's Weather 8/24

Image

Rochester Township holds public comment over rookery

Image

Med City leaders discuss future spending, possible emergency declaration

Community Events