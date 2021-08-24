Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How does the Paralympic classification system work?

How does the Paralympic classification system work?

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

Sixteen days after the closing ceremony of the Olympics, Japan is hosting its next global sporting event as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games get underway.

Like the Olympics, the Paralympics are taking place a year after originally planned because of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), there are 2550 male and 1853 female athletes taking part in Games, which run from August 24 to September 5.

"Classification is the cornerstone of the Paralympic Movement, it determines which athletes are eligible to compete in a sport and how athletes are grouped together for competition,' says the IPC.

What makes a Paralympian?

Paralympians are grouped together by the "degree of activity limitation resulting from the impairment," according to the IPC.

As different sports require different physical demands, the IPC says the classification process "aims to minimize the impact of the impairment on athletes' performance" so that their athletic prowess is showcased.

The IPC's process of "Athlete Evaluation" seeks to answer three questions.

Does the athlete have a permanent 'Eligible Impairment'?

Firstly, it has to be deemed whether the athlete has an "underlying health condition," which has led to a "permanent Eligible Impairment." The assessment is carried out by the International Sport Federation governing body which oversees each individual sport.

There are 10 different impairment types. They are often divided into three groups of impairment: physical (impaired muscle power, impaired range of movement, limb deficiency, leg length difference, hypertonia, ataxia, athetosis and short stature), vision and intellectual.

Once it has been assessed whether or not an athlete has an eligible impairment, it then has to be determined whether the athlete meets the "Minimum Impairment Criteria." Each sport's classification has rules to "describe how severe an Eligible Impairment must be for an athlete to be considered eligible to compete."

Examples of the minimum impairment criteria include maximum height defined for athletes with short stature or a level of amputation defined for athletes with limb deficiency. The criteria is based on scientific research.

What do the classes in each sport mean?

The final step is deciding an athlete's sports class.

While sports such as para ice hockey and para weightlifting have just one class, others have many different classes to include all 10 eligible impairments and with many different disciplines. In running and jumping events there are 20 classes.

The class groups athletes with similar athletic limitations so that they can compete to similar levels, but does not necessarily have to solely group athletes with the same eligible impairment.

"If different impairments cause similar activity limitation, athletes with these impairments are allowed to compete together," the IPC said.

Because some impairments progress over time, athletes can change classification over time.

The IPC's Chief Brand and Communications Officer Craig Spence said determining athlete classification ahead of the Games has been a "real challenge" because of the pandemic.

"The international federations have done lots of great work in the last six months in order to classify the athletes in advance."

Spence says they are working to classify all athletes scheduled to compete at this year's Games, but the lack of competition since the start of the pandemic has made the job harder for the IPC.

"They've been unable to attend a competition in the last 20 months where classification has been offered," he explained.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"We started classification yesterday in athletics and we will continue in athletics and wheelchair rugby," Spence added.

"Classification is under way and we hope to have all the athletes classified ahead of their competition dates.

"The classification process is done by the rule book despite the pandemic. You're put in a class and then you're observed in competition to ensure you're in the correct class."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 635222

Reported Deaths: 7860
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1321761826
Ramsey55282918
Dakota49018484
Anoka45006470
Washington28781302
Stearns23416230
St. Louis18863324
Scott18357139
Wright17110156
Olmsted14414107
Sherburne1260198
Carver1119550
Rice8586113
Clay848992
Blue Earth799345
Crow Wing7188100
Kandiyohi701386
Chisago656055
Otter Tail616588
Benton604098
Goodhue511376
Mower504334
Douglas498183
Winona494352
Itasca480069
Isanti458968
McLeod453861
Morrison439562
Beltrami437065
Steele431919
Nobles421150
Polk401374
Becker399058
Lyon376354
Freeborn376037
Carlton368559
Pine351723
Nicollet345446
Mille Lacs327858
Brown322540
Le Sueur313328
Cass300934
Todd299033
Meeker277846
Waseca258923
Martin243633
Roseau218621
Wabasha21563
Dodge20793
Hubbard206841
Renville188646
Houston186216
Redwood184241
Fillmore172210
Cottonwood170124
Wadena170023
Faribault162422
Chippewa160939
Pennington160120
Sibley155710
Kanabec153029
Aitkin145037
Watonwan14229
Rock133219
Jackson128212
Pope11978
Pipestone118826
Yellow Medicine118320
Swift111618
Murray110010
Koochiching99319
Stevens95511
Marshall93118
Clearwater92618
Lake87321
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6148
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5909
Norman5779
Kittson50522
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3574
Cook1860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changes at the Minnesota State Fair

Image

Wildfires continue in NE Minnesota

Image

Back to school anxiety

Image

Summer wrap up

Image

Sean's Weather 8/24

Image

Rochester Township holds public comment over rookery

Image

Med City leaders discuss future spending, possible emergency declaration

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather (8/23/21)

Image

Mayo Spartans take on Owatonna for season opener

Image

Mayo Spartans are ready to take the field

Community Events