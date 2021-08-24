Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How Lindsey Graham is the perfect vessel to understand Donald Trump's death grip on the GOP

How Lindsey Graham is the perfect vessel to understand Donald Trump's death grip on the GOP

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Mark Sanford thinks the state of the Republican Party at the moment can be explained entirely through the actions of his one-time colleague: South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

"We started in Congress together and he's very much of a different school on these kinds of things and adapts where he needs to adapt to hold power," the former South Carolina governor and House member writes in a memoir -- titled "Two Roads Diverged" -- out Tuesday, adding: "But I would use him as a canary in the coalmine and the degree to which he has doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on Trump says everything. Whether you like him or not, he has a good political nose for his base."

That is a correct assessment of Graham. And it's the only one that explains how Graham went from an understudy to Sen. John McCain in the early part of this decade to a full-fledged Trumper by the end of it.

As The New York Times put it in a recent profile of Graham:

"What emerges from interviews with more than 60 people close to him, and with the senator himself, is a narrative less of transformation than of gyration — of an infinitely adaptable operator seeking validation in the proximity to power. It is that yearning for relevance, rooted in what he and others described as a childhood of privation and loss, that makes Mr. Graham's story more than just a case study of political survival in the age of Trump."

Put more simply: Graham likes to be close to power and influence -- and will do (and say) whatever it takes to get there. His beliefs are, generally speaking, fungible.

While that's not exactly the set of character traits that most of us expect (or at least hope for) in a leader, Graham's willingness -- and ability -- to channel what and who is popular serves as a useful tool as we seek to understand the current state of the Republican Party.

And, as Sanford notes, there's no question that Graham believes Trump is the present and future of the Republican Party.

Consider Graham's behavior since the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

In the immediate aftermath of the insurrection, Graham took to the Senate floor to -- seemingly -- cut ties to the outgoing president.

"Trump and I, we've had a hell of a journey," said Graham. "I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view he's been a consequential president. But today, first thing you'll see. All I can say, is count me out, enough is enough."

Except that, well, he wasn't. When, just over a month later, the Senate voted on whether to convict Trump for his role in the January 6 riot, Graham opposed that move. "This was an impeachment effort driven by passion and hatred against President Trump," he said in a statement announcing his stance.

While Graham has subsequently explained that his "count me out" statement was misconstrued -- he claims that he meant to count him out of continued election fraud conversations, not that he was done with Trump -- it seems far more likely that the reason for Graham's latest flip-flop was that, in the intervening month, he took the temperature of the Republican base and found they were still hot on Trump.

All of which makes Graham's more recent proclamations about Trump and the future of the GOP even more telling

"Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no," Graham said in an interview with Fox News in May amid the effort to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position with the GOP due to her public criticism of Trump. "I've always liked Liz Cheney but she's made a determination that the Republican Party can't grow with President Trump. I've determined we can't grow without him."

And this on Trump from Graham: "He's the most popular Republican in the country by a lot. If you try to drive him out of the Republican Party, half the people will leave."

What Graham is doing -- as Sanford rightly pointed out -- is simply channeling the base of the party.

He is a reed blown by the wind of the beliefs of the Republican base.

Those beliefs? That Donald Trump is the unquestioned leader of the GOP -- and that there is no room for any conflict with him if you want to prosper within the party.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 635222

Reported Deaths: 7860
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1321761826
Ramsey55282918
Dakota49018484
Anoka45006470
Washington28781302
Stearns23416230
St. Louis18863324
Scott18357139
Wright17110156
Olmsted14414107
Sherburne1260198
Carver1119550
Rice8586113
Clay848992
Blue Earth799345
Crow Wing7188100
Kandiyohi701386
Chisago656055
Otter Tail616588
Benton604098
Goodhue511376
Mower504334
Douglas498183
Winona494352
Itasca480069
Isanti458968
McLeod453861
Morrison439562
Beltrami437065
Steele431919
Nobles421150
Polk401374
Becker399058
Lyon376354
Freeborn376037
Carlton368559
Pine351723
Nicollet345446
Mille Lacs327858
Brown322540
Le Sueur313328
Cass300934
Todd299033
Meeker277846
Waseca258923
Martin243633
Roseau218621
Wabasha21563
Dodge20793
Hubbard206841
Renville188646
Houston186216
Redwood184241
Fillmore172210
Cottonwood170124
Wadena170023
Faribault162422
Chippewa160939
Pennington160120
Sibley155710
Kanabec153029
Aitkin145037
Watonwan14229
Rock133219
Jackson128212
Pope11978
Pipestone118826
Yellow Medicine118320
Swift111618
Murray110010
Koochiching99319
Stevens95511
Marshall93118
Clearwater92618
Lake87321
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6148
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5909
Norman5779
Kittson50522
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3574
Cook1860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changes at the Minnesota State Fair

Image

Wildfires continue in NE Minnesota

Image

Back to school anxiety

Image

Summer wrap up

Image

Sean's Weather 8/24

Image

Rochester Township holds public comment over rookery

Image

Med City leaders discuss future spending, possible emergency declaration

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather (8/23/21)

Image

Mayo Spartans take on Owatonna for season opener

Image

Mayo Spartans are ready to take the field

Community Events