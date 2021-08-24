Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Tokyo Paralympics may see a record-high number of LGBTQ athletes

The Tokyo Paralympics may see a record-high number of LGBTQ athletes

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

At least 30 athletes competing in the Tokyo Paralympics identify as LGBTQ -- a new high for LGBTQ representation at the Paralympic Games, by one count.

That's more than double the amount of athletes who publicly identified as LGBTQ in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, according to the SB Nation blog Outsports, which conducted a similar count of LGBTQ participants for the Summer Olympics.

Former Paralympians helped the blog compile the list of LGBTQ athletes competing this month in Tokyo. The competitors this year include Asya Miller, a US gold medalist in goalball, a sport for athletes with visual impairments; engaged wheelchair basketball players Laurie Williams and Robyn Love from Team Great Britain; and Edênia Garcia, a Brazilian swimmer with four gold medals.

The Paralympics began this week in Tokyo, with more than 4,400 athletes competing.

Both the Paralympics and Olympics saw an improvement in the number of LGBTQ athletes this year, according to Outsports. The Summer Olympics in Tokyo saw at least 168 LGBTQ athletes, by the blog's count. A number of those athletes -- such as British diver Tom Daley, Canadian soccer star Quinn and Brittney Griner of the US women's basketball team -- earned gold medals.

But researchers who study LGBTQ representation in sports previously told CNN the number of LGBTQ Olympians should have been higher. Less than 2% of all 11,000 Olympians who competed this year identified as LGBTQ, per Outsports' count. That lapse in representation may be due to a sports culture that still doesn't welcome queer and trans athletes, said Katie Schweighofer, an adjunct faculty member at Dicksinson College who studies inclusion in sports.

Athletes contend with stigma from disability and sexuality in sport

Paralympians who identify as LGBTQ still have to contend with negative attitudes toward queer and trans people. In a blog post for the International Paralympic Committee, Brazilian swimmer Garcia said she "had to shield myself from a repertoire of jokes" while training.

"Being a lesbian and a person with a disability is a double challenge, as you carry the stigma of being invisible," Garcia said in the blog post.

But competing before an international audience can inspire change, too. Lee Pearson, champion of dressage and Team Great Britain's first gay Paralympic gold medalist, was voted his team's flagbearer in Rio in 2016. The honor moved him, he told the BBC in February.

"It wasn't about me, it was the message we sent out to other countries," he said. "I hope it sent a message out to other nations where diverse sexuality is oppressed and still not accepted and where sometimes you can even be put to death."

Williams and Love from Team Great Britain have been teammates since 2015 and got engaged in 2020. Competing in the Paralympics together "has made [their] relationship strong," Love wrote in an Instagram post in July.

Williams and Love will compete in women's wheelchair basketball beginning Wednesday. In an interview last year, Love said she hoped to inspire young people to come out not by doing "extreme things" but by being herself -- though winning a gold medal probably wouldn't hurt, either.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 635222

Reported Deaths: 7860
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1321761826
Ramsey55282918
Dakota49018484
Anoka45006470
Washington28781302
Stearns23416230
St. Louis18863324
Scott18357139
Wright17110156
Olmsted14414107
Sherburne1260198
Carver1119550
Rice8586113
Clay848992
Blue Earth799345
Crow Wing7188100
Kandiyohi701386
Chisago656055
Otter Tail616588
Benton604098
Goodhue511376
Mower504334
Douglas498183
Winona494352
Itasca480069
Isanti458968
McLeod453861
Morrison439562
Beltrami437065
Steele431919
Nobles421150
Polk401374
Becker399058
Lyon376354
Freeborn376037
Carlton368559
Pine351723
Nicollet345446
Mille Lacs327858
Brown322540
Le Sueur313328
Cass300934
Todd299033
Meeker277846
Waseca258923
Martin243633
Roseau218621
Wabasha21563
Dodge20793
Hubbard206841
Renville188646
Houston186216
Redwood184241
Fillmore172210
Cottonwood170124
Wadena170023
Faribault162422
Chippewa160939
Pennington160120
Sibley155710
Kanabec153029
Aitkin145037
Watonwan14229
Rock133219
Jackson128212
Pope11978
Pipestone118826
Yellow Medicine118320
Swift111618
Murray110010
Koochiching99319
Stevens95511
Marshall93118
Clearwater92618
Lake87321
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6148
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5909
Norman5779
Kittson50522
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3574
Cook1860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changes at the Minnesota State Fair

Image

Wildfires continue in NE Minnesota

Image

Back to school anxiety

Image

Summer wrap up

Image

Sean's Weather 8/24

Image

Rochester Township holds public comment over rookery

Image

Med City leaders discuss future spending, possible emergency declaration

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather (8/23/21)

Image

Mayo Spartans take on Owatonna for season opener

Image

Mayo Spartans are ready to take the field

Community Events