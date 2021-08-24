Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pfizer's FDA approval is boosting these stocks

Pfizer's FDA approval is boosting these stocks

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Since 2020, investors have been rallying behind shares of Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, two companies that were poised to play a crucial role in helping bring an end to a devastating pandemic. Those bets have paid off.

What's happening: On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people aged 16 and over. It's the first vaccine to receive this designation.

Pfizer shares gained 2.5%, while BioNTech's stock jumped 9.6%.

Step back: Since last December, when the vaccine received its first emergency use authorization from the UK government, allowing for the start of immunization campaigns, Pfizer's stock has climbed roughly 30%. BioNTech shares are up about 207% during the same period.

Vaccines usually aren't the most profitable product for Big Pharma, particularly when compared to drugs used to treat chronic conditions.

But the scale of the pandemic is generating tons of revenue. In a note published Monday, Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen said she sees sales of the Pfizer shot reaching $35 billion in 2021 and $39 billion in 2022. After that, she forecasts $2 billion in annual sales, as the most vulnerable continue to receive shots.

FDA approval could further boost demand, though Andersen thinks existing contracts will cover any spike in interest.

"[The FDA] has now reviewed six-month safety data from thousands of patients in the phase 3 trial," Andersen wrote. "This could encourage some individuals who were uncertain about the long-term safety of the vaccine to get vaccinated."

Full approval also paves the way for additional vaccine mandates. The deadline for United Airlines employees to get vaccinated or lose their jobs was bumped up Monday after the FDA announcement. CVS Health also said Monday that it will require vaccinations for nurses, care managers and pharmacists.

"We also expect this approval to give more leverage to public and private organizations wishing to mandate vaccination, including universities and hospitals," Andersen wrote.

Watch this space: Pfizer and BioNTech aren't the only stocks benefiting from vaccination campaigns that could safeguard the economic recovery. Investors are also piling into travel stocks and movie theaters following the FDA news.

On Monday, shares of American Airlines rose 3.3%, while Delta Air Lines climbed 2.9%. Shares of British Airways owner IAG rose 3% Tuesday in early trading in London, while easyJet's stock jumped more than 4%.

Marriott increased 2.3% Monday, while Hyatt gained 1.9%. AMC Entertainment rose almost 7%, while Cinemark rallied 8%.

Store closures are expected to hit a 5-year low

Store closures in America are expected to drop to a five-year low in 2021— but that's not exactly good news, my CNN Business colleague Nathaniel Meyersohn reports.

One factor: The industry, which has been hurt in recent years by a shift to online shopping, experienced a huge wipe-out last year, when closures were the highest on record.

Retailers in the United States are on pace to announce around 3,700 store closures this year, the lowest annual figure since 2016, according to commercial real estate data and analytics firm CoStar Group, which tracks public announcements from retail chains. The closures are estimated to account for about 40 million square feet of space, the lowest since CoStar began keeping tabs in 2008.

Last year, 12,200 stores closed as the pandemic forced consumers to limit their visits.

Now, as the economic recovery takes hold, the outlook is slightly brighter — at least for companies that have weathered the storm.

Only 10 major retail companies have filed for bankruptcy this year, compared with nearly 70 last year and 25 to 35 in the four years prior, Moody's said in a recent research report.

"There's less pressure to close," said Ken Fenyo, president of retail research and advisory firm Coresight Research. "You're seeing a strong return to the store. People are spending and beginning to get back out."

Why JD.com shares just rallied 15%

After taking a beating in recent months, shares of JD.com are soaring.

Stock in the Chinese e-commerce company popped 15% in Hong Kong on Tuesday after the company topped investors' expectations for its most recent quarter. JD.com said it added more than 32 million new users during the period, an all-time high.

That's not all: The company's stock is also benefiting from the Cathie Wood effect. Wood's Ark Investment Management, which is closely watched by the Robinhood crowd, disclosed that it had bought back shares. Wood previously warned of a "valuation reset" for Chinese tech stocks.

Investors are hoping that JD.com's strong results indicate that Chinese tech firms can continue to grow their businesses despite growing pressure from regulators in Beijing. Alibaba's shares rose 9.5% in Hong Kong on Tuesday, while Tencent rose 8.8%.

Worth nothing: The gains didn't erase huge losses this year. JD.com shares are still down 18% in 2021, while Alibaba's stock is off 28%. But in the wake of sharp declines last week, when China passed sweeping new rules about the collection and use of personal data and proposed major changes to curb anti-competitive behavior by big internet firms, the rebound indicates that some investors see good deals.

JD.com, for its part, reassured its investors that the tougher regulatory regime wouldn't hurt its prospects.

"We believe that the regulatory goals are conducive to JD's long-term business growth," Lei Xu, the company's chief marketing officer, told analysts after the earnings report. "So far, our business maintained steady growth while committing to best compliance practices."

Up next

Best Buy reports results before US markets open. Nordstrom, Toll Brothers and Urban Outfitters follow after the close.

Also today: New US home sales for July post at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: Earnings from Dick's Sporting Goods, Salesforce and Snowflake.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 635222

Reported Deaths: 7860
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1321761826
Ramsey55282918
Dakota49018484
Anoka45006470
Washington28781302
Stearns23416230
St. Louis18863324
Scott18357139
Wright17110156
Olmsted14414107
Sherburne1260198
Carver1119550
Rice8586113
Clay848992
Blue Earth799345
Crow Wing7188100
Kandiyohi701386
Chisago656055
Otter Tail616588
Benton604098
Goodhue511376
Mower504334
Douglas498183
Winona494352
Itasca480069
Isanti458968
McLeod453861
Morrison439562
Beltrami437065
Steele431919
Nobles421150
Polk401374
Becker399058
Lyon376354
Freeborn376037
Carlton368559
Pine351723
Nicollet345446
Mille Lacs327858
Brown322540
Le Sueur313328
Cass300934
Todd299033
Meeker277846
Waseca258923
Martin243633
Roseau218621
Wabasha21563
Dodge20793
Hubbard206841
Renville188646
Houston186216
Redwood184241
Fillmore172210
Cottonwood170124
Wadena170023
Faribault162422
Chippewa160939
Pennington160120
Sibley155710
Kanabec153029
Aitkin145037
Watonwan14229
Rock133219
Jackson128212
Pope11978
Pipestone118826
Yellow Medicine118320
Swift111618
Murray110010
Koochiching99319
Stevens95511
Marshall93118
Clearwater92618
Lake87321
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6148
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5909
Norman5779
Kittson50522
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3574
Cook1860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changes at the Minnesota State Fair

Image

Wildfires continue in NE Minnesota

Image

Back to school anxiety

Image

Summer wrap up

Image

Sean's Weather 8/24

Image

Rochester Township holds public comment over rookery

Image

Med City leaders discuss future spending, possible emergency declaration

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather (8/23/21)

Image

Mayo Spartans take on Owatonna for season opener

Image

Mayo Spartans are ready to take the field

Community Events