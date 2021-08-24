Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Thousands wait for Afghanistan evacuation flights as G7 leaders prepare to meet

Thousands wait for Afghanistan evacuation flights as G7 leaders prepare to meet

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 5:20 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Nick Paton Walsh and Brad Lendon, CNN

An estimated 6,500 people were waiting for evacuation flights inside Kabul airport on Tuesday morning, a source close to the situation told CNN, as G7 leaders prepared to meet for an emergency summit to discuss the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops.

The vast majority of those still trying to get out of Kabul were Afghans, the source said, adding that applicants for the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program -- an avenue for Afghans who worked for United States forces and agencies to get out of the country -- are now permitted onto the airport.

SIV applicants were told not to come to the airport on Monday as the US tried to clear backlogs of evacuees and ensure US passport and green card holders got on aircraft out of Kabul before the August 31 deadline to complete evacuations.

But solid estimates of the number of people both on and leaving the airport were hard to determine.

The Pentagon said early Tuesday that 17 US military and partner nation aircraft evacuated approximately 16,000 people from Harmid Karzai International Airport within the previous 24 hours, with the US Air Force transporting just under 11,000 of them.

That gave an opening to expand the evacuation, the source said.

"The aperture has widened," they said. SIV holders plus immediate family and anyone who can "clearly and credibly articulate a clear and credible connection" with the US government could now get out, the source said.

Despite that relaxation of restrictions, the gates to the airport remained closed, the source said.

"But the people who are already there or being pulled in individually, they're flexing a bit," they said.

About 300 US citizens had been brought in overnight, and moves were coordinated with the Taliban, the source said.

The closure of the airport's gates, however, significantly reduces the number of SIV applicants who can reach the base.

Afghan security forces continued to use unofficial means to get their colleagues and friends onto the base, the source said. "Not sure who the Afghans are still pulling in, but it seems to be a steady trickle," they said.

The source also said there had been no progress in the evacuation of locally employed embassy staff, although planning was underway.

While the backlog of evacuees was being whittled down in Kabul, strain was showing up elsewhere in the route that would eventually lead evacuees to resettlement outside Afghanistan.

One of the main waypoints for evacuees, the massive US Ramstein Air Base in Germany, had reached its capacity of 7,800 evacuees on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, leaders of the Group of 7 will meet in a virtual gathering, the first such international forum since the crisis in Afghanistan unfolded. With the end of August deadline for US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan fast approaching, US allies are expected to press President Joe Biden to extend his country's military deployment, officials familiar with the matter told CNN.

Biden has not publicly committed to such a move, worrying some allies who fear there won't be enough time to get their citizens and Afghan allies who assisted in the war effort out of the country.

At the same time, US military leaders advised Biden he must decide by Tuesday whether to extend the evacuation in Afghanistan, according to a defense official directly familiar with the discussions.

The decision must be made by Tuesday to give the military enough time to withdraw the 5,800 US troops on the ground in Kabul, as well as their equipment and weapons, the official said. If the President sticks to the August 31 deadline, the military anticipates "a few more days" of trying to evacuate as many people as possible before the drawdown of US forces begins, possibly at the end of this week.

Several of Biden's advisers have advised against an extension, citing the security situation on the ground, CNN has learned.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that its Kabul evacuation operation was now down to "hours, not weeks."

Britain was working to align with Washington's August 31 deadline for a complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a Defense Ministry source said.

The United Kingdom has evacuated a total of 6,600 people since August 14, and more than 8,000 since April, Wallace told reporters. But he said people should be honest with "the reality, which is we won't get them all out."

Meanwhile, the Taliban was holding fast to an August 31 departure deadline for foreign forces.

A Taliban spokesperson said that if US troops were still in the country after that, "our leadership will take proper and necessary decision[s]."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 635222

Reported Deaths: 7860
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1321761826
Ramsey55282918
Dakota49018484
Anoka45006470
Washington28781302
Stearns23416230
St. Louis18863324
Scott18357139
Wright17110156
Olmsted14414107
Sherburne1260198
Carver1119550
Rice8586113
Clay848992
Blue Earth799345
Crow Wing7188100
Kandiyohi701386
Chisago656055
Otter Tail616588
Benton604098
Goodhue511376
Mower504334
Douglas498183
Winona494352
Itasca480069
Isanti458968
McLeod453861
Morrison439562
Beltrami437065
Steele431919
Nobles421150
Polk401374
Becker399058
Lyon376354
Freeborn376037
Carlton368559
Pine351723
Nicollet345446
Mille Lacs327858
Brown322540
Le Sueur313328
Cass300934
Todd299033
Meeker277846
Waseca258923
Martin243633
Roseau218621
Wabasha21563
Dodge20793
Hubbard206841
Renville188646
Houston186216
Redwood184241
Fillmore172210
Cottonwood170124
Wadena170023
Faribault162422
Chippewa160939
Pennington160120
Sibley155710
Kanabec153029
Aitkin145037
Watonwan14229
Rock133219
Jackson128212
Pope11978
Pipestone118826
Yellow Medicine118320
Swift111618
Murray110010
Koochiching99319
Stevens95511
Marshall93118
Clearwater92618
Lake87321
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6148
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5909
Norman5779
Kittson50522
Unassigned48693
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3574
Cook1860

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Township holds public comment over rookery

Image

Med City leaders discuss future spending, possible emergency declaration

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather (8/23/21)

Image

Mayo Spartans take on Owatonna for season opener

Image

Mayo Spartans are ready to take the field

Image

City leaders discuss spending, future emergency declaration

Image

Public comments over blue heron nesting site

Image

It's the first day of school in North Iowa

Image

Byron voters to decides on school upgrades

Image

Rochester reacts to FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

Community Events