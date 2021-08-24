Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A new governor in New York, a recall in California, and a spotlight on state-level news coverage

A new governor in New York, a recall in California, and a spotlight on state-level news coverage

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Some of the most compelling stories in politics this year have been at state capitols, shining a spotlight on the importance of state-level coverage.

In New York, Kathy Hochul is succeeding Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while Cuomo blames the media for his downfall. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is fighting off radio host Larry Elder and other Republicans who want to replace him. In states in between, Republican governors are opposing anti-Covid measures and claiming to defend freedom -- the freedom to die from a preventable illness.

Let's start in New York with the cover of Tuesday's New York Post, which is headlined "DOG GONE:"

Regarding the reports that he was leaving his dog behind, Cuomo denied it, of course.

He was defiant until the end. "In his final address on his last day in office," Gov. Cuomo "claimed on Monday that 'intense political pressure and media frenzy' had caused a rush to judgment on sexual harassment allegations made against him, ultimately leading to his resignation," New York Times reporters Luis Ferré-Sadurní and Katie Glueck wrote.

He specifically "blamed the media for its reporting on the allegations against him, suggesting reporters had been too quick to accept the results of the probe" by the state attorney general, CNN's Greg Krieg wrote. Cuomo alleged that the A.G. report "was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic, and it worked," starting a stampede: "There was a political and media stampede, but the truth will out in time." Which begs the question: How?

Introducing Governor Hochul

Some observers of NY politics wondered if Cuomo would find some sneaky way to retain power, but he really truly left. Hochul was sworn in at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. She will have a ceremonial swearing-in at 10 a.m. for the cameras, followed by a 3 p.m. "virtual address to the people of New York state," which will surely be shown live by local media. The aforementioned Greg Krieg has a brand-new story previewing Hochul's time in office here.

Most people know, from the news coverage, that Hochul will be the first woman to serve as New York governor, but the coverage should also include this historical perspective from The 19th: Hochul will be "one of only nine women governors in America — and one of four who first reached that position through succession rather than election." Only 44 women have served as a governor of any state before Hochul, compared with "at least 1,000 men governors" in US history, Barbara Rodriguez wrote...

Recall alert

The looming recall election in California is getting more national press with each passing week. Reminder: September 14 is the day. Ballots have already arrived in mailboxes. CNN has a what-you-need-to-know piece here.

Peter Hamby just published an excellent overview of the race via his Puck newsletter. He says Elder "has stayed relentlessly on message, attacking the media, calling Newsom an elitist, and running a series of simple, straight-to-camera ads that don't mention his party affiliation." Hamby also notes that recall polls "are few and far between, but in July, Elder was leading all candidates with 18 percent of the vote."

Since then -- actually, just in the past week -- Elder's campaign was "battered by new revelations, including a Politico report that his ex-fiancee alleges that in the course of an abusive relationship, he pulled a loaded gun on her during an argument. Elder has denied those accusations," Politico's Carla Marinucci wrote. "CNN last week reported Elder's history of crude remarks on women, and The San Francisco Chronicle reported Elder once said it was 'smart' for women to tolerate sexism and offensive workplace behavior." The Los Angeles Times has been scrutinizing Elder as well.

Elder's media star-power

The LAT's Sacramento bureau chief John Myers wrote last week that "Elder has succeeded in gaining the national attention the others surely crave, accepting multiple invitations in recent weeks from conservative-friendly TV and radio programs." He said the appearances have been "laden with assertions that went largely unchallenged by his fellow, friendly broadcasters." This is an advantage that comes with being a conservative radio host -- while you have media rivals, yes, you have lots of allies for your campaign...

Related links

-- Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, posted a picture of his resignation letter along with her message, "Let's make a future where our daughters won't have to fight the same fights." (Twitter)

-- Staying on the state capitol theme, here's another example of governors in the news: "GOP governors tout Covid-19 treatment over prevention measures..." (CNN)

-- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was back on Sean Hannity's show Monday night, and back to blasting The AP... (Florida Politics)

-- A reason for hope? "In solidly blue Vermont, a Republican governor has transcended the partisan bitterness engulfing much of the country..." (US News)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 633556

Reported Deaths: 7853
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1318061825
Ramsey55146918
Dakota48913483
Anoka44898470
Washington28699301
Stearns23372230
St. Louis18820324
Scott18316139
Wright17067156
Olmsted14358107
Sherburne1256896
Carver1116050
Rice8574113
Clay847492
Blue Earth797745
Crow Wing7179100
Kandiyohi699986
Chisago655255
Otter Tail615388
Benton602998
Goodhue509476
Mower502134
Douglas497483
Winona490552
Itasca479169
Isanti458268
McLeod452961
Morrison438762
Beltrami434165
Steele428419
Nobles420250
Polk400574
Becker398558
Lyon375754
Freeborn374137
Carlton367659
Pine350223
Nicollet344945
Mille Lacs326558
Brown322040
Le Sueur312728
Cass300233
Todd298233
Meeker276946
Waseca258023
Martin242633
Roseau217521
Wabasha21543
Dodge20683
Hubbard205941
Renville188346
Houston185716
Redwood183741
Fillmore171610
Cottonwood169924
Wadena169623
Faribault162322
Chippewa160139
Pennington159220
Sibley155310
Kanabec152729
Aitkin144837
Watonwan14119
Rock132719
Jackson127912
Pope11928
Pipestone118526
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109710
Koochiching98419
Stevens95411
Marshall92918
Clearwater92618
Lake87121
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5879
Norman5759
Kittson50522
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1820

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Township holds public comment over rookery

Image

Med City leaders discuss future spending, possible emergency declaration

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather (8/23/21)

Image

Mayo Spartans take on Owatonna for season opener

Image

Mayo Spartans are ready to take the field

Image

City leaders discuss spending, future emergency declaration

Image

Public comments over blue heron nesting site

Image

It's the first day of school in North Iowa

Image

Byron voters to decides on school upgrades

Image

Rochester reacts to FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

Community Events