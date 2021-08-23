Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

​​Olivia Troye, the reliable witness

​​Olivia Troye, the reliable witness

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 11:30 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 11:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

With Republicans bashing President Joe Biden for not making sure Afghans who aided the US can flee the Taliban regime, real questions are arising about what former President Donald Trump did to protect these vulnerable Afghans during his term in office. They are coming from a credible source, Olivia Troye, who was former Vice President Mike Pence's homeland security adviser.

Troye says that, under former President Donald Trump, the anti-refugee zealot Stephen Miller and others restricted the Special Immigrant Visa program (SIV), which was supposed to let Afghans who aided the US qualify for travel to the US with their families. In recent Twitter posts, she recounted that despite entreaties from many to protect these Afghan allies, including James Mattis, then-secretary of defense, prejudice from others against the refugees won.

"There were cabinet mtgs about this during the Trump Admin where Stephen Miller would peddle his racist hysteria about Iraq & Afghanistan," wrote Troye. "He & his enablers across gov't would undermine anyone who worked on solving the SIV issue by devastating the system." She continued that "Trump had FOUR years-while putting this plan in place-to evacuate these Afghan allies who were the lifelines for many of us who spent time in Afghanistan. They'd been waiting a long time. The process slowed to a trickle."

Miller's wife, Katie Miller, who is Pence's former spokeswoman questioned the validity of Troye's claims in a tweet. "What meeting? Who were the attendees? Where did this 'meeting' happen?" Miller wrote. "It didn't happen. Stephen did not even work on SIV policy," she wrote.

Still, today as the chaos at Kabul's airport prompts criticism of the Biden administration, Troye's perspective reminds us that Trump and his former team cannot claim they would have done better. The prior administration, led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, negotiated with the Taliban to set America's withdrawal and facilitated the release from prison of Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and thousands of fighters. At the same time, according to Troye, Miller smothered efforts to aid the many Afghans who could face reprisals for their past service to the US.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, 20,000 Afghans are in the process of seeking approval and as many as 70,000 are eligible to apply. Clear data on total Afghan admissions to the US is hard to find but a recent Congressional Research Service report on programs for both Iraqis and Afghans found a sharp decline of immigrant visas granted to translators, interpreters and dependents. In the last year of the Obama administration, 223 visas were issued. In 2020 just 77 were given visas -- the lowest since visa eligibility expanded in 2007.

Miller was hardly alone in terms of anti-immigrant rhetoric in the administration, but Troye's account of Miller's role, aligns with his record of cruel regard for refugees in general and his attitude toward Afghans in particular. A key advocate of the Trump policy that separated asylum-seeking children and parents at the US border, Miller's career as an anti-immigrant fanatic led his biographer Jean Guerrero, to title her book about him: "Hatemonger." His recent comments about Afghan asylum-seekers seems to support her choice. She says that Miller is a "true ideologue" who sees political advantage in promoting white nationalist ideas.

The white nationalist fear of immigrants and refugees might relate to a rather paranoid concept called White replacement theory, which posits the idea that the US must reject non-white newcomers because they will change the country in some terrible way. Espoused by the likes of Fox New host Tucker Carlson, this fearmongering concept has been used against immigrants for generations.

Miller nodded toward this theory on a recent Fox News appearance when he said, "Resettling [Afghans] in America is not about solving a humanitarian crisis, it's about accomplishing an ideological objective: to change America."

Fear of White replacement has been a recurring theme in anti-immigration efforts for generations. The popular 20th century book, "The Passing of the Great Race," complained that America's population was being diluted by the arrival of immigrants from outside the Anglo-Saxon and Nordic regions of Europe. Its author, the renowned Madison Grant, warned that because of its asylum policies, America faced a "racial abyss."

Although successive waves of immigration have enriched the country and given the lie to nativist rhetoric, the fear that energized Madison Grant was never extinguished. It can be heard in Miller's argument last week against an assertive effort to save those who helped the United States in Afghanistan. "Bottom line: If we are not careful, all we could have to show for 20 years in Afghanistan is a failed terror state, a humanitarian catastrophe, and an immigration policy that has brought the threat of jihadism inside our shores," Miller tweeted.

For her part, Troye reiterated her position on CNN's "New Day." "If you look at the numbers on a yearly basis, you'll see that a lower and lower number of people get approved and the visas don't get issued." She said that Miller's "anti-immigrant, anti-refugee rhetoric" was "absolutely disgusting."

Days after fanning fears of pro-American Afghans bringing terrorism to the US, Miller struck a completely different note. He used an opportunity to respond to Troye's claim as a way to bash the Democrats now in the White House. "The sole reason that anyone is stranded in Afghanistan is because Joe Biden stranded them there in the single most imbecilic act of strategic incompetence in human history," he said in a statement to the New York Times. "All the desperate lying liars in the world can't change that one inescapable fact."

The last bit about liars was ostensibly a swipe at his former colleague, Troye, who, having fought in vain to temper the worst of Trumpism, seems determined that the facts be known as the consequences she feared the most come to pass. Boxed in by Trump's deal with the Taliban and seemingly surprised by the former Afghan government's sudden collapse, Biden's refugee project was overwhelmed with tragic results. However, a rapid increase in the effort means that 28,000 have already been airlifted to safety.

As Miller offers partisan smokescreens and Trump lambastes Biden with demagogic claptrap -- he said Biden should "resign in disgrace" -- Troye's version of events is not the only one that puts blame on the Trump administration. Another Trump administration insider, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, recently told CNN that he warned Trump that his determination to withdraw US troops could cause "a number of things play out, which are unfolding right now in many ways."

In time, we will get a fuller picture of the events that led to the crisis in Kabul as thousands of Afghans seek to flee the Taliban. For that perspective we will have witnesses like Troye and Esper, not the likes of Miller and Trump, to thank.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 633556

Reported Deaths: 7853
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1318061825
Ramsey55146918
Dakota48913483
Anoka44898470
Washington28699301
Stearns23372230
St. Louis18820324
Scott18316139
Wright17067156
Olmsted14358107
Sherburne1256896
Carver1116050
Rice8574113
Clay847492
Blue Earth797745
Crow Wing7179100
Kandiyohi699986
Chisago655255
Otter Tail615388
Benton602998
Goodhue509476
Mower502134
Douglas497483
Winona490552
Itasca479169
Isanti458268
McLeod452961
Morrison438762
Beltrami434165
Steele428419
Nobles420250
Polk400574
Becker398558
Lyon375754
Freeborn374137
Carlton367659
Pine350223
Nicollet344945
Mille Lacs326558
Brown322040
Le Sueur312728
Cass300233
Todd298233
Meeker276946
Waseca258023
Martin242633
Roseau217521
Wabasha21543
Dodge20683
Hubbard205941
Renville188346
Houston185716
Redwood183741
Fillmore171610
Cottonwood169924
Wadena169623
Faribault162322
Chippewa160139
Pennington159220
Sibley155310
Kanabec152729
Aitkin144837
Watonwan14119
Rock132719
Jackson127912
Pope11928
Pipestone118526
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109710
Koochiching98419
Stevens95411
Marshall92918
Clearwater92618
Lake87121
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5879
Norman5759
Kittson50522
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1820

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Multiple chances for showers and storms through the next several days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather (8/23/21)

Image

Mayo Spartans take on Owatonna for season opener

Image

Mayo Spartans are ready to take the field

Image

City leaders discuss spending, future emergency declaration

Image

Public comments over blue heron nesting site

Image

It's the first day of school in North Iowa

Image

Byron voters to decides on school upgrades

Image

Rochester reacts to FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

Image

Mental health during a global pandemic 'had an adverse impact on a lot of people's mental health'

Image

Mayo Clinic, MercyOne respond to full approval of the Pfizer vaccine

Community Events