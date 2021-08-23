'Succession' Season 3 will debut in October

The mega money and major family drama of "Succession" will return for it's next chapter this fall.

The network announced on Twitter that the Emmy-winning hit will debut in October. There is no exact date yet.

While a trailer released last month showed the Roy children battling their father, this latest tease shows Logan Roy (Brian Cox), looking serious in his fight against them.

This season will also feature appearances by Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård.

Production on Season 3 had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and began filming in fall 2020 in New York City.

Along with Cox, the show will see the return of Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) and J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman).

In addition to Brody and Skarsgård, this season will feature Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova and Ella Rumpf.

"Succession" took off in its second season, winning seven Emmy Awards, including outstanding drama. (HBO and CNN are both part of WarnerMedia.)

