Clear
BREAKING NEWS U.S. regulators give full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Full Story

Don Everly, of harmonizing rock 'n' roll duo the Everly Brothers, dies at 84

Article Image

Don Everly, of harmonizing rock 'n' roll duo the Everly Brothers, dies at 84

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 10:21 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 10:21 AM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop

Don Everly, the last of the silken-voiced Everly Brothers music duo known for their harmonies, has died, according to an announcement on the group's official Instagram. He was 84 years old.

Everly died Saturday.

Don and his younger brother, Phil Everly, became pop idols in the early days of rock and roll, starting in the late 1950s, with chart-topping hits like "Bye Bye Love," "All I Have to Do is Dream," and "Wake Up Little Susie."

The brothers were called the "most important vocal duo in rock" by Rolling Stone, as they influenced the likes of music giants the Beatles, the Beach Boys, Simon Garfunkel and many others.

"As a singer, songwriter, and guitar innovator, Don Everly was one of the most talented and impactful artists in popular music history," Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young wrote on Twitter Sunday. "His influence reverberates through the songs and ethereal harmonies he conjured with his brother Phil."

"Their talent, the beauty of their voices, was something not entirely of this Earth. They were a miracle," writer and musician Bob Greene, who knew the Everlys, wrote after Phil's death in 2014 at age 74.

The duo was among the first inductees in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, and with Nashville roots and a style that embraced both country and rock, the Everly Brothers were inducted in to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Everly Brothers "were one of the most successful acts in popular music between 1957 and 1962," outsold by only Elvis Presley, Pat Boone, "and possibly Rick Nelson," the Country Music Hall of Fame said in a bio of the two.

The brothers also won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997.

Brian Wilson recounted the Everlys' influence on his group, the Beach Boys, another band known for its beguiling harmonies.

"I'm sad to hear about Don Everly passing. The Everly Brothers were a big influence on us and we learned a lot from their beautiful harmonies," Wilson tweeted. "Love & mercy to Don's family."

Paul Simon once said that he and his erstwhile musical partner Art Garfunkel "really learned to sing harmony by learning the Everly Brothers."

"Don and Phil, for me, are still the best of all of the duos -- better than Artie and me, better than John and Paul -- just astonishingly great," Simon told PBS.

Don Everly was born in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, but his family soon moved to Chicago -- where Phil was born -- so his father could pursue a career in music, and both his mother and father, Margaret and Ike Everly, were country and western singers.

The boys sang with their parents during live shows and on the radio, and as teenagers, moved to Nashville. There, they found the song that took them to No. 2 on the pop charts -- "Bye Bye Love," written by Felice and Boudleaux Bryant.

After that, they had a top 10 hit song every four months for the next few years.

The Everly Brothers had a very public breakup in 1973, when Phil left the stage abruptly during a concert in California. They reunited a decade later.

"The #EverlyBrothers were foundational architects of rock and roll," the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tweeted Sunday.

"As a major influence on everyone from @thebeatles to the Byrds and beyond, his musical impact will live on forever," the tweet said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 633556

Reported Deaths: 7853
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1318061825
Ramsey55146918
Dakota48913483
Anoka44898470
Washington28699301
Stearns23372230
St. Louis18820324
Scott18316139
Wright17067156
Olmsted14358107
Sherburne1256896
Carver1116050
Rice8574113
Clay847492
Blue Earth797745
Crow Wing7179100
Kandiyohi699986
Chisago655255
Otter Tail615388
Benton602998
Goodhue509476
Mower502134
Douglas497483
Winona490552
Itasca479169
Isanti458268
McLeod452961
Morrison438762
Beltrami434165
Steele428419
Nobles420250
Polk400574
Becker398558
Lyon375754
Freeborn374137
Carlton367659
Pine350223
Nicollet344945
Mille Lacs326558
Brown322040
Le Sueur312728
Cass300233
Todd298233
Meeker276946
Waseca258023
Martin242633
Roseau217521
Wabasha21543
Dodge20683
Hubbard205941
Renville188346
Houston185716
Redwood183741
Fillmore171610
Cottonwood169924
Wadena169623
Faribault162322
Chippewa160139
Pennington159220
Sibley155310
Kanabec152729
Aitkin144837
Watonwan14119
Rock132719
Jackson127912
Pope11928
Pipestone118526
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109710
Koochiching98419
Stevens95411
Marshall92918
Clearwater92618
Lake87121
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5879
Norman5759
Kittson50522
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1820

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Humidity is back, now with plenty of rain over the course of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Iowa State Fair wraps up in Des Moines

Image

Watch: Bear sends kids running in Minnesota

Image

Sean's Weather 8/23

Image

FIRST AVENUE REOPENS AS PART OF HEART OF THE CITY PROJECT

Image

Gold Rush Days wraps up

Image

Rochester Grizzlies host main camp this weekend

Image

Rochester figure skaters perform in national showcase

Image

WEB WX Update 8/22/21

Image

"Walk Through History" teaches people history of Mantorville

Image

Getting ready to go back to school

Community Events