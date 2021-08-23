Clear
BREAKING NEWS U.S. regulators give full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Full Story

The best things to do in Bogotá, Colombia

The best things to do in Bogotá, Colombia

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Lucy Sherriff, CNN

One of the world's highest capital cities, Bogotá is touted as "2,600 meters closer to the stars."

While that elevation (8,530 feet) means you're more likely to be shrouded in clouds than gazing at a starry night sky, when it comes to coffee and culture, the metropolitan city does not disappoint.

Here are some of the best ways to experience the city:

Botero and beyond

Bogotá isn't known for its art scene, but it should be. The city packs a punch with its numerous art galleries, of which there are more than 100, many of which are either free or inexpensive to enter. Every October, the city hosts the International Art Fair of Bogotá, a four-day extravaganza of artists showcasing their contemporary works, in a variety of formats and mediums.

The Museo de Arte de la Universidad Nacional is one of the most established galleries, bringing together some of the most experimental and ambitious projects in the city. El Parqueadero, located on the first floor of the Museo de Arte del Banco de la República, provides a blank canvas for artistic productions in a space that started off as the museum's parking lot.

Galería MÜ is one of the first galleries in the country dedicated solely to fine art photography and focuses on showcasing Colombian artists as well as hosting workshops on the history of photography.

Museo Botero pays homage to Colombia's most famous artist, Fernando Botero, with his signature plump women and full-figured fruits. Located in a beautiful colonial mansion whose rooms wrap around a courtyard, the gallery is free to enter. It houses 208 pieces from Botero's art collection, 123 of these are works he created and 85 are from his private collection of renowned international artists, which include Picasso, Money and Chagall.

A look at the walls

Bogotá has a unique street art culture, which is as much a part of the city as the walls themselves. Local artists are allowed to take over sections of the city's buildings, and the result is a colorful, engaging and conversation-sparking collection of murals.

Aptly-named Bogotá Graffiti Tour offer two free tours a day. The graffiti art provides an insightful lens into a complex city, and taking a tour is a fantastic way of understanding the social and political commentaries this artform seeks to convey.

Cultural deep-dives

Latin American history shines at some of Bogotá's best museums. Aside from the well-known Museo del Oro -- Museum of Gold -- which houses more than 55,000 pieces of gold, many of which are sacred Amazonian ornaments, the city offers numerous other institutions to lose yourself in for the day.

Santa Clara is a former church turned museum, and a stunning colonial-era building built between 1629 and 1647. It costs less than a dollar to visit and see paintings by some of Colombia's most revered baroque artists, alongside intricate gold floral motifs and religious statues.

Museo Nacional de Colombia is located in a former prison, designed by English architect Thomas Reed in 1874. Ethnology, art and archaeology are all on display here dating from 10,000 BCE across 17 exhibition rooms.

Museo Colonial is another must-see museum, located in a building that is historical itself -- built back in 1610 as a former Jesuit school, it oozes history. The museum is home to a wide variety of paintings, sculptures, antique furniture and decorative arts.

A cup of café

No Bogotá guide would be complete without mentioning coffee. Although the city isn't located within the coffee triangle, the region famous for its coffee production, numerous coffee shops have sprung up in recent years now that the country isn't exporting all of its best beans.

Historically, Colombians drank pasilla, the dregs of the coffee industry, which was brewed up into a wincingly strong tinto. Luckily things have since changed, and although you'll see locals enjoying a cup of tinto from a street vendor, the good stuff is not to be missed.

Lucia Londoño Tostadores and Varietale both offer great coffee tasting tours without leaving the city. Visitors learn about how coffee is grown, harvested, roasted and brewed and get a step closer to becoming coffee connoisseurs.

And those who would rather skip straight to the coffee are spoiled for choice.

Arte y Pasión Café in Plaza Bolívar is a charming, old coffee house with vintage décor. Amor Perfecto in Chapinero is one of the country's first specialty coffee shops and worth a visit for their award-winning coffee and unusual methods, such as the honey process -- coffee that is left to dry in its own pulp, creating a sweeter brew.

Azahar in Parque de la 93 is a chic spot that uses coffee sourced directly from farmers, and they're fully transparent about their prices too.

A market for distinctive souvenirs

Worth the schlep north, Usaquén is a neighborhood that's somehow both charmingly old fashioned and trendy, with a buzzing food scene.

But the best activity is the Sunday flea market, which is open from around 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (give or take, after all this is Colombia). Usaquén market has endless local crafts, including pottery, soap, jewelry, shoes, deli items, and other handmade items.

Climbing for a view and searching for species

A trip up to Monserrate on a clear day takes visitors a little bit higher still for a panoramic bird's eye view of the sprawling city. The funicular offers a stomach-churning wobbly ride, or there are copious stairs. There's a church at the top, and a couple of overpriced restaurants, but the real attraction here is the city skyline.

Another wonderful outdoor activity is visiting the Bogotá Botanical Garden, an oasis of calm amid the chaotic city. Colombia is one of the most biodiverse countries on the planet, and the gardens have an impressive selection of flora from the many ecosystems, with a particular emphasis on Andean and páramo species.

Flavors of Colombia

One of the best things about Bogotá is the burgeoning food scene, and the fact that visitors spending dollars enjoy a great exchange rate, meaning you can eat Michelin-star standard food that won't break the bank.

Leonor Espinosa is one of the country's most beloved chefs, and with good reason. She sources fresh food from local farmers and is passionate about weaving cultural traditions into her menus. LEO, her namesake restaurant, offers a 13-course tasting menu.

At Matiz, meanwhile, every dish is like edible art, with the menu casting far and wide across land and sea for its ingredients.

A more traditional, homespun experience can be found at La Puerta Falsa (False Door) restaurant in La Candelaria, where diners can slurp a bowl of warming ajiaco soup -- made with three types of potatoes and chicken and served with avocado and rice -- and finish up with a hot chocolate, of course dipping almojabana bread into it.

The must-not-miss destination, however, is Andrés Carne de Res, located in Chía, about an hour's ride from Bogotá depending on where you're staying. But most people who flock to this infamous institution don't go for the food -- they go for the party.

Much better suited to non-pandemic times, the gargantuan restaurant seats 2,000 people -- and they still have to turn people away at their doors. The menus are 40 pages long, diners leave their tables halfway through the main course to salsa (there are five dance floors) and there's also, for some reason, a 25-foot climbing wall.

Alongside the DJ there are multiple live bands on hand, as well as a few hammocks in the parking lot for anyone too tired to make the drive back to the city.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 633556

Reported Deaths: 7853
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1318061825
Ramsey55146918
Dakota48913483
Anoka44898470
Washington28699301
Stearns23372230
St. Louis18820324
Scott18316139
Wright17067156
Olmsted14358107
Sherburne1256896
Carver1116050
Rice8574113
Clay847492
Blue Earth797745
Crow Wing7179100
Kandiyohi699986
Chisago655255
Otter Tail615388
Benton602998
Goodhue509476
Mower502134
Douglas497483
Winona490552
Itasca479169
Isanti458268
McLeod452961
Morrison438762
Beltrami434165
Steele428419
Nobles420250
Polk400574
Becker398558
Lyon375754
Freeborn374137
Carlton367659
Pine350223
Nicollet344945
Mille Lacs326558
Brown322040
Le Sueur312728
Cass300233
Todd298233
Meeker276946
Waseca258023
Martin242633
Roseau217521
Wabasha21543
Dodge20683
Hubbard205941
Renville188346
Houston185716
Redwood183741
Fillmore171610
Cottonwood169924
Wadena169623
Faribault162322
Chippewa160139
Pennington159220
Sibley155310
Kanabec152729
Aitkin144837
Watonwan14119
Rock132719
Jackson127912
Pope11928
Pipestone118526
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109710
Koochiching98419
Stevens95411
Marshall92918
Clearwater92618
Lake87121
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5879
Norman5759
Kittson50522
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1820

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Humidity is back, now with plenty of rain over the course of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Iowa State Fair wraps up in Des Moines

Image

Watch: Bear sends kids running in Minnesota

Image

Sean's Weather 8/23

Image

FIRST AVENUE REOPENS AS PART OF HEART OF THE CITY PROJECT

Image

Gold Rush Days wraps up

Image

Rochester Grizzlies host main camp this weekend

Image

Rochester figure skaters perform in national showcase

Image

WEB WX Update 8/22/21

Image

"Walk Through History" teaches people history of Mantorville

Image

Getting ready to go back to school

Community Events