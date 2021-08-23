Clear
BREAKING NEWS U.S. regulators give full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Full Story

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, opening door to more vaccine mandates

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, opening door to more vaccine mandates

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older. This is the first coronavirus vaccine approved by the FDA, and is expected to open the door to more vaccine mandates.

"The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older," the FDA said in its announcement on Monday.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the United States since mid-December for people age 16 and older. In May, the authorization was extended to those 12 and older.

"The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals," according to the FDA.

Out of more than 170 million people in the United States fully vaccinated against Covid-19, more than 92 million have received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

This weekend, officials familiar with the decision said they discussed how to prepare for the rollout once the FDA grants full approval, given it will be a major messaging opportunity to encourage vaccination.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday that approval could encourage more people to get vaccinated, and more mandates.

"For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA, when it comes, will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar.

Murthy also noted "a small number of people" have been waiting for full approval before getting their shot and believes "this may tip them over toward getting vaccinated."

Why emergency use authorization came first

Due to the seriousness of the pandemic, vaccine makers originally applied for emergency use authorizations because the authorization process takes less time than what's required for full approval.

In July, drugmaker Pfizer announced that the FDA granted its vaccine a priority review, and the FDA had been pulling in extra help from across the agency to speed final approval of the vaccine, an agency spokeswoman told CNN in late July.

Emergency use authorization is what its name suggests -- a medical product, such as a vaccine, that gets special FDA authorization to be used during an emergency. When the health emergency is over, "then any EUA(s) issued based on that declaration will no longer remain in effect," according to the FDA.

Among the two other coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States, Moderna has begun applying for full approval for its Covid-19 vaccine in people ages 18 and up. Johnson & Johnson has not yet filed for full FDA approval of its vaccine.

Some experts have pushed the FDA to approve vaccines quickly, as doing so could help combat vaccine hesitancy.

Full approval of the Covid-19 shots comes days after the Biden administration announced plans to offer booster doses to vaccinated adults starting September 20 -- pending approval by the FDA and recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FDA approval could fight vaccine hesitancy, experts say

Progressing from authorized to approved would allow manufacturers to market and directly distribute their vaccines -- and perhaps sway skeptics hesitant to get the vaccines now.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey of US adults released in July found that among the one-third of adults surveyed who are not yet vaccinated, 16% said the vaccine was too new, too unknown or not tested enough.

Some said in this poll that they wouldn't get a vaccine until it is required. While companies are allowed to require the vaccine -- and many large businesses, such as United Airlines, Disney, Walmart, Microsoft, Google and Facebook already have announced plans to do so -- some experts believe more will make it a requirement once a vaccine is fully approved.

The Pentagon plans to make the vaccine mandatory for all active duty members of the US military by the middle of September, or sooner, based on approval timing, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a memo released earlier this month.

"I want you to know that I will seek the President's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licensure, whichever comes first," the memo states.

Full FDA approval may also mean big changes in terms of vaccine requirements for staff and students in schools.

For instance, in Ohio, a House bill signed into law in July states that a public school or state institution of higher education shall not "require an individual to receive a vaccine for which the United States Food and Drug Administration has not granted full approval."

Across all 50 states, at least five routine childhood vaccines are generally required for children attending childcare or school, including those for diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus or DTaP, chickenpox, poliio and MMR. But those shots have all been fully approved by the FDA.

"Covid-19 is a little bit different from these other vaccines because of the way it had to be developed," Hemi Tewarson, executive director of the National Academy for State Health Policy, told CNN in July.

"That is a difference, I think, in some people's minds who have concerns around potential side effects for children," Tewarson said, noting that clinical trials for the EUA for children 12 and older were robust, and there were not significant side effects.

But full FDA approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is for people age 16 and older -- it's not yet available for all ages.

What does approval mean for kids?

As of now, the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is still only available for ages 12 and older in the United States.

Pfizer has said it expects to have vaccine trial data on children ages 5 to 11 by the end of September, and the company could apply to have its vaccine authorized for those younger ages shortly after. The company also has said data for even younger children, ages 2 to 5, could be available shortly after.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are also working on studies in children.

"Does getting full approval for an adult vaccine, does that matter in terms of speeding up the process for approval for the childhood vaccines? I think the answer to that question is probably no," Dr. Paul Offit, a prominent member of the FDA's vaccine advisory committee and director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told CNN previously.

Overall, "this is all sort of new territory -- the notion of emergency use authorization obviously is new, certainly for vaccines that have been used to this extent."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 633556

Reported Deaths: 7853
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1318061825
Ramsey55146918
Dakota48913483
Anoka44898470
Washington28699301
Stearns23372230
St. Louis18820324
Scott18316139
Wright17067156
Olmsted14358107
Sherburne1256896
Carver1116050
Rice8574113
Clay847492
Blue Earth797745
Crow Wing7179100
Kandiyohi699986
Chisago655255
Otter Tail615388
Benton602998
Goodhue509476
Mower502134
Douglas497483
Winona490552
Itasca479169
Isanti458268
McLeod452961
Morrison438762
Beltrami434165
Steele428419
Nobles420250
Polk400574
Becker398558
Lyon375754
Freeborn374137
Carlton367659
Pine350223
Nicollet344945
Mille Lacs326558
Brown322040
Le Sueur312728
Cass300233
Todd298233
Meeker276946
Waseca258023
Martin242633
Roseau217521
Wabasha21543
Dodge20683
Hubbard205941
Renville188346
Houston185716
Redwood183741
Fillmore171610
Cottonwood169924
Wadena169623
Faribault162322
Chippewa160139
Pennington159220
Sibley155310
Kanabec152729
Aitkin144837
Watonwan14119
Rock132719
Jackson127912
Pope11928
Pipestone118526
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109710
Koochiching98419
Stevens95411
Marshall92918
Clearwater92618
Lake87121
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5879
Norman5759
Kittson50522
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1820

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Humidity is back, now with plenty of rain over the course of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Iowa State Fair wraps up in Des Moines

Image

Watch: Bear sends kids running in Minnesota

Image

Sean's Weather 8/23

Image

FIRST AVENUE REOPENS AS PART OF HEART OF THE CITY PROJECT

Image

Gold Rush Days wraps up

Image

Rochester Grizzlies host main camp this weekend

Image

Rochester figure skaters perform in national showcase

Image

WEB WX Update 8/22/21

Image

"Walk Through History" teaches people history of Mantorville

Image

Getting ready to go back to school

Community Events