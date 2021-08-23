Clear

What families are fearful and excited for this school year during Covid-19, poll reports

What families are fearful and excited for this school year during Covid-19, poll reports

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 12:10 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Kristen Rogers, CNN

Parents, children and experts are still concerned about children returning to school amid surging Covid-19 cases, the prevalence of the Delta variant, lax safety measures and the inability of children younger than 12 to get vaccinated, according to a new poll.

Looking at the 2021-2022 school year, parents report that their children's worries include the possibility of virtual school (again), feeling uncomfortable around large groups of kids, being behind on academics and getting along with friends, according to a C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health published Monday.

The survey and report are based on responses researchers collected in June 2021 from 1,669 US-based parents with at least one child between ages 7 and 18.

The pandemic left a mark on students

The pandemic "wreaked havoc on many families' school experience last year, with parents and kids navigating unpredictable changes in the learning environment and new social, emotional and academic challenges," said Mott Poll codirector Sarah Clark, a research scientist in pediatrics at the University of Michigan, in a news release.

"Our report suggests that those experiences left a mark on students and families, influencing their views and concerns about the upcoming school year."

More than a third of parents said at least one of four factors -- academic performance, connections with teachers, relationships with other students and general attitude toward school -- was better for their child from 2020-2021 when compared with the previous school year.

Yet 56% of parents rated at least one of these aspects as worse for their child last year than in 2019-2020, especially if most of 2020-2021 was done virtually. Parents also said helping their children was made difficult because of factors that included their own stress, children's stress and uncertainty about e-learning.

School should be considered essential

"Children learn from in-person interactions and in relationships. When that is taken away with no sense of when it's going to be restored, that's extremely challenging for anyone, but especially for children," said CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

"In-person, full-time instruction needs to be understood as essential, which is why we need to work on reducing risk during this essential activity," Wen said. "No one would question that these data are reflective on reality, because this is the lived reality for so many people."

The poll also reflected a challenge some parents are facing in terms of balancing safety concerns and priorities regarding social and educational development.

Although more than half of parents want to know how many students and teachers aren't vaccinated, only 19% of parents said details on students' and teachers' vaccination status would affect their decisions regarding whether their child attends in-person school.

This seeming contradiction goes back to schools being essential, Wen said.

"If you have something that people perceive as being essential, even if one of the ideal safety metrics is not met, they will still do it -- not because it's safe, but because it's essential," Wen said.

Covid-19 vaccination of school personnel and other precautions are "extremely important," she added, "but just because we don't have them all, doesn't mean that we're not going to send our kids to in-person school."

"Parents may also believe that they can minimize that risk by having their child get a Covid vaccine," Clark said.

Despite ongoing pandemic concerns, not all the poll's findings were negative. Some 41% of parents reported their child is more enthusiastic about this school year, 16% answered less enthusiasm and 43% said the same excitement as the last year. And around half of parents feel confident they can help their child with school, resilience through difficulties or peer problems.

Fears of the unforeseen and how to cope

Spurring the worries about a possible return to virtual learning were some families' barriers to obtaining technology and/or creating a functioning, comfortable learning environment during the last school year, according to the report.

"For some children, the decreased level of interaction with teachers also required more supervision or assistance from parents throughout the school day -- which could be especially challenging for those working from home themselves," Clark said.

With Covid-19 cases surging in many parts of the US, the report said, parents should consider helping their child emotionally and logistically prepare for a sudden return to e-learning -- one method could be devising a plan based on what did and didn't work last year.

For children stressed about safety risks, parents should learn what precautions the school has in place, then discuss them together, the researchers suggested.

Families can also discuss how children might navigate moments when lots of students might be crowded together during lunch or class changes. If kids had trouble with certain subjects last year, parents can ask teachers for advice on how their child can catch up via supplementary work or a tutor's help.

Additionally, "some children and teens who may have avoided social anxieties or conflicts during virtual school may also need support transitioning back to traditional in-person school," Clark said.

For children worried about making friends, parents could try to arrange lower-risk meetings or playdates, Wen said, depending on the kids' age.

For children excited about returning to school, parents can emphasize the fun aspects children can anticipate, Wen added -- but they should also mentally prepare their children for possible pandemic regressions.

"By and large, kids understand probably better than adults about how quickly things have been changing and evolving, so setting that expectation is important," Wen said. "Talk to kids about the different possibilities of what might happen when. As in, 'If somebody tests positive, this might happen. If schools close, this is for how long and that's why it's important.'

"Even on a daily basis, going through scenarios can actually help to provide a bit more certainty in an uncertain time."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 633556

Reported Deaths: 7853
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1318061825
Ramsey55146918
Dakota48913483
Anoka44898470
Washington28699301
Stearns23372230
St. Louis18820324
Scott18316139
Wright17067156
Olmsted14358107
Sherburne1256896
Carver1116050
Rice8574113
Clay847492
Blue Earth797745
Crow Wing7179100
Kandiyohi699986
Chisago655255
Otter Tail615388
Benton602998
Goodhue509476
Mower502134
Douglas497483
Winona490552
Itasca479169
Isanti458268
McLeod452961
Morrison438762
Beltrami434165
Steele428419
Nobles420250
Polk400574
Becker398558
Lyon375754
Freeborn374137
Carlton367659
Pine350223
Nicollet344945
Mille Lacs326558
Brown322040
Le Sueur312728
Cass300233
Todd298233
Meeker276946
Waseca258023
Martin242633
Roseau217521
Wabasha21543
Dodge20683
Hubbard205941
Renville188346
Houston185716
Redwood183741
Fillmore171610
Cottonwood169924
Wadena169623
Faribault162322
Chippewa160139
Pennington159220
Sibley155310
Kanabec152729
Aitkin144837
Watonwan14119
Rock132719
Jackson127912
Pope11928
Pipestone118526
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109710
Koochiching98419
Stevens95411
Marshall92918
Clearwater92618
Lake87121
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5879
Norman5759
Kittson50522
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1820

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Pleasant conditions this weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FIRST AVENUE REOPENS AS PART OF HEART OF THE CITY PROJECT

Image

Gold Rush Days wraps up

Image

Rochester Grizzlies host main camp this weekend

Image

Rochester figure skaters perform in national showcase

Image

WEB WX Update 8/22/21

Image

"Walk Through History" teaches people history of Mantorville

Image

Getting ready to go back to school

Image

Golfers teed off today for the Limb Lab Foundation

Image

KIMT WEB WX UPDATE 8/21/21

Image

RPS revisiting role of school resource officers

Community Events