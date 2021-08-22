Clear

America's role in resettling Afghans becomes next political battle in the fallout over US withdrawal

America's role in resettling Afghans becomes next political battle in the fallout over US withdrawal

Posted: Aug 22, 2021 1:00 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2021 1:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

As the Biden administration scrambles to coordinate the evacuations of Americans and vulnerable Afghans from Afghanistan, the next political battle is already shaping up over how expansive the US role should be in helping to resettle tens of thousands of Afghans amid new ripples of anti-immigrant sentiment from the far right.

Biden's compassion and empathy for those in need has been a hallmark of his career -- and it was one of his central appeals in the 2020 campaign. But he now finds himself constrained by the looming pressures of election year politics and the corrosive, nativist rhetoric of a former President who may well challenge him in 2024 and is already looking for any opportunity to claim that his successor did not put America first -- as he did at an Alabama rally Saturday night.

Long before the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, refugee intake in the US had become a volatile political issue for the Biden administration, one complicated by the humanitarian crisis at the US-Mexico border and the opposing pressures from conservative Republicans and progressive Democrats who demanded that Biden follow through on his campaign promise to increase the US cap on refugees.

Former President Donald Trump, who rose to power often using racist rhetoric to describe immigrants, set the stage for that debate during his presidency by dramatically scaling back the number of refugees that the US was willing to accept -- ultimately slashing the cap to 15,000 for the 2021 fiscal year. He then weaponized Biden's more welcoming stance to refugees during the 2020 campaign, falsely alleging at one late September rally that Biden would turn Minnesota "into a refugee camp" and open "the flood gates to radical Islamic terrorism." Trump, still the GOP's most influential figure, dug into that language Saturday night alongside his endorsed candidate for the state's 2022 Senate race, Rep. Mo Brooks.

The images of desperation from inside Afghanistan are creating complex new fault lines in that debate as US lawmakers attempt to define the scope of American responsibility for getting vulnerable Afghans out of the country and finding them a place to go. There is an emerging divide within the Republican Party -- fueled in part by anti-immigrant rhetoric on Fox News and from Trump loyalists -- that is certain to heat up as more Afghans are loaded onto planes seeking permanent homes in the US and other nations.

In the past week, many Republican governors and senators have spoken up about America's obligation to assist in relocating Afghans -- particularly those who helped the US war effort -- including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who told a Kentucky TV station that "we need to care for them." Ernst told Iowa's KCCI 8 that she and other lawmakers are pushing to get as many at-risk Afghans out as possible "and we'd love to have them here in Iowa." Earlier this month, GOP Utah Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted about "our Afghan friends," calling on Biden to "urgently rush to defend, rescue, and give and expand asylum."

But some staunch Trump loyalists -- and the former President himself -- have spent the past week engaging in revisionist history about their own role in Afghanistan's crisis, including their relentless advocacy for drastic cuts to the overall number of refugees accepted by the United States -- a major factor in the current visa processing backlog.

Trump's former senior adviser Stephen Miller tweeted last week that the focus should be "on regional resettlement -- not mass relocation inside the United States." If the US is not careful, Miller warned, "all we could have to show for 20 years in Afghanistan is a failed terror state, a humanitarian catastrophe, and an immigration policy that has brought the threat of jihadism inside our shores."

Former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes tweeted an image of a plane full of people leaving Afghanistan with the caption: "Raise your hand if you want this plane landing in your town?"

Trump at first seemed sympathetic to at-risk Afghans on Monday, asking why the US military was leaving before civilians "and others who have been good to our country and should be allowed to seek refuge." But by Wednesday, he issued a statement critical of an image of Afghans leaving the country in US military aircraft: "This plane should have been full of Americans. America First!"

On Saturday night, Trump suggested that some desperate Afghans deserved to be helped by the US, but he did not articulate a clear position on how many should be relocated in the US. The former President went on to boast about how his administration "dramatically reduced refugee admissions and kept radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country."

He also faulted Biden for reversing his travel ban restricting entry to the United States from predominantly Muslim countries. "Biden revoked that beautiful, wonderful travel ban and has surged refugee resettlement from the most dangerous countries in the world," Trump said. "The most dangerous terrorists in the world, they come into our country now, with no problem. 'Come on in, love to have you.' This is a sick culture and our country is a disaster, and it's going to die before your very eyes if this craziness isn't stopped."

Many details remain unclear

Amid questions about whether the US will expand its Special Immigrant Visa program, Biden -- who will give remarks about the ongoing evacuation again on Sunday afternoon -- has been most focused on the immediate crisis of getting Americans citizens and Afghans who helped the US war effort out of Kabul.

In an interview with ABC News last week, Biden said he believed that the US would need to help evacuate "somewhere between 50,000 and 65,000" Afghans in total, a figure that includes the Afghan visa and refugee applicants plus their families.

Last month, the State Department announced that it was expanding access to the US refugee program for certain Afghans who did not qualify for the Special Immigrant Visa program, which was created to help Afghans and Iraqis who assisted the US war effort relocate to the US if they were being targeted because of that work.

But some aid groups have argued that the rapid fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban means that the US needs to vastly expand its efforts to help tens of thousands of additional Afghans at risk -- and the discussions about how many can be housed in the US and other countries are still very much in flux.

In a letter to Biden last week, the president of Refugees International said the US should express its willingness initially to resettle up to 200,000 Afghan refugees "as part of an international responsibility-sharing effort to rescue and resettle Afghans at risk."

When asked about the widely varying estimates of the number of Afghans who will need to be evacuated during a briefing on Friday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US government is still trying to determine the number of people who wish to be relocated and to make contact with those individuals.

"We are going to do as much as we can for as long as we can for as many people as we can," he said. But Price was reluctant to estimate how many Afghans the US government could assist before Biden's self-imposed deadline for withdrawal of August 31.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has authorized the use of Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin to provide temporary housing and support for up to 22,000 Special Immigrant Visa applicants, their families and "other at-risk individuals," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said. Fort Lee Army in Virginia had already begun hosting Afghan citizens as part of "Operation Allies Refuge."

At least 26,500 people, including Afghans and foreign nationals, have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban began its advance on Kabul, according to data analyzed by CNN Saturday. That total includes 2,500 US citizens who were among the 17,000 people the US has evacuated since August 14, according to Gen. Hank Taylor, the deputy director of the Joint Staff for Regional Operations, who briefed reporters at the Pentagon on Saturday.

But the flood of people desperate to leave the country is continuing, a point underscored by the death of seven Afghan civilians in the crushes of people near the airport in Kabul, according to a spokesperson for the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense.

At-risk Afghans have been flown to Doha, Qatar, which has hosted them while they are processed and prepare for travel to final destinations, and the first flights with evacuees from Afghanistan have arrived at Ramstein Air Base in Germany -- which is building out capacity to temporarily accommodate as many as 7,500 people by Sunday evening. The details about where they will be permanently housed have been much harder to come by.

In a statement on Friday evening, Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked twelve nations -- Bahrain, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey, the UAE, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan -- for partnering with the US to help transit Americans and others "through their territories to safety."

Blinken also said that 13 nations have "made generous offers regarding the relocation efforts for at-risk Afghans," including Albania, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, Rwanda, Ukraine and Uganda.

But there is still very little clarity about how the coordination will work among those many nations and whether public opinion in the United States could influence Biden and his willingness to accept a greater number of Afghans than originally planned.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 633556

Reported Deaths: 7853
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1318061825
Ramsey55146918
Dakota48913483
Anoka44898470
Washington28699301
Stearns23372230
St. Louis18820324
Scott18316139
Wright17067156
Olmsted14358107
Sherburne1256896
Carver1116050
Rice8574113
Clay847492
Blue Earth797745
Crow Wing7179100
Kandiyohi699986
Chisago655255
Otter Tail615388
Benton602998
Goodhue509476
Mower502134
Douglas497483
Winona490552
Itasca479169
Isanti458268
McLeod452961
Morrison438762
Beltrami434165
Steele428419
Nobles420250
Polk400574
Becker398558
Lyon375754
Freeborn374137
Carlton367659
Pine350223
Nicollet344945
Mille Lacs326558
Brown322040
Le Sueur312728
Cass300233
Todd298233
Meeker276946
Waseca258023
Martin242633
Roseau217521
Wabasha21543
Dodge20683
Hubbard205941
Renville188346
Houston185716
Redwood183741
Fillmore171610
Cottonwood169924
Wadena169623
Faribault162322
Chippewa160139
Pennington159220
Sibley155310
Kanabec152729
Aitkin144837
Watonwan14119
Rock132719
Jackson127912
Pope11928
Pipestone118526
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109710
Koochiching98419
Stevens95411
Marshall92918
Clearwater92618
Lake87121
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5879
Norman5759
Kittson50522
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1820

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Pleasant conditions this weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

kimt--Sat_Aug_21_21_58 - selection

Image

kimt--Sat_Aug_21_17_58 - selection

Image

Golfers teed off today for the Limb Lab Foundation

Image

KIMT WEB WX UPDATE 8/21/21

Image

RPS revisiting role of school resource officers

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (8/20/21)

Image

RPS revisits school resource officers

Image

Blues Traveler takes the stage in Rochester after tour bus crash

Image

Diversity Council gets $1M grant to spread vaccine awareness

Image

Senator Ernst in North Iowa

Community Events