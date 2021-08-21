Clear

What's causing the crisis on the Belarus-Lithuania border?

What's causing the crisis on the Belarus-Lithuania border?

Posted: Aug 21, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Linas Kojala

In recent years, Europe's migration troubles have entailed people arriving from the south and east, fleeing conflict and economic deprivation over land routes and in boats often unfit for Mediterranean waters.

But its newest "crisis" is being felt on a different front: European Union member state Lithuania, where in late July the government said more than 2,400 people had crossed illegally in the two months prior.

Their transit point, before they enter the EU: Belarus.

This latest migration spike has apparently been abetted by the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko -- an authoritarian known as Europe's last dictator who is in the midst of a crackdown on dissidents in his own country after a disputed election last August. As the West issues sanctions and criticism in response to Belarus's authoritarian crackdown and widespread arrests, it seems Lukashenko is seeking to undermine Europe by using migration as a political weapon.

This is a hard lesson for other democracies that might face the same struggle in the future.

Lithuania's population of less than 3 million is roughly the same size as the US state of Kansas. It is among the smaller member states of the EU, yet it is one of the hotspots of Europe. The reason -- Lithuania's neighbor, Belarus, and its pariah regime.

Lithuania is among those pushing for broader EU economic sanctions against Belarus for alleged human rights violations. It would appear that Lukashenko is registering his displeasure -- and seeking to undermine the sanctions push -- through migration. The number of illegal crossings from Belarus to Lithuania during the first seven-and-a-half months of 2021 is around 55 times higher than throughout 2020.

Iraqis, Congolese, Cameroonians and others stream into the EU, seeing Lithuania as a new gateway to Western countries. The German publication Der Spiegel reported this month that many travel to Belarus with tourist visas, while a Belarusian state-owned company may have played a part in encouraging further travel to the EU. (The company denied that it does so.) In some cases, migrants detained in Lithuania even report being "pushed" forcefully to cross the border to Lithuania by Belarusians.

It is no coincidence. Lukashenko himself publicly threatened in May to flood the EU with "migrants and drugs." Now, Belarus seems at best to be tolerating illegal crossings of Lithuania's border -- or at worst, actively encouraging them to do so. That is the consensus of the 27 EU member states that call the actions of Belarus "a direct attack aimed at destabilizing and pressurising the EU." (Lukashenko has denied the accusation, saying there is no evidence Belarus encourages illegal migration, Belarusian state media reported.) Belarusian officials told CNN and other outlets that migrants came to Belarus as tourists, border guards were busy preventing criminal activity, and accused Lithuania of illegally bringing asylum seekers to the border and pushing them out of EU territory.

The situation on the ground remains tense, however, as the Lithuanian government says Belarusian border guards have been caught taking down barbed wire and trying to disguise the footprints of illegal crossers. Reports from Lithuanian state media have highlighted the problem.

In response, Lithuania recently began turning back some migrants illegally attempting to enter the country -- and for others already in Lithuania, offering cash incentives to leave, Lithuanian state media reported. While many still try, the number of people who successfully crossed the border decreased sharply in recent days. It is no surprise the alternative routes to the EU via Latvia and Poland now gain more traction.

For Lukashenko, the ultimate goal seems to be punishing and attempting to coerce the EU. In response, the EU commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson says Lukashenko is "using human beings in an act of aggression."

The EU sent 100 European border officers to Lithuania to help cope with the influx. Furthermore, at least 12 EU countries delivered tents, beds and generators. Yet, Lithuania could still be overwhelmed. The uncontrolled stream of people poses a political, legal and logistical challenge. It is unclear how many more people might try to cross the border in the coming months. Furthermore, the crossings have preceded the Belarusian-Russian quadrennial "Zapad" (or Western) military exercise in the neighborhood that puts NATO on its toes.

So what are the lessons from the crisis?

First, Lithuania should have been better prepared, as should any democracy neighboring an authoritarian regime. After all, Lukashenko has been in power since 1994 and has never sought to accommodate Western values. Moreover, his ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, is known for employing various tools of hybrid aggression, including migration.

Unfortunately, out of almost 420 miles of Lithuanian border with Belarus, video surveillance cameras were used to monitor only 38 percent of its length prior to the crisis. A barrier is now being built to cover the entire length of the border.

Second, this is not a threat only to Lithuania -- it is a threat to the whole EU. Any person inside the EU's Schengen Area can travel with relative freedom, and the final target country for migrants is often Germany. However, while the crisis of 2015-2016 posed serious challenges for the project of a united Europe, the EU still has not enacted comprehensive reform to its immigration policies.

Hence, the issue on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border is a microcosm of a trouble that could again threaten other parts of Europe and cause tensions within the bloc.

The return of the Taliban in Afghanistan and other geopolitical shifts around the world point to more migration into Europe, not less. The UN Office on Humanitarian Affairs estimated that 500,000 people would be displaced by conflict this year, and 18.5 million could need humanitarian assistance, with drought and the departure of international troops contributing to that figure. Climate change and severe weather threaten to prompt more migration in the years and decades to come.

For many of those seeking a way out of dangerous and deprived circumstances, Europe is the preferred destination.

We can only assume that authoritarian regimes are following each other's attempts to undermine democracies. If weaponized migration proves to be effective, it will certainly be attempted again. Such efforts might significantly undermine the security landscape of NATO's Eastern frontier.

While weaponized migration looms larger for Europe, the United States should pay attention for its own reasons. It needs Europe to remain stable if America is to redirect its strategic attention to the Indo-Pacific, rather than toward putting out geopolitical fires elsewhere.

The more migration is weaponized by authoritarian countries like Belarus, the bigger the headaches for the democracies they seek to undermine. When it comes to Lukashenko, the EU must find a way to respond -- and soon.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 633556

Reported Deaths: 7853
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1318061825
Ramsey55146918
Dakota48913483
Anoka44898470
Washington28699301
Stearns23372230
St. Louis18820324
Scott18316139
Wright17067156
Olmsted14358107
Sherburne1256896
Carver1116050
Rice8574113
Clay847492
Blue Earth797745
Crow Wing7179100
Kandiyohi699986
Chisago655255
Otter Tail615388
Benton602998
Goodhue509476
Mower502134
Douglas497483
Winona490552
Itasca479169
Isanti458268
McLeod452961
Morrison438762
Beltrami434165
Steele428419
Nobles420250
Polk400574
Becker398558
Lyon375754
Freeborn374137
Carlton367659
Pine350223
Nicollet344945
Mille Lacs326558
Brown322040
Le Sueur312728
Cass300233
Todd298233
Meeker276946
Waseca258023
Martin242633
Roseau217521
Wabasha21543
Dodge20683
Hubbard205941
Renville188346
Houston185716
Redwood183741
Fillmore171610
Cottonwood169924
Wadena169623
Faribault162322
Chippewa160139
Pennington159220
Sibley155310
Kanabec152729
Aitkin144837
Watonwan14119
Rock132719
Jackson127912
Pope11928
Pipestone118526
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109710
Koochiching98419
Stevens95411
Marshall92918
Clearwater92618
Lake87121
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5879
Norman5759
Kittson50522
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1820

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Pleasant conditions this weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPS revisiting role of school resource officers

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (8/20/21)

Image

RPS revisits school resource officers

Image

Blues Traveler takes the stage in Rochester after tour bus crash

Image

Diversity Council gets $1M grant to spread vaccine awareness

Image

Senator Ernst in North Iowa

${item.thumbnail.title}

Community reacts to rescinded masking order in Rochester

Image

Community Reacts to Mask Ruling

Image

Beam signing held at new RPS middle school site

Image

Drive sober campaign begins in MN

Community Events