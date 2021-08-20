Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Special Weather Statement View Alerts

It's the first day of San Francisco's vaccine mandate. But some businesses had a requirement weeks ago

It's the first day of San Francisco's vaccine mandate. But some businesses had a requirement weeks ago

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 8:11 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 8:11 PM
Posted By: By Dan Simon and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Vesuvio Cafe in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood has been asking customers to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination for the last month.

"For the most part, people have literally gone out of their way to thank us for enacting the policy," bartender Zak Pavitt told CNN.

Businesses across the city had to adopt the same practice on Friday, when a new health order announced earlier this month went into effect.

The order, announced by Mayor London Breed, requires some high-contact indoor businesses to see proof of vaccination from the customers and employees who go inside. The city said in a news release that everyone 12 years old and older will need to show vaccine proof and will be required to continue wearing a mask, even if they are vaccinated.

"Many San Francisco businesses are already leading the way by requiring proof of vaccination for their customers because they care about the health of their employees, their customers, and this City," the mayor said in an August 12 statement.

"This order builds on their leadership and will help us weather the challenges ahead and keep our businesses open. Vaccines are our way out of the pandemic, and our way back to a life where we can be together safely."

Vesuvio Cafe customer Nikki Logan Curry, who is visiting the Northern California city from Florida, said it was the first time she was asked to show a vaccine card at a business.

"I think a lot of people are going to have a stink about it, but I think a lot of people are going to be really happy that they were in a environment with like-minded people who feel like they're making all the precautions they can do to stay safe," Curry said. "We all just need to stick tighter. There's no other way. We're not getting out of it any other way."

San Francisco's mandate comes as both vaccinations and requirements to show proof of vaccination are hotly debated across the country -- and while cases of the virus surge and hospitalization numbers climb, mostly among unvaccinated Americans.

In New York City, where a similar vaccination proof requirement went into effect this week, a group of restaurant owners and small businesses is suing the city and mayor in hopes of blocking the rule. They say the rule prevents people who choose not to be vaccinated from doing their jobs, and that it infringes on their religious freedom.

Back in San Francisco, some say that with the rise in Covid-19 infections and breakthrough cases, asking for proof of vaccination was a no-brainer.

Ben Bleiman, the founder of the San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance, representing more than 300 bars, says checking vaccine cards is no different from checking IDs, which establishments are already accustomed to doing.

Bleiman said businesses in the alliance began asking for vaccine proof about two weeks ago, after noticing an "alarming number of breakthrough infections" among staff in the bar industry.

"None of them went to the hospital... but a lot of them have young children, some of them have elderly parents, people they take care of with them, you know, compromised issues and so we got really scared," Bleiman said. "We got together and said we need to do (something) about this."

The policy to ask for vaccine proof came up because many owners felt responsible for keeping their staff safe and were frustrated with people who were choosing not to get vaccinated.

"So we've been doing it for about two weeks now," Bleiman said. "We made it the official policy of the alliance."

Roughly 86% of eligible San Francisco residents have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to data from the city. About 79% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 631858

Reported Deaths: 7843
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1314711821
Ramsey55016917
Dakota48837483
Anoka44782470
Washington28622301
Stearns23321229
St. Louis18785323
Scott18267139
Wright17029156
Olmsted14252107
Sherburne1254096
Carver1113749
Rice8559113
Clay845392
Blue Earth794945
Crow Wing7138100
Kandiyohi698186
Chisago653755
Otter Tail612988
Benton601598
Goodhue506676
Mower499234
Douglas496282
Winona489152
Itasca478769
Isanti456968
McLeod451561
Morrison438062
Beltrami431965
Steele425319
Nobles419250
Polk399674
Becker397458
Lyon375354
Freeborn372237
Carlton366559
Pine349223
Nicollet343045
Mille Lacs325258
Brown320640
Le Sueur312128
Cass298433
Todd297533
Meeker276145
Waseca256823
Martin242633
Roseau216421
Wabasha21443
Hubbard205741
Dodge20513
Renville188146
Houston185016
Redwood183441
Fillmore170610
Cottonwood169824
Wadena169323
Faribault162122
Chippewa159539
Pennington158720
Sibley154610
Kanabec152629
Aitkin144337
Watonwan14059
Rock132619
Jackson127312
Pope11888
Pipestone118126
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109410
Koochiching98219
Stevens95311
Marshall92618
Clearwater92418
Lake87121
Wilkin85614
Lac qui Parle77722
Big Stone6194
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5849
Norman5729
Unassigned52093
Kittson50222
Red Lake4087
Traverse3945
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1810

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Another warm day before storms arrive tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blues Traveler takes the stage in Rochester after tour bus crash

Image

Diversity Council gets $1M grant to spread vaccine awareness

Image

Senator Ernst in North Iowa

${item.thumbnail.title}

Community reacts to rescinded masking order in Rochester

Image

Community Reacts to Mask Ruling

Image

Beam signing held at new RPS middle school site

Image

Drive sober campaign begins in MN

Image

New USS Iowa under construction

Image

Community reacts to rescinded mask mandate

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/20/21)

Community Events