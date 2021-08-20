Clear

Trump's conduct needs a federal investigation

Trump's conduct needs a federal investigation

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Donald Ayer and Norman Eisen

As alarming testimony and facts have continued to emerge about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election that he lost, a lively debate has unfolded. Experts are battling over whether and how the former president can and should be held to account.

We believe that the full scope of Trump's conduct must be investigated by federal authorities, for the same reasons and in the same way they usually investigate credible evidence of major wrongdoing. But we recognize that much is not yet known, and that charging decisions are premature.

Attorney General Merrick Garland's lifetime of dedication to the even-handed, apolitical administration of justice, combined with his performance of the job to date, make clear that he is well suited to oversee the process and make the ultimate decisions.

On one side of the debate, legal scholars and former prosecutors have called for a federal criminal investigation on the grounds that it is essential to defend the integrity of our system of government. They point in part to evidence from eyewitnesses and documents alike that Trump repeatedly tried to overturn the election based on outright lies.

We take exception to those who say there is "little reason" to open an investigation. Trump's statements like "I just want to find 11,780 votes" (made to the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger) and "just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me" (made to Trump's own acting attorney general) suggest Trump knew that he had lost and was openly procuring fraud.

There was no reasonable basis for him or anyone to genuinely believe he had won. Any notion that Trump was articulating an honest but misguided belief is belied by his long record of lies. And claims that the criminal statutes for election fraud and related offenses don't fit here are wrong. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes public officials for asking election officials to do things like "adding ballots to increase the vote totals for certain candidates," which is what Trump allegedly asked for here.

All of that and much more justify a federal investigation. But we also recognize the challenges that choosing to prosecute Trump would represent. Even if we disagree with those who say those concerns should preclude an investigation, the difficulties must still be addressed.

For instance, commentators have noted that prosecution of the former president -- especially if for things he did while president -- may lead many to allege political motives. That would make more difficult the restoration of trust in evenhanded justice that is so essential after former Attorney General William Barr's gross political misuse of the department. The idea of a prevailing presidential candidate's Justice Department prosecuting his predecessor for things done while serving as president sounds like the stuff of dictatorships -- in the abstract.

Both President Joe Biden and Garland are sensitive to this as well. But facts matter. And a president working to destroy our system of democratic electoral government is arguably a concern on a level by itself. The stronger and more compelling the direct and admissible evidence becomes that Trump did exactly that, the clearer it becomes that it must take precedence.

That is why a thorough investigation is needed, one that does not prejudge the outcome and so is as credible as possible, even to partisans.

Then there is the practical argument that a criminal case against Trump for his post-election conduct will, if brought, be very tough, turning as it does on the jury's assessment of Trump's state of mind. No doubt that is true, and the last four years make clear that he is, if nothing else, a very accomplished liar.

But the ability to prove a case against a chronically dishonest defendant is truly a prosecutor's question, and one that arises regularly in complex cases where particular actions only become criminal when done with a certain state of mind. While it is not possible to read anyone's mind, powerful inferences about intent or purpose are often possible from surrounding circumstances. Prosecutors (and juries) make such inferences all the time.

Should we conclude from the seriousness of such challenges that no investigation is ongoing? Absolutely not. There are powerful reasons for not disclosing any ongoing investigation. Indeed, that is how the system is supposed to work.

The basic idea is that the government, in fairness to all concerned, should investigate wrongdoing as quietly as reasonably possible, and inform the public when it is ready to take public action -- either in the form of charges being filed or the termination of an investigation with no charges in an instance where the existence of the investigation has unavoidably come to light.

More specifically, departmental policy expressly rules out publicly acknowledging or discussing an investigation while it is underway. This basic principle has been flagrantly ignored in recent years by FBI Director James Comey discussing Hillary Clinton's emails days before the 2016 election, and then Barr's far more overtly political handling of information supposedly derived from the Durham investigation into purported misconduct investigating Russian interference.

Thus, we can be thankful that Garland is not acting like his predecessor, but instead scrupulously following the spirit and letter of longstanding policy by simply remaining silent on what, if anything, is to be done about Trump. That is how it should be.

Of course, we don't know whether the Justice Department will ever bring criminal charges against Trump. We do know that the attorney general is acting forcefully to address some major electoral and national security concerns, as well as to hold some Trump associates accountable. These include the hundreds of prosecutions of those involved in the January 6 insurrection, and major initiatives to protect voting rights, counter domestic terrorism and address critical cybersecurity concerns.

The department has also done the right thing in the parallel civil litigation arising from the January 6 insurrection, for example, rejecting the absurd claim by Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks that he should be indemnified by the government for claims he urged an attack on the government.

Other encouraging signs include the indictment of Thomas Barrack, chairman of Trump's inaugural committee, on charges including failing to register as an agent of a foreign government, and the investigation of Rudy Giuliani in connection with his Trump-related activities in the Ukraine. And we know that the Justice Department is generally allowing critical evidence concerning Trump's efforts to steal the election to come forward and be developed.

The decision on whether to prosecute Trump federally is in good hands with the attorney general and his professional staff. Their rigorous review process, along with Garland's long record of making sober judgments under the law, separate from politics and parochial concerns, can be trusted to redeem the national interest and secure public trust.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 631858

Reported Deaths: 7843
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1314711821
Ramsey55016917
Dakota48837483
Anoka44782470
Washington28622301
Stearns23321229
St. Louis18785323
Scott18267139
Wright17029156
Olmsted14252107
Sherburne1254096
Carver1113749
Rice8559113
Clay845392
Blue Earth794945
Crow Wing7138100
Kandiyohi698186
Chisago653755
Otter Tail612988
Benton601598
Goodhue506676
Mower499234
Douglas496282
Winona489152
Itasca478769
Isanti456968
McLeod451561
Morrison438062
Beltrami431965
Steele425319
Nobles419250
Polk399674
Becker397458
Lyon375354
Freeborn372237
Carlton366559
Pine349223
Nicollet343045
Mille Lacs325258
Brown320640
Le Sueur312128
Cass298433
Todd297533
Meeker276145
Waseca256823
Martin242633
Roseau216421
Wabasha21443
Hubbard205741
Dodge20513
Renville188146
Houston185016
Redwood183441
Fillmore170610
Cottonwood169824
Wadena169323
Faribault162122
Chippewa159539
Pennington158720
Sibley154610
Kanabec152629
Aitkin144337
Watonwan14059
Rock132619
Jackson127312
Pope11888
Pipestone118126
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109410
Koochiching98219
Stevens95311
Marshall92618
Clearwater92418
Lake87121
Wilkin85614
Lac qui Parle77722
Big Stone6194
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5849
Norman5729
Unassigned52093
Kittson50222
Red Lake4087
Traverse3945
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1810

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Another warm day before storms arrive tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Non-Profit of the Month: Neuro Hospitality House.

Image

Exploring Minnesota: Niagara Cave in Fillmore Co.

Image

8/20/21 Weather Web Forecast

Image

Back to school sleep schedule

Image

New Bureau of Criminal Apprehension app

Image

Minnesota GOP Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan resigns

Image

Thursdays on Main wraps up

Image

Jennifer Carnahan steps down as MN GOP chair

Image

City council strikes down mask mandate

Image

Police respond to the Villages at Essex Park

Community Events