Clear

Black former Kraft Heinz employees say coworkers threatened to kill them if they didn't quit

Black former Kraft Heinz employees say coworkers threatened to kill them if they didn't quit

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Chauncey Alcorn, CNN Business

A trio of Black former Kraft Heinz factory workers are suing the company for $30 million over what they claim was routine racist harassment from former co-workers and supervisors.

The plaintiffs claim their former coworkers left notes in their lockers calling them the N-word and once threatened to kill them if they didn't quit their jobs.

Attorneys working for former Kraft Heinz employees Alex Horn, Lance Aytman, and Keith Hooker filed their lawsuit in the US Eastern District Court of California on Thursday.

The complaint alleges the three men were subjected to "a pattern of harassing and discriminatory behavior based upon their race" over the course of several years along with other Black employees who worked with them at a dairy facility run by Kraft Heinz Foods. The factory is based in Tulare, California, a predominantly Hispanic and White community located 52 miles southeast of Fresno.

The plaintiffs say their coworkers drew swastikas on the lockers of multiple black employees and sent a note that said, "no n*****s as coordinators" during one purported incident. Additional notes said "quit or die n****r" during another incident, according to the complaint, which includes photographs of the alleged notes.

The lawsuit said the alleged death threats compelled Hooker to quit his job in May 2018 after serving 22 years at the company. Horn and Aytman began working at the plant in 2011. Both were fired in 2019 for "pretextual grounds," the complaint stated.

"The Tulare Plant was rife with anti-Black slurs, innuendos, threats, and discrimination," the lawsuit said. "The anti-Black abuse came from peers and supervisors, who controlled whether plaintiffs would receive promotions, transfers, and raises. Not surprisingly, the supervisors passed over plaintiffs in favor of non-Black employees."

The plaintiffs allege that they were told by managers "to keep their heads down or else they could join the unemployment line." The suit also accuses the company's corporate offices of avoiding any investigation of what plaintiffs called, the Tulare plant's rampant racism.

A Kraft Heinz spokesperson said the allegations at the Tulare plant are several years old and were investigated as soon as the company was made aware of them. The company declined to disclose the results of the investigation, citing an ongoing legal matter.

"We undertook an extensive investigation, including cooperating with law enforcement, to ensure that any behavior that violated our policies, if uncovered, was put to an end," the company said in an emailed statement. "Whenever a serious allegation such as this is made, we take immediate and swift action, including conducting a thorough investigation and implementing corrective actions if behaviors contradictory to our values are found."

The lawsuit said the alleged threat of anti-Black harassment and violence took a "substantial psychological toll" on all three men.

Horn was diagnosed with PTSD and depression that led to him and his spouse getting divorced, according to the complaint. He still suffers from "anxiety attacks, nightmares, insomnia" and "crying episodes," the complaint stated.

Aytman was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, which he alleges in the suit, was caused by "the hostile work environment," in 2016, according to the complaint. As a result, he requested to be placed on short-term disability leave in 2018 and receive workers' compensation, which he says was denied. But he ultimately was placed on unpaid leave before getting fired, the lawsuit stated.

The complaint says Hooker has been unable to find steady work since quitting his job at Kraft Heinz and has observed "changes in his mood and relationships" since he started working there.

Kraft Heinz declined to comment about the specific allegations made in the complaint or why the men were allegedly fired.

"Kraft Heinz prides itself on creating diverse and inclusive workplaces, and we have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination or harassment of any kind," the company said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 631858

Reported Deaths: 7843
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1314711821
Ramsey55016917
Dakota48837483
Anoka44782470
Washington28622301
Stearns23321229
St. Louis18785323
Scott18267139
Wright17029156
Olmsted14252107
Sherburne1254096
Carver1113749
Rice8559113
Clay845392
Blue Earth794945
Crow Wing7138100
Kandiyohi698186
Chisago653755
Otter Tail612988
Benton601598
Goodhue506676
Mower499234
Douglas496282
Winona489152
Itasca478769
Isanti456968
McLeod451561
Morrison438062
Beltrami431965
Steele425319
Nobles419250
Polk399674
Becker397458
Lyon375354
Freeborn372237
Carlton366559
Pine349223
Nicollet343045
Mille Lacs325258
Brown320640
Le Sueur312128
Cass298433
Todd297533
Meeker276145
Waseca256823
Martin242633
Roseau216421
Wabasha21443
Hubbard205741
Dodge20513
Renville188146
Houston185016
Redwood183441
Fillmore170610
Cottonwood169824
Wadena169323
Faribault162122
Chippewa159539
Pennington158720
Sibley154610
Kanabec152629
Aitkin144337
Watonwan14059
Rock132619
Jackson127312
Pope11888
Pipestone118126
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109410
Koochiching98219
Stevens95311
Marshall92618
Clearwater92418
Lake87121
Wilkin85614
Lac qui Parle77722
Big Stone6194
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5849
Norman5729
Unassigned52093
Kittson50222
Red Lake4087
Traverse3945
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1810

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Another warm day before storms arrive tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Non-Profit of the Month: Neuro Hospitality House.

Image

Exploring Minnesota: Niagara Cave in Fillmore Co.

Image

8/20/21 Weather Web Forecast

Image

Back to school sleep schedule

Image

New Bureau of Criminal Apprehension app

Image

Minnesota GOP Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan resigns

Image

Thursdays on Main wraps up

Image

Jennifer Carnahan steps down as MN GOP chair

Image

City council strikes down mask mandate

Image

Police respond to the Villages at Essex Park

Community Events