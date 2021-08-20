Clear

The media spotlight in Afghanistan is about to dim as journalists evacuate

The media spotlight in Afghanistan is about to dim as journalists evacuate

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Western news organizations are starting to head out of Afghanistan. Spokespeople for The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, CBS News, and NBC News all told me on Thursday evening that their reporters have exited the country as the security situation intensifies with the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

The Journal said it no longer has "reporters on the ground in Afghanistan" but remains "committed" to its coverage. The Post said it is relying on "stringers on the ground" and has journalists assisting in nearby countries with "wide past experience in Afghanistan." CBS said its correspondent, Roxana Saberi, had flown out to Doha where she continues to cover the situation. And NBC said Richard Engel and the rest of the network's team are now out of the country.

News outlets are making real-time decisions, weighing a variety of factors as they decide whether to keep their personnel in the country or pull them out. Some outlets, such as The Los Angeles Times, are still there. Others are keeping their movements very close to the vest for security reasons. The New York Times, for instance, told me that the paper continues to "cover Afghanistan with reporters and photographers in country and abroad," but would not clarify on whether that means it still has correspondents on the ground or is relying on freelancers.

What happens when everyone leaves?

The journalists in Afghanistan have been providing valuable reporting that has repeatedly poked holes in how the Biden Administration has portrayed the situation on the ground in Kabul. They've pointed out everything from the bureaucratic mess Afghans have had to navigate to apply for a visa to the logistical difficulties of simply getting to the airport. But what happens as these reporters leave? It's hard to say that the bright light the press has been shining on the mess won't, like a flashlight slowly being drained of its battery, become dimmer and dimmer.

The Biden team's 'cold political calculation'

The New York Times' Peter Baker tweeted Thursday that the Biden team's "cold political calculation is that Americans won't care what happens in Afghanistan as long as Americans are safe." Baker pointed out that on Thursday there were "no front-page stories on Afghanistan in cities like Boston, Austin, Chicago, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Fresno or Miami." And to Baker's point, TV ratings also tell a similar story. Channels like CNN and MSNBC simply aren't seeing a tremendous boost in viewers.

As Brian Stelter wrote, "White House aides and Biden allies say this week's news coverage is overheated and out of step with the American public's views of the matter. Biden critics say the coverage is appropriately channeling moral outrage."

'I appear calm, but that doesn't mean I am calm'

Make sure you don't miss Kate Storey's piece in Esquire that takes you "inside Clarissa Ward's 19-hour days reporting from Kabul." Ward told Storey that during tense moments with the Taliban, "I appear calm, but that doesn't mean I am calm. I don't panic because you can't panic in those situations. If you are someone who panics, then you probably should be doing a different job, because it will get you into more trouble. But it doesn't mean I'm calm on the inside. That's just the way I deal with fear: I get quiet and very focused."

LA Times photographer attacked

The Los Angeles Times said that photographer Marcus Yam was trying to photograph a Taliban flag-raising at a traffic circle in central Kabul "when a Taliban fighter emerged out of nowhere and punched him on the side of the head. The fighter continued to beat Yam and another photographer working for a major U.S. newspaper and then to demand they erase the images they had shot. Yam said at one point he was on his knees urging the armed fighter not to hurt him." Eventually an "English-speaking militant" intervened, "aware that attacking Western media was not in keeping with the image that the Taliban leadership is trying to project. He offered the photographers an energy drink and released them."

Afghan journalists also face assault

"Beaten, homes raided, turned away from work for being a woman: the complaints made by some Afghan journalists in recent days are sowing doubt about assurances made by their new Taliban rulers that independent media would be allowed," Reuters reported Thursday. In one instance, Radio Television Afghanistan reporter Sahar Nasari said the Taliban confiscated his camera and physically attacked his colleague who was trying to gather footage for a story on Thursday.

>> From the Reuters piece: "A Taliban spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on accusations that it has harassed journalists, and in particular women in the profession."

For the record

-- "A free press was trying to take root in Afghanistan. Now journalists are bracing for Taliban rule," Elahe Izadi and Sarah Ellison report... (WaPo)

-- Rebecca Davis writes that Afghan female directors "fear the end of filmmaking" under the Taliban... (Variety)

-- A must-read story from Michael Grynbaum, Tiffany Hsu, and Katie Robertson on how news orgs "got Afghan colleagues out of Kabul." The Trio write that it was "an exfiltration that came after a global rescue effort stretching from American newsrooms to the halls of the Pentagon to the emir's palace in Doha, Qatar..." (NYT)

-- Photographer Kiana Hayeri says she has an "enormous amount of guilt" for having left Afghanistan behind: "I have a passport that means I can get out and these people cannot. That is the guilt..." (NatGeo)

-- Azmat Khan argues, "Western journalism and American journalism especially has had a problem in which people too often are very exploitative of locals they hire..." (The Intercept)

-- Thursday marks "seven years since James W. Foley was killed by ISIS in Syria." The James Foley Foundation tweets that it remains "dedicated to advocating for #journalistsafety worldwide..." (Twitter)

-- As Justin Baragona observes, Sean Hannity is "now outright calling for Biden to resign or be removed..." (Twitter)

-- Meanwhile: A new AP/NORC poll showed that 62 percent of American adults believe the war in Afghanistan was not worth fighting... (AP)

-- Chris Cillizza notes that Biden "isn't talking" much to the media... (CNN)

-- Two photographs of Biden "neatly illustrated the White House's fight to contain the fallout of the biggest crisis of his presidency," CNN's WH team writes... (CNN)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 631858

Reported Deaths: 7843
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1314711821
Ramsey55016917
Dakota48837483
Anoka44782470
Washington28622301
Stearns23321229
St. Louis18785323
Scott18267139
Wright17029156
Olmsted14252107
Sherburne1254096
Carver1113749
Rice8559113
Clay845392
Blue Earth794945
Crow Wing7138100
Kandiyohi698186
Chisago653755
Otter Tail612988
Benton601598
Goodhue506676
Mower499234
Douglas496282
Winona489152
Itasca478769
Isanti456968
McLeod451561
Morrison438062
Beltrami431965
Steele425319
Nobles419250
Polk399674
Becker397458
Lyon375354
Freeborn372237
Carlton366559
Pine349223
Nicollet343045
Mille Lacs325258
Brown320640
Le Sueur312128
Cass298433
Todd297533
Meeker276145
Waseca256823
Martin242633
Roseau216421
Wabasha21443
Hubbard205741
Dodge20513
Renville188146
Houston185016
Redwood183441
Fillmore170610
Cottonwood169824
Wadena169323
Faribault162122
Chippewa159539
Pennington158720
Sibley154610
Kanabec152629
Aitkin144337
Watonwan14059
Rock132619
Jackson127312
Pope11888
Pipestone118126
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109410
Koochiching98219
Stevens95311
Marshall92618
Clearwater92418
Lake87121
Wilkin85614
Lac qui Parle77722
Big Stone6194
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5849
Norman5729
Unassigned52093
Kittson50222
Red Lake4087
Traverse3945
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1810

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Another warm day before storms arrive tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Non-Profit of the Month: Neuro Hospitality House.

Image

Exploring Minnesota: Niagara Cave in Fillmore Co.

Image

8/20/21 Weather Web Forecast

Image

Back to school sleep schedule

Image

New Bureau of Criminal Apprehension app

Image

Minnesota GOP Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan resigns

Image

Thursdays on Main wraps up

Image

Jennifer Carnahan steps down as MN GOP chair

Image

City council strikes down mask mandate

Image

Police respond to the Villages at Essex Park

Community Events