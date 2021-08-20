Clear

Georgia's governor signs order letting businesses ignore local Covid-19 rules

Georgia's governor signs order letting businesses ignore local Covid-19 rules

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Devon M. Sayers, Rebekah Riess and Jason Hanna, CNN

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday allowing businesses to disregard local rules regarding Covid-19 -- a move decried by Democrats, as coronavirus cases in the state rise.

It was not immediately clear what impact the order would have on current local ordinances, such as mask mandates in Savannah, which apply to city buildings but not to businesses, and Atlanta, where the mayor's order says violations won't be enforced against businesses.

Kemp said Thursday his executive order "will ensure that business cannot be forced to follow local government ordinances regarding Covid-19."

"Local governments will not be allowed to force businesses to be the city's mask police, the vaccine police or any other burdensome restriction that will only lead to employees being let go, revenue tanking and businesses closing their doors," the governor said.

"I have been clear and consistent -- we would protect lives and livelihoods," Kemp said about his approach to the pandemic.

Kemp, a Republican, added that businesses can still choose to follow local Covid-19 ordinances, but are not required to do so.

The order tells businesses to implement measures that "mitigate the exposure and spread of Covid-19 among its workforce and patrons." The order says that "may include" any measure proven effective to control the spread, but it does not require a particular step.

Georgia has no state mask mandate.

One reason why Kemp might have issued the order is to preemptively keep cities and counties from requiring masks in businesses and punishing establishments for violations, said Page Pate, an attorney practicing constitutional law in Georgia.

The governor generally doesn't have clear authority to give an executive order that is inconsistent with a local ordinance, even in a public health crisis, without a statutory or constitutional basis -- so it's better for the governor if he acts first, Pate said.

"I think he's got a stronger legal argument if he takes the first step," Pate said. "So if a county or municipality tries to do something different, the governor can say, 'I already did something here ... you can't do something that's inconsistent with me.'"

Still, Pate said he thinks this is mostly a move to impress Kemp's political base, because, Pate said, he is not sure a court would uphold the order.

Kemp argues he has authority to give the order because he's addressing a public health crisis -- but a court could decide his order is not directed to protect public health, Pate said.

Democrats criticize move

Georgia's Democratic Party issued a statement criticizing Kemp's order, saying he "is forbidding local governments from protecting their own communities."

"As public health officials, parents, and Georgians at large beg Kemp to take action to combat the current Covid-19 surge in our state, the only action he is apparently willing to take is one that will help Covid-19 spread in Georgia and undermine local efforts to control the virus," party spokesperson Rebecca Galanti said Thursday.

The mayors of Atlanta, Savannah, Augusta-Richmond County, and Athens-Clarke County sent a letter to Kemp Friday, criticizing his new executive order which allows businesses to disregard local Covid-19 ordinances and calling on the governor to "set the expectation that masks will be worn at state institutions under his purview."

"Asking others to mask is no different than asking motorists to stop at a red light or asking residents keep a dog on a leash at the park. It is the neighborly approach that we were all raised to follow," the mayors wrote.

Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, a Democrat, called Kemp's order "disappointing, but not surprising," and said Kemp was proactively preempting "local governments like Savannah from protecting themselves by following the science."

Savannah's indoor mask mandate, which covers city government facilities, city schools and early childhood centers, remains intact, the mayor said.

As for Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms "has followed the science and data from the onset of this pandemic," a statement from her office Friday reads.

"Masks save lives and it is absurd we must continuously defend such a simple, straightforward fact," the statement reads.

Cases and hospitalizations are rising in Georgia

As has happened in the country at large, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have soared in Georgia since the early summer as the highly contagious Delta variant became dominant.

Georgia has averaged more than 7,400 new Covid-19 cases a day over the past week -- more than 25 times what the figure was nearly seven weeks ago, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Cases have jumped since July 5, when the state saw its lowest average of 2021 (292 per day). The incline threatens to rival Georgia's highest-ever case average, which was 9,778 daily on January 13, according to Johns Hopkins.

More than 5,500 Covid-19 patients were in Georgia hospitals according to data released Friday -- threatening to surpass the highest number recorded in the last 12 months (6,181 in mid-January), according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

That number was as low as 583 on July 6, according to HHS.

As for vaccinations: 40% of Georgia's population was fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Georgia's Department of Health had the fully vaccinated figure slightly higher Thursday, at 42%.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 631858

Reported Deaths: 7843
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1314711821
Ramsey55016917
Dakota48837483
Anoka44782470
Washington28622301
Stearns23321229
St. Louis18785323
Scott18267139
Wright17029156
Olmsted14252107
Sherburne1254096
Carver1113749
Rice8559113
Clay845392
Blue Earth794945
Crow Wing7138100
Kandiyohi698186
Chisago653755
Otter Tail612988
Benton601598
Goodhue506676
Mower499234
Douglas496282
Winona489152
Itasca478769
Isanti456968
McLeod451561
Morrison438062
Beltrami431965
Steele425319
Nobles419250
Polk399674
Becker397458
Lyon375354
Freeborn372237
Carlton366559
Pine349223
Nicollet343045
Mille Lacs325258
Brown320640
Le Sueur312128
Cass298433
Todd297533
Meeker276145
Waseca256823
Martin242633
Roseau216421
Wabasha21443
Hubbard205741
Dodge20513
Renville188146
Houston185016
Redwood183441
Fillmore170610
Cottonwood169824
Wadena169323
Faribault162122
Chippewa159539
Pennington158720
Sibley154610
Kanabec152629
Aitkin144337
Watonwan14059
Rock132619
Jackson127312
Pope11888
Pipestone118126
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109410
Koochiching98219
Stevens95311
Marshall92618
Clearwater92418
Lake87121
Wilkin85614
Lac qui Parle77722
Big Stone6194
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5849
Norman5729
Unassigned52093
Kittson50222
Red Lake4087
Traverse3945
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1810

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Another warm day before storms arrive tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Non-Profit of the Month: Neuro Hospitality House.

Image

Exploring Minnesota: Niagara Cave in Fillmore Co.

Image

8/20/21 Weather Web Forecast

Image

Back to school sleep schedule

Image

New Bureau of Criminal Apprehension app

Image

Minnesota GOP Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan resigns

Image

Thursdays on Main wraps up

Image

Jennifer Carnahan steps down as MN GOP chair

Image

City council strikes down mask mandate

Image

Police respond to the Villages at Essex Park

Community Events