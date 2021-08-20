Clear

Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of 'Jeopardy!'

Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of 'Jeopardy!'

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 2:00 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

Mike Richards strategized for years to become the host of an iconic TV game show.

But he lasted as the host of "Jeopardy!" for just one taping day.

The producer-turned-host who positioned himself as Alex Trebek's rightful heir said Friday he has "stepped down," citing the controversy over "past incidents and comments."

The stunning announcement came two days after The Ringer website exposed a litany of offensive comments in Richards' past.

Now the beloved game show is reverting to guest hosts for the time being. But Sony, which runs the show, says Richards will remain the executive producer -- a half-step that has some "Jeopardy!" superfans concerned about the future of the franchise.

The weeks-long "Jeopardy" controversy has become a black eye for Sony and a frustrating sideshow for the local TV stations that depend on the competition's high ratings.

During the decades that Trebek led the game show, the drama was almost entirely on-screen. But this summer it has played out off-screen, on social networks and message boards and entertainment websites.

Sony's decision to cast Richards as host roiled the "Jeopardy!" fan community. He was still a relatively newcomer to the "Jeopardy" executive producer job and the perception was that he hired himself as host. The reality was more complicated: Numerous Sony executives were involved and the ultimate decision-maker was Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

But Richards was involved from the very beginning when "Jeopardy!" planned a season of guest hosts in the wake of Trebek's death last November.

To viewers it appeared to be a tryout process -- and Richards, who previously hosted game shows on GSN, was the second person to fill in, right after "Jeopardy!" genius and Trebek friend Ken Jennings.

"Mike wanted the job from the very beginning," said a source with knowledge of the tryout process. "And I think he manipulated in such a way so that he was the right choice."

Several television veterans, including guest hosts and people who wanted to audition for the job, expressed the same sentiment to CNN Business.

Richards said, however, in an internal memo that "the choice on this is not my decision and never has been." Sony said it "pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers" before picking Richards.

Past lawsuits from Richards' time as executive producer of "The Price Is Right" resurfaced in the press. Richards defended himself against allegations that he mistreated colleagues there. Sony went ahead and appointed him the host one week later.

Then came Wednesday's reporting by Claire McNear, a writer at The Ringer and the author of a recent book about the game show.

McNear found Richards' old podcast, in which he made derogatory remarks about little people, Jews, people receiving unemployment benefits and sexist comments about women. He "repeatedly used offensive language and disparaged women's bodies," McNear reported.

Richards took down the podcast episodes and apologized, saying "my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable." He said he intended to live up to his obligations as a "role model" as the new "Jeopardy!" host.

The new season was set to start production on Thursday. Sony went ahead and taped five episodes that will air in September. The company typically tapes five episodes of the game show on a single day.

But while the tapings were taking place, Sony declined to comment on the deepening controversy, raising the specter that Richards' reputation was too sullied for him to continue as host.

After 24 hours, it was clear that his apology was not well-received. The Anti-Defamation League even weighed in, saying that Richards' "disparaging remarks about Jews, women & Asians are no laughing matter. Stereotyping is an entry point to hate and his apology lacks acknowledgment of its harm. This reported pattern warrants an investigation."

On Friday morning, production was put on hold. Richards said in a memo to colleagues that Friday's tapings were cancelled.

He referenced "past incidents and comments" that have "cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter." He said he had stepped down as a result.

"Over the last several days," he wrote, "it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show."

Richards also wrote in the memo that Sony "will now resume the search for a permanent syndicated host. In the meantime, we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week."

Sony said in a statement that "we support Mike's decision to step down as host," adding, "we were surprised this week to learn of Mike's 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past."

In other words, it appears the company did not conduct basic vetting.

"We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward," Sony said, signaling that he will remain the show's top producer.

Richards wrote, "I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 631858

Reported Deaths: 7843
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1314711821
Ramsey55016917
Dakota48837483
Anoka44782470
Washington28622301
Stearns23321229
St. Louis18785323
Scott18267139
Wright17029156
Olmsted14252107
Sherburne1254096
Carver1113749
Rice8559113
Clay845392
Blue Earth794945
Crow Wing7138100
Kandiyohi698186
Chisago653755
Otter Tail612988
Benton601598
Goodhue506676
Mower499234
Douglas496282
Winona489152
Itasca478769
Isanti456968
McLeod451561
Morrison438062
Beltrami431965
Steele425319
Nobles419250
Polk399674
Becker397458
Lyon375354
Freeborn372237
Carlton366559
Pine349223
Nicollet343045
Mille Lacs325258
Brown320640
Le Sueur312128
Cass298433
Todd297533
Meeker276145
Waseca256823
Martin242633
Roseau216421
Wabasha21443
Hubbard205741
Dodge20513
Renville188146
Houston185016
Redwood183441
Fillmore170610
Cottonwood169824
Wadena169323
Faribault162122
Chippewa159539
Pennington158720
Sibley154610
Kanabec152629
Aitkin144337
Watonwan14059
Rock132619
Jackson127312
Pope11888
Pipestone118126
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109410
Koochiching98219
Stevens95311
Marshall92618
Clearwater92418
Lake87121
Wilkin85614
Lac qui Parle77722
Big Stone6194
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5849
Norman5729
Unassigned52093
Kittson50222
Red Lake4087
Traverse3945
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1810

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Another warm day before storms arrive tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Non-Profit of the Month: Neuro Hospitality House.

Image

Exploring Minnesota: Niagara Cave in Fillmore Co.

Image

8/20/21 Weather Web Forecast

Image

Back to school sleep schedule

Image

New Bureau of Criminal Apprehension app

Image

Minnesota GOP Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan resigns

Image

Thursdays on Main wraps up

Image

Jennifer Carnahan steps down as MN GOP chair

Image

City council strikes down mask mandate

Image

Police respond to the Villages at Essex Park

Community Events