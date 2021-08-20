Clear

5 things to know for August 20: Afghanistan, Covid, Capitol, policing, student debt

5 things to know for August 20: Afghanistan, Covid, Capitol, policing, student debt

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 7:31 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 7:31 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Grace weakened to a tropical storm as it slammed into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. But it's still predicted to strengthen into a hurricane again as it makes a second landfall along the country's Gulf coast.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Afghanistan

The Taliban regime is cracking down on opposition to its resurgent rule in Afghanistan. After protests broke out in the city of Khost, the militant group issued an indefinite curfew and banned movement within the city. Yesterday was Afghanistan's Independence Day (marking the end of British rule in 1919), and Taliban militants clashed with citizens who waved national flags and gathered in defiance of the group's rule. These incidents add to international suspicion that, despite portraying itself as more progressive and less reactionary in recent years, the Taliban group is still willing to resort to brutality to assert its power. Desperate Afghans are still trying to flee the country, and some have lost their lives in the process. The Biden Administration is trying to rapidly process the influx of Afghans headed for the US, but the already difficult visa process is barely keeping pace with demand. President Joe Biden said troops could remain on the ground in Afghanistan past the August 31 deadline to make sure all Americans are evacuated.

2. Coronavirus

More Americans made the decision to get vaccinated within the last six weeks, providing a small spot of hope as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. More than 1 million doses of the vaccine were reported administered Thursday, according to CDC data. That's the first time since early July that the single-day change in reported doses has topped 1 million, and the average pace of new people getting vaccinated is more than 70% higher than it was one month ago. Meanwhile, other countries are cracking down even more in hopes of quashing outbreaks. New Zealand will extend a nationwide lockdown after uncovering several locally transmitted Covid-19 cases. In China, a "zero-Covid strategy," supported by tight border closures and swift action on local infections, is being questioned by a prominent disease expert in the country.

3. Capitol incident

Police were involved in a tense standoff near the US Capitol yesterday after a man posted several real-time updates on social media saying he had a bomb and referencing a "revolution." The incident prompted multiple buildings in the area to be evacuated. Police said they eventually recovered bomb-making materials from the man's car, but no bomb. The man, who police say is a 49-year-old from North Carolina, is in police custody. Though no official motive has been named, the man repeatedly referenced President Biden and Democrats in social media posts, calling for them to step down and demanding to speak to the President. On his Facebook page, which has been taken down, he frequently made pro-Trump comments and posted videos from former President Donald Trump's "Million MAGA March" on November 14.

4. Policing

More than a dozen officers with the Torrance Police Department in California have been relieved of their duties because of an ongoing investigation into messages that Torrance Police Chief Jeremiah Hart characterized as "racism and hatred." In addition, two other officers from the department have been charged with vandalism for allegedly spray-painting an impounded vehicle with a swastika in 2020. (They were both terminated two months after the incident.) Now, the local district attorney's office is reviewing hundreds of cases in which the officers were involved to make sure no other misconduct occurred.

5. Student debt

The US Education Department has announced it will cancel $5.8 billion in outstanding student loans for borrowers who are unable to work because of permanent disabilities. About 320,000 people will benefit from the decision, and the relief process will become more or less automatic for those who qualify moving forward. The student loan program has been notoriously difficult for borrowers with disabilities, who must provide proof of their disabilities and be subject to three years of income monitoring. The Biden Administration has been under intense pressure from Democrats to enact broad student debt forgiveness.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Elon Musk says Tesla is building a humanoid robot for 'boring, repetitive and dangerous' work

Musk asked the question, "What is the work that people would least like to do?" So, you know, debate amongst yourselves.

Febreze rolls out a scratch 'n sniff-like fabric spray

If you catch guests getting up close and personal with your upholstery, you know why.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are arguing over the moon already.

"Mom, the billionaires are fighting again!"

Chipotle is testing plant-based chorizo

The plant-based food wars continue with a spicy new challenger.

Rattlesnakes change their rattle frequency based on nearby threats, a study finds

Wouldn't it be great if humans had rattles? Social interactions would be so much easier (aka ... less frequent).

TODAY'S NUMBER

74%

That's how much global heat-related deaths increased between 1980 and 2016, according to a pair of new studies. One author of the studies called the findings "very concerning."

TODAY'S QUOTE

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines."

OnlyFans, which announced it is banning sexually explicit content after requests from "banking partners and payout providers." The social platform has risen to prominence in great part due to the labor of sex workers and adult content creators, and its announcement was met with backlash.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

I do my lil' dancey dance

It's the weekend! Time to let loose with some of those unsettling-yet-adorable Boston Dynamics robots. (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 631858

Reported Deaths: 7843
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1314711821
Ramsey55016917
Dakota48837483
Anoka44782470
Washington28622301
Stearns23321229
St. Louis18785323
Scott18267139
Wright17029156
Olmsted14252107
Sherburne1254096
Carver1113749
Rice8559113
Clay845392
Blue Earth794945
Crow Wing7138100
Kandiyohi698186
Chisago653755
Otter Tail612988
Benton601598
Goodhue506676
Mower499234
Douglas496282
Winona489152
Itasca478769
Isanti456968
McLeod451561
Morrison438062
Beltrami431965
Steele425319
Nobles419250
Polk399674
Becker397458
Lyon375354
Freeborn372237
Carlton366559
Pine349223
Nicollet343045
Mille Lacs325258
Brown320640
Le Sueur312128
Cass298433
Todd297533
Meeker276145
Waseca256823
Martin242633
Roseau216421
Wabasha21443
Hubbard205741
Dodge20513
Renville188146
Houston185016
Redwood183441
Fillmore170610
Cottonwood169824
Wadena169323
Faribault162122
Chippewa159539
Pennington158720
Sibley154610
Kanabec152629
Aitkin144337
Watonwan14059
Rock132619
Jackson127312
Pope11888
Pipestone118126
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109410
Koochiching98219
Stevens95311
Marshall92618
Clearwater92418
Lake87121
Wilkin85614
Lac qui Parle77722
Big Stone6194
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5849
Norman5729
Unassigned52093
Kittson50222
Red Lake4087
Traverse3945
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1810

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Another warm day before storms arrive tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back to school sleep schedule

Image

New Bureau of Criminal Apprehension app

Image

Minnesota GOP Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan resigns

Image

Thursdays on Main wraps up

Image

Jennifer Carnahan steps down as MN GOP chair

Image

City council strikes down mask mandate

Image

Police respond to the Villages at Essex Park

Image

City council votes down mask mandate

Image

Golfing for veterans

Image

IA cycling safety

Community Events