Clear

California DOJ to investigate fired officer's role in Oscar Grant's 2009 killing

California DOJ to investigate fired officer's role in Oscar Grant's 2009 killing

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 2:01 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 2:01 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

The California Department of Justice will launch an independent review into a former Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) officer's role in the deadly shooting of Oscar Grant in 2009, the state's attorney general said Tuesday.

Grant, a 22-year-old Black man, was fatally shot on January 1, 2009, while lying face down on a platform at the Fruitvale BART Station in Oakland, California. Johannes Mehserle, the officer who shot Grant, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in July 2010 and served 11 months in county jail.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news release that the state's justice department will conduct a review into Anthony Pirone's involvement in the shooting. Pirone was fired from the BART Police Department following an internal investigation into the shooting.

The new investigation comes at the request of Grant's mother, Wanda Johnson, the BART Board of Directors, the Justice 4 Oscar Grant Coalition and several other local community leaders, according to the news release.

"Transparency is critical to building and maintaining trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve," Bonta said in the release. "The California Department of Justice is committed to conducting a thorough, fair, and independent review and will go where the facts lead."

CNN has reached out to Grant's family attorney for comment. CNN has not been able to find a contact for Pirone for comment.

Alameda County prosecutors reopened the investigation into Grant's death in October 2020 following the release in 2019 of a decade-old report that found Pirone "started a cascade of events that ultimately led to the shooting of Grant," and that he then lied about those events in an effort to put his own "actions and conduct in a more favorable light."

In January, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said no charges would be brought against Pirone.

"In view of everything we have considered -- and reconsidered -- we conclude that we cannot prove Pirone guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," O'Malley said. "We condemn Pirone's conduct but we cannot charge him with murder or any other crime."

Michael Rains, an attorney who represented Mehserle at his trial, told CNN he "would be surprised if the AG finds any basis to charge at this late date. I mean, frankly, you know, the conduct of Tony Pirone was fairly evident when we did the trial for Johannes Mehserle in downtown Los Angeles in 2011."

Officer lied to investigators, report released in 2019 showed

Johnson, Grant's mother, told CNN in April that recent police shootings of young Black men reminded her of the pain she felt when her son was killed.

Johnson said Grant was devoted to his daughter. He put pink flags on his car windows when he found out he was having a girl, she said.

"Oscar loved his daughter so very much," Johnson said.

Johnson recalled being on the phone with Grant as he was "combing her hair and telling her the night before he was killed that they were going to Chuck E. Cheese the next day and unfortunately his life was taken and he didn't have that opportunity."

Video footage of Grant's interaction with the two officers contradicted Pirone's story of what happened before the killing, according to a report produced by a third-party law firm that was hired to conduct an internal affairs investigation.

The report included interviews with many witnesses and police officers, including Pirone.

According to the report, Pirone and his partner responded to reports of a fight on a train at the Fruitvale BART Station early on January 1, 2009, following reports of a fight on the train. Several men were taken off the train and lined up against a wall.

Pirone spotted Grant walking between the train cars and used profanity to order him to get off the train, the report says.

Pirone told investigators he saw Grant "attacking" his partner, according to the report, and that he approached and Grant tried to punch and kick him in the groin, to which Pirone thought "I've got a fight now." Pirone said he felt "like I'm fighting for my life at this point."

But footage viewed by investigators contradicted that account, according to the report.

The report concluded that Grant "did not appear to assault" Pirone's partner and that Pirone grabbed Grant and pushed him against the wall before punching him in the head.

"There is no indication that Grant kneed Pirone in the groin as he claims," investigators wrote in the report.

Pirone also forced Grant to sit down before hitting him in the face with his left knee in an "unprovoked" attack, the report said. The autopsy later suggested "the possible conclusion" that injuries Grant suffered to the face were caused by Pirone, whose use of force, investigators wrote, "did not appear reasonable, justifiable or excusable."

Pirone admitted to using the N-word during the encounter, the report says, noting it was in response to Grant saying the word to the officer.

Investigators called for Pirone's firing over his unwarranted use of force against Grant, inappropriate use of language as well as his dishonesty about his actions, among other policy violations.

Pirone declined to comment on the report when reached by CNN in 2019.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 630512

Reported Deaths: 7835
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1312511819
Ramsey54937917
Dakota48754483
Anoka44702469
Washington28556301
Stearns23293229
St. Louis18757323
Scott18230139
Wright16985155
Olmsted14198106
Sherburne1252396
Carver1111949
Rice8538113
Clay842492
Blue Earth793145
Crow Wing712699
Kandiyohi697386
Chisago652055
Otter Tail611188
Benton601198
Goodhue504676
Mower498434
Douglas494781
Winona487752
Itasca478169
Isanti456468
McLeod450861
Morrison437862
Beltrami429465
Steele422719
Nobles418450
Polk398274
Becker396458
Lyon374654
Freeborn370837
Carlton366059
Pine347723
Nicollet342245
Mille Lacs323858
Brown318940
Le Sueur310328
Cass297333
Todd297133
Meeker275745
Waseca254423
Martin241733
Roseau216221
Wabasha21423
Hubbard205241
Dodge20443
Renville187746
Houston184816
Redwood183041
Fillmore170010
Cottonwood169724
Wadena169123
Faribault161422
Chippewa158739
Pennington157520
Sibley153710
Kanabec151729
Aitkin143737
Watonwan14049
Rock132519
Jackson126712
Pipestone118026
Pope11798
Yellow Medicine117720
Swift110718
Murray109310
Koochiching98019
Stevens95111
Clearwater92317
Marshall92318
Lake86921
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle77422
Big Stone6194
Grant6088
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5749
Norman5719
Unassigned51093
Kittson50022
Red Lake4077
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1800

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Another warm day before storms arrive tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota GOP Party Chair resigns

Image

Thursdays on Main wraps up

Image

Jennifer Carnahan steps down as MN GOP chair

Image

City council strikes down mask mandate

Image

Police respond to the Villages at Essex Park

Image

City council votes down mask mandate

Image

Golfing for veterans

Image

IA cycling safety

Image

Rochester City Council members vote on mask mandate, public responds

Image

Minnesota to increase minimum wage by 2.5%

Community Events