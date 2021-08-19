Clear

Study finds 'very concerning' 74% increase in deaths associated with extreme heat brought on by the climate crisis

Study finds 'very concerning' 74% increase in deaths associated with extreme heat brought on by the climate crisis

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 8:01 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 8:01 PM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

A pair of new studies out Thursday find a "very concerning" rise in the number of climate-related deaths and paint a picture of world where people struggle with regular temperature extremes.

One of the studies finds the number of deaths caused by high temperatures increased by 74% globally between 1980 and 2016. Deaths related to extreme cold increased 31% since 1990, a new report, the first of its kind, finds.

Human-caused climate change -- generated by carbon, methane and other greenhouse gas emissions from industry, transportation, and agriculture -- has led to a "new normal" with more days of extreme temperatures than in recorded history. The studies published Thursday provide more evidence that both hot and cold extremes can be deadly.

"The papers we publish today provide a strong scientific argument that the health dimensions of heat can no longer be overlooked," the Lancet, which published the twin studies, said in an editorial.

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and yet more than 600 people in the US alone are killed by extreme heat every year. This year has already seen hundreds of deaths related to an historic heat wave in the US West. By the end of the century, more than half of the global population is projected to be exposed to weeks of dangerous heat every year.

For this new study, the University of Washington researchers examined 64.9 million death records from nine different countries and determined that at least 1.69 million of those deaths could be attributed to extreme temperatures in 2019 alone. About 356,000 were linked to extreme heat and 1.3 million were related to extreme cold temperatures.

These are conservative estimates, they reported in the Lancet, and those numbers will continue to grow as the world experienced more extreme temperatures.

These extreme temperatures can linked to at least 17 causes of death, most related to heart trouble and breathing issues, but these excess temperature related deaths also include suicide, drowning and homicides.

Earlier studies have shown that exposure to extreme heat can also cause mental health issues, problems for pregnant women and poor birth outcomes. The elderly, people with chronic health conditions and children are at the highest risk for heat-related illnesses.

"Our analysis finds that the harmful effects of extreme heat can far exceed those caused by cold in places where it is already hot, such as Southern Asia, the Middle East and many parts of Africa," said study co-author Dr. Katrin Burkhart, with the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. "This is very concerning, particularly given that the risk of exposure to high temperatures appears to have been increasing steadily for decades."

Environmental epidemiologist Tarik Benmarhnia of the University of California, San Diego, said the CDC death numbers only reflect when a death certificate is explicit about heat being a cause of death. He said the new study accounts for the indirect deaths. "What a lot of people don't get, and what explains why the burden is huge is because heat becomes the, as you say in English, 'the straw that broke the camel's back,'" Benmarhnia, who was not involved in the research, told CNN.

"What is most problematic about heat is that this is a sneaky climate issue, because it kills many people, but it is not impressive like a hurricane or something. It's just happening all the time, so it is sneaky."

Pairing this study with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report from last week, which showed the earth is warming faster than previously thought, shows that "we face a pretty scary future" said Natural Resources Defense Council climate and health scientist Vijay Limaye. And keep in mind, he said, the figures in the study are a conservative estimate.

"Of course climate change is going to worsen all sorts of other health risks, but even thinking beyond heart and lung disease, this study suggests then we can expect to see pretty big jumps in these other external causes," Limaye, who was not involved in the research, told CNN. "We need to learn from studies like this as we shape our understanding and response to the climate crisis."

In a separate study, the researchers argue that as people struggle to stay cool, turning to air conditioning is expensive and adds to greenhouse gas emissions. People need more sustainable and affordable cooling options.

Evidence-based cooling strategies, such as battery-driven fans and accessible water to wet clothing to keep people cool, are more widely needed to prevent heat-related health problems, they argued. Urban areas need more green space, architects could use wall coatings to reflect heat from buildings, and governments need to take more proactive approaches to invest in research and create strategies that would minimize the impact of high temperatures on health.

Kristie Ebi of the University of Washington said the world needs two major strategic approaches to combat the problems that come with extreme heat.

First, the world needs to reduce its carbon emissions so that the planet does not continue to warm. Earlier research showed that if the world continues producing the same amount of carbon emissions, a child born in 2019 could be living in a world with an average temperature that's 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) warmer by their 71st birthday.

On any given day, a 7.2-degree difference might not sound like much, but as an average increase in temperature, it would be devastating for human health and in addition to disease, a warmer world means more famine and early death from natural disasters such as fire and heat waves.

The other strategy is to find and implement the appropriate response measures, particularly in parts of the world that don't have a lot of financial resources. These might include early warning systems and better systems to monitor and predict when these heat waves will happen, as well as science-based cooling strategies.

"Failure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to develop and deploy evidence-based heat action plans will mean a very different future awaits many people and communities around the world," Ebi said in a statement.

Ebi added that regular summer activities like construction work outdoors and exercising will have to change dramatically. People are already experiencing these extreme temperatures.

"Extremely hot days or heat waves that were experienced approximately every 20 years are now being seen more frequently and could even occur every year by the end of this century if current greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated," Ebi said.

"These rising temperatures combined with a larger and older population, mean that even more people will be at risk for heat-related health effects."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 630512

Reported Deaths: 7835
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1312511819
Ramsey54937917
Dakota48754483
Anoka44702469
Washington28556301
Stearns23293229
St. Louis18757323
Scott18230139
Wright16985155
Olmsted14198106
Sherburne1252396
Carver1111949
Rice8538113
Clay842492
Blue Earth793145
Crow Wing712699
Kandiyohi697386
Chisago652055
Otter Tail611188
Benton601198
Goodhue504676
Mower498434
Douglas494781
Winona487752
Itasca478169
Isanti456468
McLeod450861
Morrison437862
Beltrami429465
Steele422719
Nobles418450
Polk398274
Becker396458
Lyon374654
Freeborn370837
Carlton366059
Pine347723
Nicollet342245
Mille Lacs323858
Brown318940
Le Sueur310328
Cass297333
Todd297133
Meeker275745
Waseca254423
Martin241733
Roseau216221
Wabasha21423
Hubbard205241
Dodge20443
Renville187746
Houston184816
Redwood183041
Fillmore170010
Cottonwood169724
Wadena169123
Faribault161422
Chippewa158739
Pennington157520
Sibley153710
Kanabec151729
Aitkin143737
Watonwan14049
Rock132519
Jackson126712
Pipestone118026
Pope11798
Yellow Medicine117720
Swift110718
Murray109310
Koochiching98019
Stevens95111
Clearwater92317
Marshall92318
Lake86921
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle77422
Big Stone6194
Grant6088
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5749
Norman5719
Unassigned51093
Kittson50022
Red Lake4077
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1800

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Another warm day before storms arrive tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City council votes down mask mandate

Image

Golfing for veterans

Image

IA cycling safety

Image

Rochester City Council members vote on mask mandate, public responds

Image

Minnesota to increase minimum wage by 2.5%

Image

New Minimum Wage

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/19/21)

Image

Residents react to Minnesota State Fair health guidelines

Image

8/19/21 Full Weather

Image

Back to school with Channel One regional food bank

Community Events