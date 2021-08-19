Clear

Congress's hip-hop legislation is the latest symbolic gesturing that doesn't improve Black lives

Congress's hip-hop legislation is the latest symbolic gesturing that doesn't improve Black lives

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Brandon Tensley, CNN

A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here.

US politicians have a fondness for endorsing easy, cultural displays of solidarity.

In a recent move that seemed to go largely unnoticed, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution designating August 11, 2021, as Hip-Hop Celebration Day, August 2021 as Hip-Hop Recognition Month and November 2021 as Hip-Hop History Month.

It was a peculiar moment. No, not because hip-hop doesn't matter -- for decades, the genre has been fertile ground for emcees to fold history into bars and champion a feminist vision of sexual positivity. But because the resolution served as a reminder that, since last summer's Black Lives Matter protests, there have been no national policy achievements that might radically alter the experiences of Black Americans.

This wasn't the first time this year that Congress's priorities have felt skewed.

Remember in June when a bill establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day -- to commemorate the end of slavery in the US, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation -- breezed through Capitol Hill?

The frustration wasn't that Juneteenth isn't worth celebrating.

As The New Yorker's Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor wrote earlier this month, "the creation of the Juneteenth National Independence Day is the closest that our society has come to acknowledging the legacy of slavery as a fact of American life." This reappraisal, she added, "injects a historical materiality into our understanding of Black communities' hardships" -- an understanding that's all the more important in light of the ongoing conservative attack on critical race theory and even the facts of history.

As some pointed out, the deeper concern was that relatively decorative gestures alone aren't transformative; they don't amount to legislation that would substantively improve Black Americans' lives.

More urgent legislation

Consider the kind of legislation that would make a fundamental difference for Black Americans -- if Republicans got behind it. Put more bluntly, all politicians love strategic gesturing, but today's Republicans refuse to venture beyond that.

In March, the House of Representatives, led by Democrats, passed a bill designed to prevent police misconduct, an effort that came in the wake of the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Yet the bill doesn't have a clear path in the 50-50 Senate, where, to pass, it would need the support of at least 10 Republicans, who are mostly allergic to checking the police -- an institution that, at its core, is oppressive to marginalized populations.

On the voting rights front, Democrats' attempt to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would protect access to the franchise and quash schemes that disproportionately disadvantage voters of color, also has hit a snag. Democrats don't have the votes necessary to break the filibuster and pass the two bills, and Republicans, who have been goosing voter suppression ever since Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election, have no intention of giving them any.

Here, we can assign some blame to moderate Democrats, two in particular. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have refused to change Senate rules so that their party can pass key legislation by a simple majority.

Instead, the pair has cleaved to a flawed understanding of history to protect, of all things, the filibuster, "that procedural fillip that's gotten a million headlines and which, despite unrelenting media coverage, most Americans couldn't competently explain if you held one of our millions of guns to our heads," as Slate's Lili Loofbourow put it.

Democrats also have a penchant for telling their constituents, who are overwhelmingly people of color, to thwart Republicans' antidemocratic maneuvering by voting harder in the next election. Democrats' messaging is a kind of whiplash: inform the targeted voters that what they're up against is the reincarnation of Jim Crow, but then fail to mount a vigorous push to stave off Republicans' massive assault on the right to vote.

A uniquely cruel gesture

Still, Republicans' symbolic gesturing is uniquely cruel. At least most Democrats are trying to turn symbols into substance, even if they do bicker over consequential issues such as the eviction moratorium and throw up their hands the moment that the struggle over voting rights becomes fraught. Meanwhile, Republicans support symbols specifically so that they don't have to do anything else.

Their interest in Juneteenth might bring to mind former President Ronald Reagan's belated decision, in 1983, to establish a national holiday for Martin Luther King Jr.

"Reagan's pivot on the King holiday provided a two-pronged benefit," historians Christopher Petrella and Justin Gomer wrote for the Boston Review in 2017. "On the one hand it would pacify critics of his positions on civil rights, but on the other it enabled Reagan to position himself as the inheritor of King's colorblind 'dream' ... in order to advance the anti-Black crusade he had waged since the 1960s, now under the alluring mantle of colorblindness."

In other words, Reagan's support was a smoke screen, a way for him to promote the same old policies but without catching as much political flak.

Similarly, present-day Republicans' embrace of things such as a variety of hip-hop observations and Juneteenth National Independence Day doesn't feel like much more than political sleight of hand. Really, there's no danger in paying homage to the most popular music genre or acknowledging the end of slavery. For Republicans, these actions even provide cover: While they exult in how supposedly benevolent they are, they can continue on their path toward establishing one-party rule and entrenching the power of White conservatives.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 630512

Reported Deaths: 7835
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1312511819
Ramsey54937917
Dakota48754483
Anoka44702469
Washington28556301
Stearns23293229
St. Louis18757323
Scott18230139
Wright16985155
Olmsted14198106
Sherburne1252396
Carver1111949
Rice8538113
Clay842492
Blue Earth793145
Crow Wing712699
Kandiyohi697386
Chisago652055
Otter Tail611188
Benton601198
Goodhue504676
Mower498434
Douglas494781
Winona487752
Itasca478169
Isanti456468
McLeod450861
Morrison437862
Beltrami429465
Steele422719
Nobles418450
Polk398274
Becker396458
Lyon374654
Freeborn370837
Carlton366059
Pine347723
Nicollet342245
Mille Lacs323858
Brown318940
Le Sueur310328
Cass297333
Todd297133
Meeker275745
Waseca254423
Martin241733
Roseau216221
Wabasha21423
Hubbard205241
Dodge20443
Renville187746
Houston184816
Redwood183041
Fillmore170010
Cottonwood169724
Wadena169123
Faribault161422
Chippewa158739
Pennington157520
Sibley153710
Kanabec151729
Aitkin143737
Watonwan14049
Rock132519
Jackson126712
Pipestone118026
Pope11798
Yellow Medicine117720
Swift110718
Murray109310
Koochiching98019
Stevens95111
Clearwater92317
Marshall92318
Lake86921
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle77422
Big Stone6194
Grant6088
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5749
Norman5719
Unassigned51093
Kittson50022
Red Lake4077
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1800

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Another warm day before storms arrive tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Residents react to Minnesota State Fair health guidelines

Image

8/19/21 Full Weather

Image

Back to school with Channel One regional food bank

Image

Back to school drive

Image

Albert Lea schools back in session

Image

Purple goat opening

Image

Rochester City Council faces pivotal decision on masking Thursday

Image

SE Minnesota nursing home reacts to vaccine mandate for employees

Image

Vaccine mandate for nursing home staff

Image

Rochester city council to vote on mask mandate

Community Events