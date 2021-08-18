Clear

Black New Yorkers may have the lowest vaccination rates, but community groups refuse to give up

Black New Yorkers may have the lowest vaccination rates, but community groups refuse to give up

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 9:30 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Athena Jones, Aaron Cooper and Keely Aouga, CNN

Months after the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, Miriam Vega is still in a battle to persuade some people to get the shot.

"It's extremely challenging fighting the misinformation we're fighting. You know, Facebook, we're fighting Twitter," the CEO of the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center in New York City told CNN about claims made on social media. "But we're also fighting people's misperceptions and distrust of the system as a whole."

The stakes are high in the neighborhood where the center is located.

Far Rockaway, Queens, is one of the areas in New York hardest hit by the pandemic. One out of every seven people in Far Rockaway has been diagnosed with the virus and just 35% of people here are fully vaccinated, health officials say. The neighborhood has the lowest vaccination rate in the city. Nearly half the population in this ZIP code is Black and about a quarter is Hispanic.

Citywide, just 28% of Black New Yorkers between the ages of 18 and 44 are fully vaccinated. The Hispanic community is the second-least fully vaccinated population in that age group, with 49% being fully vaccinated, according to NYC Health.

Yury Mota-Rodriguez and Tina Burke are vaccine advocates on a mission in the Southeast Queens neighborhood.

"We want to talk about the vaccine. Have you been vaccinated," Mota-Rodriguez asks a young woman on the street.

Her response: "No. Not yet."

But there's no judgment. It's about listening -- being seen -- and making the case for a lifesaving vaccine.

"We ain't preaching. We just teaching," Burke tells an older man while making her rounds.

"We're a part of the community and we want to understand what their concerns are," Burke tells CNN.

Burke is a care coordinator and works with Mota-Rodriguez at the Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center.

Community-based centers like Addabbo are critical and their efforts have gotten thousands of people vaccinated, Vega says.

A wider state effort

Concerned with the low vaccination rates, New York state is increasingly turning to grassroots groups to address the problem amid the Delta variant surge.

The state has committed to a $15 million investment in six community-based organizations that aid Black, Latinx and Asian and Pacific Islander communities.

Last month, outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the renewed investment into six community-based organizations in New York state.

"We need a different approach. And the approach has to be community-based organizations who can have conversations in the community," he said.

The six organizations are the Hispanic Federation; the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies; the New York Immigration Coalition; the Asian American Federation; the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center; and Apicha Community Health Center.

"We created a digital toolkit providing the most critical information concerning the virus, how the vaccine was developed, how it works, its efficacy, and how to access it," Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies.

Multiple reasons for vaccine hesitancy

Although vaccine hesitancy has been attributed to distrust, health advocates and groups say sometimes there are other reasons.

"Major concerns Latinos have about getting vaccinated are not actually related to the vaccine itself, but access issues," said Anna Carron, a spokesperson for the Hispanic Federation. "For example, common reasons Latinos cite for not getting the vaccine include fear of missing work or, for undocumented immigrants, fear of needing to show an ID," Carron said.

Despite these fears, the New York Department of Health states that only proof of age is required to receive the vaccine and you will not need to provide proof of immigration status or a Social Security number to get vaccinated.

Back in Far Rockaway, the reasons for not getting the vaccine vary.

Viola Lewis is a home health aide and is worried about getting sick from the shot -- and missing work.

"I don't want to take the vaccine and go back to work immediately because if I take sick there, my client, I have no way to get paid, she says.

The Rev. Clifton Mullings says he'll let his church be used as a vaccination site, but he's not getting a shot himself.

"Personally, I'm doing good without the vaccine. I believe the emphasis should be on people boosting their immune system."

But there are many lives that need to be saved. Vega, of the Addabbo center, refuses to give up.

"One-time messaging is not enough, we have to go back. And I myself, have three success stories personally, lately, and I spoke to these people, maybe a minimum of 10 times each," she says.

Vega says that in underserved communities people don't often have access to a lot of media, or internet. Word of mouth is extremely important getting information out. It can hurt by getting misinformation, she says. But it can also help by getting good information out and role models.

"So if one person gets vaccinated, and they tell their neighbor, 'Hey, I got vaccinated, all I got was a sore arm. It's OK.' Then they pass that along, and it snowballs and that becomes contagious. So good information can also become contagious and help the community rise above this misinformation," she says.

Austin said lower vaccination rates are also connected to "living with the trauma that this nation has caused to the Black community and the lack of critical health care."

And in other cases, people who heard it would take 14-16 months to make the vaccine became concerned when it came out in a shorter time frame.

Some people with chronic illnesses wonder whether the vaccine will make their conditions worse. And for some of those who've had the virus, they think they have a good handle on how to avoid it, Austin said.

Shaun Mohammed in Far Rockaway says he hasn't gotten the shot because he doesn't know how it would impact his Crohn's disease.

"That's why it is our responsibility as individuals, organizations, and communities to help people understand the value of why you should get vaccinated," Austin said.

'We believe that it is our responsibility'

Outside of New York, organizations such as Philadelphia FIGHT and Bebashi-Transition to Hope have been working in the greater Philadelphia area to address low vaccination rates among Black and Hispanic communities.

"When Covid started, we decided we had to do testing in communities where our patients came from, not just in our own offices, which are in center city Philadelphia," said Jane Shull, CEO of Philadelphia FIGHT. "When vaccines became available, we added this as a service, too. We felt that as a matter of justice and equity we needed to go where there was the least chance that people would have access, and to do what we could to change that."

Among community-based organizations there is the shared role of responsibility to aid Black and Hispanic communities in a system that has not always been there to help them, said Sebrina Tate, executive director of Bebashi-Transition to Hope.

"We believe that it is our responsibility to engage these communities, answer their questions, and ensure that they are making the best decisions for their health, based on the most current scientific evidence that is available," Tate said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 629354

Reported Deaths: 7830
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1310241819
Ramsey54825917
Dakota48654483
Anoka44629468
Washington28474300
Stearns23265229
St. Louis18726323
Scott18200139
Wright16955155
Olmsted14168105
Sherburne1252396
Carver1107949
Rice8522113
Clay841192
Blue Earth792744
Crow Wing709799
Kandiyohi696086
Chisago650555
Otter Tail610088
Benton600098
Goodhue503675
Mower497834
Douglas493881
Winona486352
Itasca477069
Isanti455968
McLeod450061
Morrison437762
Beltrami428265
Steele421219
Nobles418250
Polk397674
Becker395358
Lyon373954
Freeborn370137
Carlton365359
Pine347023
Nicollet341745
Mille Lacs323458
Brown317640
Le Sueur310028
Todd296833
Cass296133
Meeker275445
Waseca254223
Martin241533
Roseau216221
Wabasha21413
Hubbard204441
Dodge20423
Renville187446
Houston184716
Redwood182941
Fillmore169910
Cottonwood169724
Wadena169023
Faribault161122
Chippewa158439
Pennington157420
Sibley152910
Kanabec151529
Aitkin143337
Watonwan14039
Rock132519
Jackson126612
Pipestone117826
Yellow Medicine117520
Pope11738
Swift110418
Murray109210
Koochiching97819
Stevens95111
Clearwater92217
Marshall92118
Lake86921
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle77022
Big Stone6194
Grant6078
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5729
Norman5709
Unassigned50293
Kittson49922
Red Lake4077
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1790

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Storm chances return to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/18/21)

Image

Local health officials concerned about fall COVID surge

Image

City groups consider Chateau Theater bid

Image

8-18-21 Five

Image

Mayo expert on vaccinations and COVID-19 trends

Image

What Will COVID-19 Look Like The Rest Of The Year?

Image

Mayo Experts and COVID-19 Trends

Image

Mayo Clinic expert on vaccinations and COVID trends

Image

52 kids receive free back to school hair cuts

Image

Near-record Muskie caught in Minnesota lake

Community Events