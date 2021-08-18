Clear

Facebook takes action against 'disinformation dozen' after White House pressure

Facebook takes action against 'disinformation dozen' after White House pressure

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 9:20 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Facebook on Wednesday announced that it had taken action against the so-called "disinformation dozen," one month after the White House singled out the twelve people and argued that they were responsible for a majority of coronavirus misinformation.

In making the announcement, Monika Bickert, vice president of content policy at Facebook, pushed back against the narrative that the twelve accounts were primarily responsible for the spread of vaccine misinformation, writing that focusing on them "misses the forest for the trees."

But, Bickert said, "Any amount of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation that violates our policies is too much by our standards — and we have removed over three dozen Pages, groups and Facebook or Instagram accounts linked to these 12 people, including at least one linked to each of the 12 people, for violating our policies."

Bickert added that Facebook had "also imposed penalties on nearly two dozen additional Pages, groups or accounts linked to these 12 people" and "applied penalties to some of their website domains."

The "disinformation dozen" was initially identified in March by the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate which called on Facebook to shut down pages operated by those people.

The White House seized on that report and hammered the platform in July for allowing the people identified in the report to remain on its platform.

"There's about 12 people who are producing 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at the time.

On Wednesday, after Facebook's action against the "disinformation dozen," a White House spokesperson continued to strongly criticize the company.

"In the middle of a pandemic, being honest and transparent about the work that needs to be done to protect public health is absolutely vital, but Facebook still refuses to be straightforward about how much misinformation is circulating -- and being actively promoted -- on their platform," a White House spokesperson told CNN Business.

"It's on everyone to get this right so we can make sure the American people are getting accurate information to protect the health of themselves and their loved ones -- which is why the Administration will continue to push leaders, media outlets, and leading sources of information like Facebook to meet those basic expectations," the spokesperson added.

Facebook said in July that it had taken some action against pages associated with the "disinformation dozen." But the company would not offer more specificity at the time.

Facebook has still not removed every account linked to the group.

Bickert said Wednesday that "the remaining accounts associated with these individuals are not posting content that breaks our rules, have only posted a small amount of violating content, which we've removed, or are simply inactive."

One of those pages not taken down belonged to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine figure, who was previously booted from Facebook-owned Instagram, but not Facebook.

At the time, a Facebook spokesperson told CNN, "We don't automatically disable accounts across our apps, because the accounts may post about different things on our different services."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 629354

Reported Deaths: 7830
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1310241819
Ramsey54825917
Dakota48654483
Anoka44629468
Washington28474300
Stearns23265229
St. Louis18726323
Scott18200139
Wright16955155
Olmsted14168105
Sherburne1252396
Carver1107949
Rice8522113
Clay841192
Blue Earth792744
Crow Wing709799
Kandiyohi696086
Chisago650555
Otter Tail610088
Benton600098
Goodhue503675
Mower497834
Douglas493881
Winona486352
Itasca477069
Isanti455968
McLeod450061
Morrison437762
Beltrami428265
Steele421219
Nobles418250
Polk397674
Becker395358
Lyon373954
Freeborn370137
Carlton365359
Pine347023
Nicollet341745
Mille Lacs323458
Brown317640
Le Sueur310028
Todd296833
Cass296133
Meeker275445
Waseca254223
Martin241533
Roseau216221
Wabasha21413
Hubbard204441
Dodge20423
Renville187446
Houston184716
Redwood182941
Fillmore169910
Cottonwood169724
Wadena169023
Faribault161122
Chippewa158439
Pennington157420
Sibley152910
Kanabec151529
Aitkin143337
Watonwan14039
Rock132519
Jackson126612
Pipestone117826
Yellow Medicine117520
Pope11738
Swift110418
Murray109210
Koochiching97819
Stevens95111
Clearwater92217
Marshall92118
Lake86921
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle77022
Big Stone6194
Grant6078
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5729
Norman5709
Unassigned50293
Kittson49922
Red Lake4077
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1790

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Storm chances return to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/18/21)

Image

Local health officials concerned about fall COVID surge

Image

City groups consider Chateau Theater bid

Image

8-18-21 Five

Image

Mayo expert on vaccinations and COVID-19 trends

Image

What Will COVID-19 Look Like The Rest Of The Year?

Image

Mayo Experts and COVID-19 Trends

Image

Mayo Clinic expert on vaccinations and COVID trends

Image

52 kids receive free back to school hair cuts

Image

Near-record Muskie caught in Minnesota lake

Community Events