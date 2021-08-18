Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

I fled Kabul in 1992, and I'm having disturbing flashbacks

I fled Kabul in 1992, and I'm having disturbing flashbacks

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 5:51 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 5:51 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Zarlasht Halaimzai

This week has been highly distressing for millions of Afghans like me. We witnessed, in real-time, the Taliban take over Afghanistan two decades after the US began its so-called "war on terror." But this catastrophe could have been avoided -- and, more to the point, it should have been.

When President Joe Biden came into office, he was not wed to the deal his predecessor had negotiated with the Taliban. And yet, he chose to abide by it -- extending the withdrawal deadline only slightly from May 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021. From there, the Taliban knew they simply had to bide their time before reclaiming power.

Indeed, over the last few weeks -- as the August deadline neared -- the world watched as the Taliban took control of border crossings, cities and finally the capital of Kabul. And as the Afghan government collapsed, so too did the dreams of many Afghan men and women, boys and girls.

Watching the fear and panic of family and friends in Afghanistan brought back memories of my family's own escape from Kabul in 1992, when civil war broke out in the country following the collapse of the Soviet Union-backed Democratic Republic of Afghanistan. During the Cold War, the Afghan people allied with the US against the occupying Soviet forces, but once the Cold War ended, international assistance from the US and other countries largely vanished and the country plunged into civil war between rival factions. As violence intensified, my family fled the conflict that would eventually result in the Taliban's first takeover of the country.

Eventually, my family settled in the United Kingdom, while many members of my extended family found refuge in the US, Australia and India. Though I was only 15 at the time, I remember the pain this forced separation from our extended family brought my parents. We had been so close prior to the civil war, and now we were scattered across multiple continents.

Of course, our escape wasn't documented on Facebook or live-streamed on Instagram -- platforms that did not exist then -- so you could perhaps excuse people then for not fully understanding the distressing situation we were in. But now, after footage of desperate people chasing a plane on an airport tarmac went viral, I am shocked at the muted response from governments around the world, which have not done nearly enough to address the man-made humanitarian disaster unfolding before us.

The US and its partners have argued that Afghanistan is no longer their responsibility -- that they did what they could and sacrificed too much for a country that apparently Afghans don't want to fight for. But they grossly mischaracterize just how hard Afghans have fought for democratic freedoms.

When Ashraf Ghani was still president, his government was certainly plagued by corruption. And though corruption is an issue that must be addressed, it does not mean a country struggling to do so must descend back into autocracy. Moreover, young Afghans at nongovernmental organizations like Integrity Watch have been actively leading the fight against corruption in recent years. They believe in democracy and have done so much to bring accountability and transparency to their government.

But they aren't the only ones fighting for democracy. Over 60,000 members of the Afghan military and police have died fighting the Taliban in the last two decades -- more than the US and UK losses combined. So when I hear Biden say that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for their country, I am speechless. Afghans -- from soldiers to activists to artists and more -- have fought for their country, and yet, in an instant, it has been lost to the Taliban.

Despite the Taliban claiming that they want a peaceful transition to power, they are undoubtedly still an extremist and violent organization. Only two weeks ago, the Taliban assassinated the head of the Afghan government's media and information center. And a week before that, they killed a comedian, who had been critical of them. (A Taliban spokesperson said the comedian's killers will be tried.) In the days since they have regained control of the country, there have been reports of revenge killings across the country.

While the tragedy unfolding in my country is a lot to process, Afghan lives can still be saved. There are now more US troops in the country than before the withdrawal began -- and though their objective is to help safely evacuate American personnel still on the ground, they must go even further to ensure they do not abandon the Afghan people who risked their lives daring to believe in peace and human rights.

The current tragedy should have been foreseen, but lives can still be saved if Western governments act now and save the bureaucracy for later. There isn't a lot of time. The Taliban are already knocking on doors and taking the details of anyone who worked with the international community or was vocal about human rights. They also control all the land borders, and commercial flights have ceased.

The US-controlled airport in Kabul is the only feasible route out for most Afghans fleeing for their lives. The US must use whatever diplomatic leverage it has to urgently establish a humanitarian corridor to continue to help those at risk evacuate. Additionally, generous resettlement schemes need to be launched to give the people a chance to build new futures for themselves -- whether in neighboring countries or in the US and Europe.

It's time to stop playing politics and start flying more evacuation planes.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 629354

Reported Deaths: 7830
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1310241819
Ramsey54825917
Dakota48654483
Anoka44629468
Washington28474300
Stearns23265229
St. Louis18726323
Scott18200139
Wright16955155
Olmsted14168105
Sherburne1252396
Carver1107949
Rice8522113
Clay841192
Blue Earth792744
Crow Wing709799
Kandiyohi696086
Chisago650555
Otter Tail610088
Benton600098
Goodhue503675
Mower497834
Douglas493881
Winona486352
Itasca477069
Isanti455968
McLeod450061
Morrison437762
Beltrami428265
Steele421219
Nobles418250
Polk397674
Becker395358
Lyon373954
Freeborn370137
Carlton365359
Pine347023
Nicollet341745
Mille Lacs323458
Brown317640
Le Sueur310028
Todd296833
Cass296133
Meeker275445
Waseca254223
Martin241533
Roseau216221
Wabasha21413
Hubbard204441
Dodge20423
Renville187446
Houston184716
Redwood182941
Fillmore169910
Cottonwood169724
Wadena169023
Faribault161122
Chippewa158439
Pennington157420
Sibley152910
Kanabec151529
Aitkin143337
Watonwan14039
Rock132519
Jackson126612
Pipestone117826
Yellow Medicine117520
Pope11738
Swift110418
Murray109210
Koochiching97819
Stevens95111
Clearwater92217
Marshall92118
Lake86921
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle77022
Big Stone6194
Grant6078
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5729
Norman5709
Unassigned50293
Kittson49922
Red Lake4077
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1790

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Storm chances return to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local health officials concerned about fall COVID surge

Image

City groups consider Chateau Theater bid

Image

8-18-21 Five

Image

Mayo expert on vaccinations and COVID-19 trends

Image

What Will COVID-19 Look Like The Rest Of The Year?

Image

Mayo Experts and COVID-19 Trends

Image

Mayo Clinic expert on vaccinations and COVID trends

Image

52 kids receive free back to school hair cuts

Image

Near-record Muskie caught in Minnesota lake

Image

Search for missing Iowa boy hits Iowa State Fair

Community Events