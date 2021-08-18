Clear

Tencent profits jump nearly 30% as China continues historic tech crackdown

Tencent profits jump nearly 30% as China continues historic tech crackdown

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 8:01 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 8:01 AM
Posted By: By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business

Tencent reported a 29% rise in second-quarter profit, even as Beijing expands its scrutiny of the private sector.

The Chinese gaming and social media giant said Wednesday that revenue jumped 20% to 138.3 billion yuan ($21.3 billion) for the three months ended June, compared to the same period last year, while profit rose to 42.6 billion yuan ($6.6 billion).

Tencent reported results as the company and other Chinese tech firms are being rattled by Beijing's historic crackdown on the sector.

Tencent alone has lost more than $400 billion in market value after regulators bombarded the sector with penalties, new rules and orders to overhaul parts of their business.

The internet giant has so far escaped the harshest scrutiny faced by peers like Alibaba, which this spring was slapped with a record $2.8 billion fine after regulators concluded that it had behaved like a monopoly.

But Tencent has still faced challenges. Last month, its market value plummeted after it was ordered to scrap its plan to acquire a music streaming player, China Music Corporation. Regulators cited competition concerns, noting that the Shenzhen-based tech giant has long been a market leader.

Tencent also briefly suspended new user registration for its popular messaging app WeChat in July in order to upgrade its security technology "according to relevant laws and regulations" — a decision that came in the middle of other regulatory scrutiny.

And the company announced new limits on the amount of time minors can spend playing the company's online games earlier this month.

That statement came after a business newspaper owned by Xinhua News Agency — China's official news outlet — published a lengthy analysis that used terms such as "opium" and "electronic drug" to describe the harmful effects of gaming on children. The article mentioned Tencent's popular video game "Honor of Kings" as one of the games to which young people are addicted.

Tencent's sell-off even continued earlier this week, when it and other tech giants lost more than $50 billion in market value collectively after the government proposed sweeping new rules to further curb anti-competitive behavior among big internet firms.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 629354

Reported Deaths: 7830
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1310241819
Ramsey54825917
Dakota48654483
Anoka44629468
Washington28474300
Stearns23265229
St. Louis18726323
Scott18200139
Wright16955155
Olmsted14168105
Sherburne1252396
Carver1107949
Rice8522113
Clay841192
Blue Earth792744
Crow Wing709799
Kandiyohi696086
Chisago650555
Otter Tail610088
Benton600098
Goodhue503675
Mower497834
Douglas493881
Winona486352
Itasca477069
Isanti455968
McLeod450061
Morrison437762
Beltrami428265
Steele421219
Nobles418250
Polk397674
Becker395358
Lyon373954
Freeborn370137
Carlton365359
Pine347023
Nicollet341745
Mille Lacs323458
Brown317640
Le Sueur310028
Todd296833
Cass296133
Meeker275445
Waseca254223
Martin241533
Roseau216221
Wabasha21413
Hubbard204441
Dodge20423
Renville187446
Houston184716
Redwood182941
Fillmore169910
Cottonwood169724
Wadena169023
Faribault161122
Chippewa158439
Pennington157420
Sibley152910
Kanabec151529
Aitkin143337
Watonwan14039
Rock132519
Jackson126612
Pipestone117826
Yellow Medicine117520
Pope11738
Swift110418
Murray109210
Koochiching97819
Stevens95111
Clearwater92217
Marshall92118
Lake86921
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle77022
Big Stone6194
Grant6078
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5729
Norman5709
Unassigned50293
Kittson49922
Red Lake4077
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1790

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Increasing temperatures and humidity this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester mask mandate

Image

Decrease in travel demand

Image

Community partners host "Back to School Rally" at Soldiers Field

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (8/17/21)

Image

Republicans of Olmsted County comment on GOP donor's arrest

Image

Republicans of Olmsted County comment on Carnahan resignation talks

Image

Back to school rally

Image

Local reaction to Afghanistan collapse

Image

Vaccine importance as flu season approaches

Image

8-17-21 Five

Community Events