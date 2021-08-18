Clear

5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China

5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 6:41 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 6:41 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Major retail chains are having trouble finding workers, but not necessarily for jobs in the store -- it's the positions in warehouses that they're struggling to fill.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Afghanistan

As the Taliban regime solidifies control in Afghanistan, the US is left in the uncomfortable position of relying on the group to ensure a safe exit from the catastrophe. The Taliban have agreed to provide safe passage to Kabul's airport for civilians who can come to the US, but there is uncertainty over how long the group will stay cooperative, and what actions they may take against people still in the country. Taliban leaders have said they will provide "blanket amnesty" for all in Afghanistan as they establish their new regime, but US officials and some citizens are wary of that promise. In the few days since the Taliban took the capital city of Kabul, women have reportedly stayed indoors for fear of their safety.

2 Coronavirus

Child cases of coronavirus are still rising in the US, and experts say the return to schools will gravely complicate that. The numbers paint a dangerous picture: More than 121,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported last week, which the American Academy of Pediatrics says is a substantial increase. About 99% of new cases in the country are due to the Delta variant. And right now, only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated. School mask mandates would help, but some governors and local leaders are doing everything they can to stymie such precautions. Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has fought against pandemic precautions in his state, has tested positive for coronavirus. He is fully vaccinated and is currently quarantining, his office says.

3. Tropical storms

Tropical Storm Grace is heading toward Mexico today, threatening to bring with it hurricane-force winds, deadly rip tides and up to half a foot of rain. The storm is expected to reach hurricane strength by tonight and could strengthen even more by the time the center reaches the eastern Yucatan Peninsula. The storm has already passed over Haiti, disrupting the nation's recovery efforts after last weekend's earthquake. Along the eastern coast of the US, Tropical Depression Fred is expected to bring flash flooding to the Carolinas. The system was downgraded from a tropical storm but has already released tornadoes and heavy rains further south.

4. Wildfires

A new wildfire has exploded in California, tripling in size within a day. The Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County has charred more than 30,000 acres and is 0% contained. Cal Fire officials say it's a threat to several highly populated areas, and nearly 7,000 people have been evacuated from its path. There are now 104 large fires burning, mostly in the West, which is experiencing historic drought conditions. Another fast-moving fire that is alarming officials is the Ford Corkscrew Fire burning northwest of Spokane, Washington. The Dixie Fire, the largest fire currently burning and the second-largest fire in California history, has also grown while containment remains stagnant.

5. China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued a bold new pledge to redistribute wealth in the country in the interest of "social fairness" and "common prosperity" -- a socially significant phrase in China that calls to mind former Communist leader Chairman Mao Zedong. It isn't clear how Xi intends to carry this plan out, but a state news agency speculated the government could consider taxation or other ways of redistributing income and wealth. Meanwhile, Chinese state media have leveraged the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan to stoke the flames of nationalism, lauding what they see as the decline of American influence. They're also using this opportunity to taunt Taiwan, a US ally, with renewed threats of invasion.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Sorority rush content has taken over TikTok, and people are obsessed

Ah, it takes us right back to the hopeful and vaguely traumatic first weeks of college.

Jacksonville Jaguars release Tim Tebow after brief experiment at tight end

Time to give it another go with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Fewer people are going to Home Depot. That could be a bad sign for the housing market.

Wait, you're allowed to NOT go to Home Depot every single weekend? This is news to us.

Synchrony's CEO says the workforce will never go back to the old way of working

Once people figured out remote work could, well, work, it was only a matter of time.

McDonald's is adding a donut to its bakery line

And it's one of those cute pull-apart ones. Just a note to add to your potential breakfast roster.

TODAY'S NUMBER

1.2 million

That's how many people have been impacted by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday, according to UNICEF. The quake left at least 1,941 people dead and more than 6,900 injured, and that toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"If we don't get the number of bus drivers that we need, that we'd have to combine routes and make other adjustments."

Bob Mosier, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland. School districts around the country are experiencing a critical shortage in bus drivers, which is leading them to consider higher pay and other possible solutions.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Those are some cleeean lines

Who knew watching someone painting parking lot lines could be so satisfying? (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 629354

Reported Deaths: 7830
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1310241819
Ramsey54825917
Dakota48654483
Anoka44629468
Washington28474300
Stearns23265229
St. Louis18726323
Scott18200139
Wright16955155
Olmsted14168105
Sherburne1252396
Carver1107949
Rice8522113
Clay841192
Blue Earth792744
Crow Wing709799
Kandiyohi696086
Chisago650555
Otter Tail610088
Benton600098
Goodhue503675
Mower497834
Douglas493881
Winona486352
Itasca477069
Isanti455968
McLeod450061
Morrison437762
Beltrami428265
Steele421219
Nobles418250
Polk397674
Becker395358
Lyon373954
Freeborn370137
Carlton365359
Pine347023
Nicollet341745
Mille Lacs323458
Brown317640
Le Sueur310028
Todd296833
Cass296133
Meeker275445
Waseca254223
Martin241533
Roseau216221
Wabasha21413
Hubbard204441
Dodge20423
Renville187446
Houston184716
Redwood182941
Fillmore169910
Cottonwood169724
Wadena169023
Faribault161122
Chippewa158439
Pennington157420
Sibley152910
Kanabec151529
Aitkin143337
Watonwan14039
Rock132519
Jackson126612
Pipestone117826
Yellow Medicine117520
Pope11738
Swift110418
Murray109210
Koochiching97819
Stevens95111
Clearwater92217
Marshall92118
Lake86921
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle77022
Big Stone6194
Grant6078
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5729
Norman5709
Unassigned50293
Kittson49922
Red Lake4077
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1790

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Increasing temperatures and humidity this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester mask mandate

Image

Decrease in travel demand

Image

Community partners host "Back to School Rally" at Soldiers Field

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (8/17/21)

Image

Republicans of Olmsted County comment on GOP donor's arrest

Image

Republicans of Olmsted County comment on Carnahan resignation talks

Image

Back to school rally

Image

Local reaction to Afghanistan collapse

Image

Vaccine importance as flu season approaches

Image

8-17-21 Five

Community Events