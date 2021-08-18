Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

President Xi Jinping turns his fire on China's rich in push to redistribute wealth

President Xi Jinping turns his fire on China's rich in push to redistribute wealth

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 6:01 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 6:01 AM
Posted By: By Laura He, CNN Business

Chinese President Xi Jinping this week issued a bold new pledge to redistribute wealth in the country, piling more pressure on the country's richest citizens and businesses.

Xi told top leaders from the ruling Chinese Communist Party on Tuesday that the government must establish a system to redistribute wealth in the interest of "social fairness," according to a summary of the speech published by Xinhua, the official state news agency. He said it was "necessary" to "reasonably regulate excessively high incomes, and encourage high-income people and enterprises to return more to society."

The Xinhua article did not include many details about how Xi hoped to accomplish this goal, but did suggest that the government could consider taxation or other ways of redistributing income and wealth.

Xi even invoked the need for "common prosperity" among the Chinese people as critical for the Party to maintain power, and transform the country into a "fully developed, rich and powerful" nation by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the existence of the People's Republic of China.

"Common prosperity is the prosperity of all the people," Xi said during the leadership's economic meeting, which is hosted every few months to determine policy. "Not the prosperity of a few people."

A significant phrase

That phrase carries a lot of historical significance in China, and Xi's use in the context of wealth redistribution calls to mind its use by Chairman Mao Zedong in the middle of the last century as the former Communist leader advocated for dramatic economic reforms to take power away from rich landlords and farmers, the rural elite.

Mao ruled the country through great economic and social transformation and upheaval. His death in 1976 marked the end of the Cultural Revolution.

Afterward, China embarked on decades of economic liberalization under the leadership of Deng Xiaoping.

Deng adopted his own use of the phrase "common prosperity" as the country embraced free market principles in China's socialist economy, and opened up the world's largest Communist country to the West.

The former Chinese leader famously told a visiting delegation of American corporate executives in 1985 that "some areas and some people can get rich first, and then lead and help other regions and people [get rich], and gradually [we] achieve common prosperity."

Over the years, China has transitioned from a poor country to the world's second largest economy and one of its greatest forces in business and technology. Its rapid growth could help it overtake the United States as the world's largest economy within a decade.

Growing inequality

But while the country's private sector and amount of wealth has exploded — in 2019, the number of rich Chinese surpassed the number of rich Americans for the first time — gaps between rich and poor and rural and urban citizens in China have worsened.

That problem appears to have vexed Xi. On Tuesday, he admitted that the Party "allowed some people, some areas to get rich first" following its economic reforms dating back to the 1970s.

But since 2012 — when Xi assumed office — he said the central government has made "realizing the common prosperity of all people in a more important position."

Xi's focus on wealth redistribution ties into his government's broader goals for the economy. In recent months, the country has embarked on an unprecedented crackdown on tech, finance, education and other sectors in the name of stemming financial risk, protecting the economy and stamping out corruption.

His government has also cited a need to safeguard national security and protect the interests of its people. Regulators have widely blamed the private sector for creating socioeconomic problems that could potentially destabilize society and affect the Party's grip on power.

The crackdown on private enterprise has rattled global investors and stoked fears about the prospects of innovation and growth in China's economy.

The country's economy already has showed signs of weakness lately. Data released Monday indicated that the country's recovery is slowing, and the unemployment rate among young people has spiked to the worst level in a year.

Economists have attributed to the slowdown to an array of factors, including the fast spread of the Delta variant, natural disasters, growing debt risks, and waning investor sentiment on the heels of the regulatory clampdown.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 629354

Reported Deaths: 7830
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1310241819
Ramsey54825917
Dakota48654483
Anoka44629468
Washington28474300
Stearns23265229
St. Louis18726323
Scott18200139
Wright16955155
Olmsted14168105
Sherburne1252396
Carver1107949
Rice8522113
Clay841192
Blue Earth792744
Crow Wing709799
Kandiyohi696086
Chisago650555
Otter Tail610088
Benton600098
Goodhue503675
Mower497834
Douglas493881
Winona486352
Itasca477069
Isanti455968
McLeod450061
Morrison437762
Beltrami428265
Steele421219
Nobles418250
Polk397674
Becker395358
Lyon373954
Freeborn370137
Carlton365359
Pine347023
Nicollet341745
Mille Lacs323458
Brown317640
Le Sueur310028
Todd296833
Cass296133
Meeker275445
Waseca254223
Martin241533
Roseau216221
Wabasha21413
Hubbard204441
Dodge20423
Renville187446
Houston184716
Redwood182941
Fillmore169910
Cottonwood169724
Wadena169023
Faribault161122
Chippewa158439
Pennington157420
Sibley152910
Kanabec151529
Aitkin143337
Watonwan14039
Rock132519
Jackson126612
Pipestone117826
Yellow Medicine117520
Pope11738
Swift110418
Murray109210
Koochiching97819
Stevens95111
Clearwater92217
Marshall92118
Lake86921
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle77022
Big Stone6194
Grant6078
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5729
Norman5709
Unassigned50293
Kittson49922
Red Lake4077
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1790

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Increasing temperatures and humidity this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community partners host "Back to School Rally" at Soldiers Field

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast (8/17/21)

Image

Republicans of Olmsted County comment on GOP donor's arrest

Image

Republicans of Olmsted County comment on Carnahan resignation talks

Image

Back to school rally

Image

Local reaction to Afghanistan collapse

Image

Vaccine importance as flu season approaches

Image

8-17-21 Five

Image

Zumbro Valley Health Center to leave shelter plus care program

Image

Mason City Municipal Airport receives funding through program

Community Events