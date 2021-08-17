Clear

This is not Saigon 1975

This is not Saigon 1975

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Julian Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst

Although US involvement in the Vietnam War had officially ended two years earlier with the Paris Peace Accords, the final scenes in Saigon were one more reminder of how utterly disastrous the entire operation had been. The lives lost, the families ruined, the money spent, the shattered standing of America overseas had all been for nothing. As Americans were evacuated from the Saigon on helicopters, this moment was the final humiliation for a nation that had stood proud after defeating the global threat of fascism during World War II.

Saigon fell with President Gerald Ford in the White House. Ford tried to avoid blame by pointing his finger at congressional Democrats for having cut funding for any remaining operations. Voters also knew that the heart of the conflict had taken place under Presidents Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon.

Today, some commentators are wondering whether the fall of Afghanistan will be as damaging to President Joe Biden. The sense of defeat and the failure to anticipate the strength of the Taliban has left the administration defending its decision. Conditions in Afghanistan can easily deteriorate even further. Republicans are all over this issue, using it to question Biden's capability as commander in chief. Former President Donald Trump, whose administration negotiated the deal to withdraw troops by May 1, called on Biden to "resign in disgrace."

But the collapse of Afghanistan is unlikely to be a decisive political issue. Most importantly, the fall of Saigon was not the issue that led Ford to be defeated by Jimmy Carter in the 1976 election. Ford, whose approval ratings increased after April 1975, was brought down by many other issues that weighed heavily on the public. The dire state of the economy in the mid-1970s and the aftermath of Nixon's resignation following Watergate for the GOP were far more important.

Nor is Afghanistan the same kind of political issue as Vietnam in the 1970s. Vietnam was one of the most important issues the nation had confronted by the time Saigon fell to the North Vietnamese. The conflict over the war had literally consumed American life. There had been a massive anti-war movement that made the war an unavoidable topic in college campuses, churches, schools, civic institutions, newspapers and television, political campaigns, and more. Given that there had been a draft in place until 1973, every American family had been forced to wrestle with the possibility that their child would end up being sent into this deadly conflict -- and many were. Vietnam was woven into popular music, film, and fiction. In other words, the Vietnam War had been everywhere in American life for over a decade.

In this respect, Afghanistan is no Vietnam. Afghanistan is not an issue that most Americans have been following very closely.

Even during the presidency of George W. Bush when the Afghan war was launched, Iraq was a much more prominent topic. The debate in recent years over whether we should have troops in Afghanistan had been one primarily reserved for foreign policy experts and talking heads in the media.

The massive expansion of our counterterrorism infrastructure within the United States has made us safer from terrorist attacks than in 9/11 even if the Taliban should decide to help threatening forces once again.

In contrast to Vietnam, Afghanistan was not a debate that raged on the streets of America. As a result, the odds that this weekend's events will make or break Biden's administration seem small.

We also live in a short-attention-span culture. As Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, it felt like the other big political story of the week -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation -- faded into media obscurity. This is the culture in which we live, where issues come and go within days.

Given that we are in the middle of August 2021, with the next presidential election taking place in November 2024, it is difficult to see how Afghanistan will hold as a primary political force so many months into the future.

The issue that does have legs, the one which is most important right now to most average Americans, is the pandemic. Afghanistan will not compete for attention with all the problems and challenges that are still posed by Covid-19. The pandemic impacts our health, our livelihood, our education, and our communities in a way that is far greater and more immediate than the position of the Taliban.

To be sure, Afghanistan will remain part of the Republican political lexicon. The fall of Kabul will be like the question of "Who Lost China?" when Republicans in the early 1950s continued to blame Democrats for the fall of China to communism in 1949. It served as a symbol to conservatives that Democrats could not be trusted to be strong on defense.

As challenging as this might be for Biden to contend with -- and as disheartening it has been to see a twenty-year war end with this outcome -- Afghanistan won't likely determine Biden's fate if he decides to run for reelection. Nor is it clear it will have any significant impact on the 2022 midterm elections.

What Biden can't do is to allow the challenges with Afghanistan to take his energy and attention away from real wartime test that he continues to face -- the need to rapidly expand the nation's rate of vaccination, develop better treatments for Covid-19, and guide the nation back to the normal we all tasted earlier this summer.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 626310

Reported Deaths: 7827
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1303611816
Ramsey54593917
Dakota48451483
Anoka44400468
Washington28348300
Stearns23158229
St. Louis18673323
Scott18123139
Wright16884155
Olmsted14043105
Sherburne1245096
Carver1103249
Rice8476113
Clay839392
Blue Earth787344
Crow Wing706299
Kandiyohi691086
Chisago647355
Otter Tail607588
Benton598198
Goodhue500075
Mower493634
Douglas491281
Winona480952
Itasca475569
Isanti454468
McLeod447561
Morrison436462
Beltrami426265
Nobles417950
Steele416219
Polk397374
Becker394858
Lyon372454
Freeborn365937
Carlton363759
Pine345823
Nicollet340645
Mille Lacs321658
Brown315340
Le Sueur308228
Todd295233
Cass294133
Meeker273845
Waseca251723
Martin240233
Roseau216121
Wabasha21313
Hubbard204341
Dodge20153
Renville187146
Houston183416
Redwood182241
Cottonwood169424
Fillmore168210
Wadena168223
Faribault160822
Chippewa157139
Pennington156920
Sibley152110
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142737
Watonwan13939
Rock132219
Jackson125912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine117220
Pope11718
Swift109618
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92117
Marshall91818
Lake86621
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle76922
Big Stone6184
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5729
Norman5699
Kittson49822
Unassigned48993
Red Lake4067
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Increasing temperatures and humidity this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local reaction to Afghanistan collapse

Image

Vaccine importance as flu season approaches

Image

8-17-21 Five

Image

Zumbro Valley Health Center to leave shelter plus care program

Image

Mason City Municipal Airport receives funding through program

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/17/21)

Image

United ends non-stop flights from Rochester to Chicago

Image

Mask mandate is in effect under declaration of local emergency

Image

Flu Season

Image

First Block - 8-13-21 - KIMT News 3 at 5

Community Events