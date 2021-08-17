Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pharmacist arrested for allegedly selling Covid-19 vaccination cards on eBay

Pharmacist arrested for allegedly selling Covid-19 vaccination cards on eBay

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Christina Carrega, CNN

A licensed pharmacist was arrested in Chicago on Tuesday for allegedly selling dozens of authentic Covid-19 vaccination cards on eBay, the Justice Department said in a news release.

Tangtang Zhao, 34, allegedly sold 125 Covid-19 vaccination cards from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 11 different buyers for about $10 a card in March and April, the department said.

Zhao, who worked as a pharmacist during that time, was indicted on 12 counts of theft of government property, the release added.

"Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death," Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr., with the FBI's Chicago Field Office, said in a statement. "To put such a small price on the safety of our nation is not only an insult to those who are doing their part in the fight to stop COVID-19, but a federal crime with serious consequences."

Zhao's defense attorney, Gal Pissetzky, entered a not guilty plea on his client's behalf during a Tuesday arraignment.

Zhao's biggest sale was $176.70 on April 2 to a buyer who paid for 17 cards, according to the indictment. In total, Zhao made more than $1,200 between March and April, the indictment shows.

During the arraignment, Zhao was ordered by US Magistrate Judge Sheila M. Finnegan to inform his employer that he was indicted on a charge of selling certified vaccination cards that he received from his job.

Pissetzky, Zhao's attorney, said he "will certainly be fired if he discloses the charges to his employer."

"Certainly, unfortunately, Mr. Zhao will lose his employment and I'm not sure if he'll be able to gain new employment because he is a pharmacist," Pissetzky said.

"He might be able to do some other kind of work," the judge replied.

Finnegan agreed to release Zhao on a $4,500 unsecured bond and gave him seven days to inform his employer.

If convicted, Zhao faces up to 10 years in prison for each count, according to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department filed another criminal fraud case last month related to Covid-19 vaccination record cards.

In July, a licensed naturopathic doctor in California was charged with selling immunization pellets to patients under the guise that they would create Covid-19 antibodies and instructing customers how to fill out the CDC vaccine card to make it look like they had received the Moderna vaccine.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 626310

Reported Deaths: 7827
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1303611816
Ramsey54593917
Dakota48451483
Anoka44400468
Washington28348300
Stearns23158229
St. Louis18673323
Scott18123139
Wright16884155
Olmsted14043105
Sherburne1245096
Carver1103249
Rice8476113
Clay839392
Blue Earth787344
Crow Wing706299
Kandiyohi691086
Chisago647355
Otter Tail607588
Benton598198
Goodhue500075
Mower493634
Douglas491281
Winona480952
Itasca475569
Isanti454468
McLeod447561
Morrison436462
Beltrami426265
Nobles417950
Steele416219
Polk397374
Becker394858
Lyon372454
Freeborn365937
Carlton363759
Pine345823
Nicollet340645
Mille Lacs321658
Brown315340
Le Sueur308228
Todd295233
Cass294133
Meeker273845
Waseca251723
Martin240233
Roseau216121
Wabasha21313
Hubbard204341
Dodge20153
Renville187146
Houston183416
Redwood182241
Cottonwood169424
Fillmore168210
Wadena168223
Faribault160822
Chippewa157139
Pennington156920
Sibley152110
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142737
Watonwan13939
Rock132219
Jackson125912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine117220
Pope11718
Swift109618
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92117
Marshall91818
Lake86621
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle76922
Big Stone6184
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5729
Norman5699
Kittson49822
Unassigned48993
Red Lake4067
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Increasing temperatures and humidity this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

8-17-21 Five

Image

Zumbro Valley Health Center to leave shelter plus care program

Image

Mason City Municipal Airport receives funding through program

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (8/17/21)

Image

United ends non-stop flights from Rochester to Chicago

Image

Mask mandate is in effect under declaration of local emergency

Image

Flu Season

Image

First Block - 8-13-21 - KIMT News 3 at 5

Image

Sylvan Learning on pandemic learning loss

Image

DayBreak Update for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Community Events