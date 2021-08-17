Clear

These are the jobs that stores are having the hardest time filling

These are the jobs that stores are having the hardest time filling

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 12:21 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 12:21 PM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

The jobs that major chains in the United States are having the most trouble filling right now aren't inside their stores ringing up customers and stocking shelves. They're at their warehouses selecting items, packing boxes and loading trucks.

Amazon, Walmart, Dollar Tree and other retailers are dangling wage hikes, signing bonuses and improved tuition reimbursement packages to meet the staffing crunch at their warehouses.

Competition for warehouse workers was already stiff before the pandemic. Stores were adding jobs at their warehouses and logistics networks as more customers ordered online. But the pandemic supercharged online shopping, adding even more pressure on retailers to staff up at warehouses. Now, retailers are scrambling to add extra warehouse staff as they ramp up for the peak holiday season amid a record number of unfilled jobs.

Fifty-two percent of retailers said they were having "significant challenges" hiring warehouse employees, according to a survey of more than 80 big box, grocery, drug store and apparel chains conducted on August 4 by executive search firm Korn Ferry. Thirty-three percent of retailers surveyed said they were having such challenges hiring employees to staff stores.

"The demand for distribution center workers continues to skyrocket," said Craig Rowley, senior client partner at Korn Ferry specializing in retail. "Everyone who has a desire to be a distribution center worker already has a job."

Jobs in retail warehouses fulfilling customers' online orders and packing and shipping merchandise to stores are often more challenging to fill than typical store jobs for several reasons, say retail, hiring and logistics experts.

Warehouse roles such as forklift and equipment operators, truck loaders and shipping and receiving clerks are typically more physically demanding than traditional store jobs such as cashiers. Unlike most stores, warehouses run around the clock, so companies must find workers willing to work late shifts or overnight.

Warehouses are often located on the outskirts of cities or in rural ares, making the pool of available workers to hire from smaller than stores in city centers and the commute time less attractive to potential prospects.

"Distribution centers tend to be clustered outside of major metropolitan areas, so there's fewer people to hire," said Rowley.

'Very competitive out there'

Peak holiday season has already started for retailers' warehouses, and chains have been rushing to staff up. This is because retailers are loading up on inventory now at their warehouses in preparation to ship to stores and customers' homes in time for holiday shopping, said Matthew Hertz, co-founder of e-commerce consultancy firm Second Marathon.

"Inventory that will be sold online and in brick and mortar for the holidays is now being offloaded from containers at the ports, trucked to warehouses and [prepared for] shipment," Hertz said.

Increasing the need for extra workers, companies are trying to bring in more products than they need — known as "just in case" inventory planning — to ensure that there are no hiccups during the holidays, he said.

Retailers have been offering cash bonuses as incentives to fill a number of positions in stores and warehouses in recent months. The latest round is targeting warehouse and other logistics positions.

Walmart has started offering warehouse workers bi-weekly pay raises of several dollars an hour through January. Some workers have also been offered up to $1,000 retention bonuses over four weeks for not missing any shifts in July and August. The moves were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"It is very competitive out there right now. This very much helps with retention and helps with hiring," said Scott Pope, a Walmart spokesperson.

Walmart is preparing for the holiday shopping season by bringing in extra inventory and wants to have all of its workforce in place heading into the holiday rush, said Pope.

Dollar Tree said last week that it is offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses to warehouse workers hired between June 27 and September 4 who stay on for 90 days. Burlington Stores is also offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses for the first time for some warehouse positions.

Amazon announced in May that it was hiring 75,000 workers across its logistics network and bumping up starting pay to an average of $17 an hour, above its $15 minimum rate. The company is also offering sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000.

"We're spending a lot of money on signing and incentives," said Brian Olsavsky, Amazon's chief financial officer, last month. "It's a very competitive labor market out there. And certainly, the biggest contributor to inflationary pressures that we're seeing in the business."

Ahold Delhaize, the parent of Stop & Shop, Giant and Food Lion grocery stores, has increased hourly wages by between $2 and $4.50 for distribution center workers — up to a 30% increase depending on the market. The company also changed its college tuition reimbursement program for warehouse workers taking classes on the side to make reimbursement effective immediately once a worker is hired. Previously, workers had to wait to be reimbursed for tuition, and Ahold hopes the change will help attract talent heading into the fall semester.

Adrienne Heil, head of supply chain HR at Ahold, said that warehouse roles for the grocer are "tough jobs to staff" because they are physical jobs, the work is often done in cold temperatures handling fresh and frozen items, and there are overnight shifts to fill, unlike stores.

"Those are some of the additional challenges that we have in a distribution center environment versus a store environment," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 626310

Reported Deaths: 7827
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1303611816
Ramsey54593917
Dakota48451483
Anoka44400468
Washington28348300
Stearns23158229
St. Louis18673323
Scott18123139
Wright16884155
Olmsted14043105
Sherburne1245096
Carver1103249
Rice8476113
Clay839392
Blue Earth787344
Crow Wing706299
Kandiyohi691086
Chisago647355
Otter Tail607588
Benton598198
Goodhue500075
Mower493634
Douglas491281
Winona480952
Itasca475569
Isanti454468
McLeod447561
Morrison436462
Beltrami426265
Nobles417950
Steele416219
Polk397374
Becker394858
Lyon372454
Freeborn365937
Carlton363759
Pine345823
Nicollet340645
Mille Lacs321658
Brown315340
Le Sueur308228
Todd295233
Cass294133
Meeker273845
Waseca251723
Martin240233
Roseau216121
Wabasha21313
Hubbard204341
Dodge20153
Renville187146
Houston183416
Redwood182241
Cottonwood169424
Fillmore168210
Wadena168223
Faribault160822
Chippewa157139
Pennington156920
Sibley152110
Kanabec151029
Aitkin142737
Watonwan13939
Rock132219
Jackson125912
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine117220
Pope11718
Swift109618
Murray108610
Koochiching97819
Stevens94611
Clearwater92117
Marshall91818
Lake86621
Wilkin85514
Lac qui Parle76922
Big Stone6184
Grant6058
Lincoln5983
Mahnomen5729
Norman5699
Kittson49822
Unassigned48993
Red Lake4067
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3554
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Increasing temperatures and humidity this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First Block - 8-13-21 - KIMT News 3 at 5

Image

Sylvan Learning on pandemic learning loss

Image

DayBreak Update for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Image

RPS mask update

Image

Bus driver shortage

Image

Sean's Weather 8/17

Image

Vaccine protest in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

Local political leaders weigh in on GOP donor crimes

Image

The Landing MN seeks $25,000 grant

Community Events